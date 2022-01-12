Prep notebook: Broken Bow's Cooksley pleased with Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase in Kearney

The Nebraska girls basketball showcase got its second year going this past Saturday.

Matchups with some of the better teams and players in the state were featured Saturday at Kearney High School.

Eight games were played during the girls event, which is similar to the Heartland Hoops Classic that is held at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.

Event organizer Kelly Cooksley, who is also the girls basketball coach at Broken Bow, said he was pleased with how the event went.

“I think the games were all pretty competitive and we had people in the stands watching the games,” Cooksley said. “It was a good first full year of the event and we hope we get better with it next year. Having eight games were big in terms of how the event went.”

Cooksley introduced the event last year, where there were four games played at Broken Bow after the games couldn’t be played in Kearney with the COVID-19 pandemic.