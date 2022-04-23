 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASEBALL: Early start helps Grand Island Senior High defeat Adams Central

baseball-GISH.jpg

HASTINGS — The Grand Island Senior High baseball team got going early and didn’t let up against Adams Central Saturday.

The Islanders jumped out to a 9-1 second-inning lead to help them take a 17-1 win over the Patriots.

Grand Island got 17 players to bat during the game. Cohen Nelson and Cole Sweley combined to pitch seven innings with eight strikeouts.

Broxton Barrientos led the Islander offense by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two doubles, while Carson Leiting was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.

Grand Island is now 9-9 on the season and hosts Lincoln Southwest on Thursday

Grand Island 17, Adams Central 1

Grand Island (9-9) 450 000 8—17 16 1

Adams Central 100 000 0—1 7 5

WP—Sweley. LP—Conant. 2B—GI: Leiting, Barrientos, Nelson, Rath; AC: Teichmeier. 3B—GI: Evans.

