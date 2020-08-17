Located in extreme northeast Nebraska, Ponca State Park boasts stunning vistas of the Missouri River from numerous bluff-top vantage points.
This scenic section of the Missouri, including that portion which flows along the park’s eastern border, is part of a 59-mile unchannelized stretch of the river that remains in its natural, unaltered state.
At the Tri-State Overlook, three states – Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa – can all be viewed from the park.
The heavily forested bluffs and hollows are particularly stunning in fall, which is when my family visited the park last October. However, I delayed reporting on Ponca until (almost) everything was back up and running, specifically the cabins, which are a major attraction at the park.
Lodging options include four-bedroom mini-lodges, rustic one- or two-bedroom log cabins, and even a couple “green” cabins constructed from straw bales. Some cabins are open year-round and some seasonally. Currently, the cabins are available for renting on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with checkout on Sunday. Reservations are once again being taken for up to a year in advance.
Numerous RV and tent camping sites are now open, as is the park’s pool from 1 to 6 p.m. The park’s office and education center are also open, although masks are required in these indoor areas.
The shooting complex is open, too, but visitors must currently bring their own equipment unless registered for a specific park event during which park equipment will be provided. This is a change from normal park guidelines which banned outside firearms, and is obviously in response to COVID-19.
Horseback riding activities are not available at this time, but fishing in the park’s family-friendly pond, which is seasonally stocked with trout, and hiking along the numerous trails are still available.
Several programs hosted by park naturalists are also being offered, including instruction on slingshots, archery, campfire cooking, and tomahawk and spear throwing.
Another noteworthy attraction is the Old Oak Tree, which is nearly 380 years old.
Reservations for the cabins and some campsites can be made by calling the Nebraska State Parks’ reservation call center at (402) 471-1414, or by calling Ponca State Park directly.
In fact, I would strongly urge potential visitors to call park headquarters in advance at (402) 755-2284 for a current update, or email Ponca@nebraska.gov. While the above information was current as of this writing, we all know things can quickly change during these fluid coronavirus times.
That said, anyone needing a mini-vacation should visit Ponca State Park, even if just for a quick day trip. When we were there last fall, the park was decorated for Halloween, and the scenery, both at the sweeping overlooks and along the autumn-adorned oak-lined lanes, was incredible.
Jarrod Spilger writes an outdoor column for The Independent.
