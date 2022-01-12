Prep notebook: Broken Bow's Cooksley pleased with Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase in Kearney

The Nebraska girls basketball showcase got its second year going this past Saturday.
Matchups with some of the better teams and players in the state were featured Saturday at Kearney High School.
Eight games were played during the girls event, which is similar to the Heartland Hoops Classic that is held at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Event organizer Kelly Cooksley, who is also the girls basketball coach at Broken Bow, said he was pleased with how the event went.
“I think the games were all pretty competitive and we had people in the stands watching the games,” Cooksley said. “It was a good first full year of the event and we hope we get better with it next year. Having eight games were big in terms of how the event went.”
Cooksley introduced the event last year, where there were four games played at Broken Bow after the games couldn’t be played in Kearney with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was supposed to take place at the Viaero Center in Kearney, but due to heating issues, Cooksley had to move the event to Kearney High School, which was a good move for a backup site. There’s seating behind both baskets, has a backdrop without a wall, much like what teams who make the state tournament in Lincoln would see.
Cooksley said he was thankful that Kearney High helped with the event.
“Kearney High was definitely a great venue and glad they stepped up and helped us out,” Cooksley said. “It worked out just fine.”
Cooksley said he had to get some help on what to do for event, so he reached to Grand Island Central Catholic boys coach Tino Martinez, who started the Heartland Hoops Classic back in 2008. He said Martinez was a big help as he gave Cooksley some pointers for the event.
“There are some similar and differences at the two events, but I did lean on Tino, who’s a great person to lean on,” Cooksley said. “He was really helpful and wanted to see the event succeed as much as anyone. I look forward to picking his brain a little more as we go forward.”
As for the games, Cooksley said all eight games were competitive and were all close until some point in the fourth quarter.
The event started as Class D-2, No. 5 Anslemo-Merna outlasted Cross County 53-52 in overtime. After that, D2, No. 8 Maywood/Hayes Center won a 33-30 contest over Blue Hill, then C-2, No. 9 Clarkson-Leigh pulled away for a 47-36 win over Northwest. Then Class B, No. 6 Adams Central earned a hard-fought 50-46 win over C-2 No. 2 Bridgeport. Class C-1, No. 8 Broken Bow earned a 53-48 win over Auburn, while Class C-2, No. 10 Oakland-Craig gave Class B, No. 8 Sidney a 55-42 setback.
GICC defeated Class C-1, No. 4 and two-time defending state champion North Bend Central 45-37, which allowed the Crusaders to move up to No. 3 in this week’s ratings. Kearney closed out the event by defeating Class B, No. 5 York 39-32.
Cooksley said reiterated that he was pleased with how the games went.
“We had great competitive games, which makes for great entertainment,” he said. “I think the smaller schools held their own against some of the bigger schools in some of the cross-class matchups. I think everyone got their money’s worth. It also gave teams a chance to see where they are at.”
The event also gave people a chance to watch a few of the state’s best talent during the season.
Cooksley said a few of those players included Bridgeport sisters Ruthie and Olivia Loomis-Goltl, who are getting a few D-I offers, as well as Clarkson-Leigh sophomore Chloe Hanel and North Bend Central’s Kaitlyn Emanuel.
“We had a good mix that are possible Division I to players that have already committed to a few NAIA schools,” he said. “I thought there was a good mix of talented athletes. A few players probably put themselves on the map after their performances and maybe helped their stock a little bit.”
A few of those performances earned themselves players of the game. Those athletes included:
- Jaide Chandler put up 25 points for Anselmo-Merna.
- Olivia Hansen scored 10 points for MHC.
- Hanel was named the player of the game as she scored 21 points with teammate Kennedy Settje in their win over Northwest.
- Libby Trausch scored 11 points in Adams Central’s win over Bridgeport.
- Kailyn Scott was player of the game after scoring 17 points in Broken Bow’s victory.
- Chaney Nelson put up 16 points during Oakland-Craig’s win.
- GICC’s Gracie Woods had 10 points in the Crusaders’ win over North Bend
-n Kearney’s Kierstynn Garner put up 13 points in the Bearcats’ victory.
Cooksley said the player of the game award added some flavor to the event.
“It was just an interesting little touch for the event and I think kids really appreciated it,” he said. “A lot of other players got really hyped up for the person that got the honor. It’s something we’ll continue to go forward with.”
With the second year having success, Cooksley said he’s already getting ready for next year’s event.
“I’ve gotten in touch with some schools already. If things go according to plan, I think we’ll have an exciting lineup next year,” he said.
Ratings update
There are other teams in the area that are in this week’s Omaha World-Herald girls basketball rankings.
Other teams include St. Paul moving up to the No. 1 spot in C-1, followed by Ord at No. 9. In C-2, Hastings St. Cecilia continues to hold on to the No. 1 spot, while Ravenna is No. 5 in Class D-1.
In the boys rankings, four teams currently are ranked this week. GICC fell from the top spot to No. 2 in the C-2 rankings after suffering its first loss of the season to C-1, No. 3 Kearney Catholic. Doniphan-Trumbull fell from No. 3 to No. 4 in C-2 after its loss to GICC last Saturday. St. Cecilia is currently No. 9 in C-2, while Burwell is No. 10 in D-1.
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
The Goldenrod Conference Tournament is set to get under way Saturday. Humphrey St. Francis is the top seed in the boys and girls tournaments.
Girls semifinals are set for Thursday, Jan. 20, while the boys are set for Friday, Jan. 21. The third-place and championship games are set for that Saturday.
Goldenrod Tournament
Girls
Saturday, Jan. 15
Palmer at Heartland Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Elba at St. Edward, 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 17
At Humphrey St. Francis
Humphrey St. Francis vs. PAL-HL winner, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley vs. Burwell, 6 p.m.
at Nebraska Christian
Fullerton vs. Riverside, 6 p.m.
Nebraska Christian vs. ELBA-SE winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20
At St. Paul
Semfinals, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22
At St. Paul
Third-place game, 2:30 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Boys
Saturday, Jan. 15
Central Valley at Heartland Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Palmer at Nebraska Christian, 4 p.m.
Elba at St. Edward, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
At Humphrey St. Francis
Spalding Academy at Fullerton, 6 p.m.
Humphrey St. Francis vs. CV-HL winner, 7:30 p.m.
At Burwell
Riverside vs. PAL-NC winner, 6 p.m.
Burwell vs. SE-ELBA winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21
At St. Paul
Semifinals, 6 p.m.
At St. Paul
Third-place game, 4 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Other basketball notes
- St. Paul’s Olivia Poppert set a school-record for points in a game during the Wildcats’ 72-28 win over Sandy Creek last Friday. Poppert put up 33 points in the win. The previous school record was held by Olivia’s older sister Brooke, who had 32.
Wrestling notes
- Palmer’s Gunner Reimers earned the Ryan Brandenburg Award, which goes to the Central City Invite’s most outstanding wrestler. The Tiger senior, who is a defending state champion, captured the 220-pound weight class that featured six rated wrestlers, three of which were undefeated going into Saturday. Reimers scored a takedown with 20 seconds left to defeat Logan View’s Logan Booth in the 220-pound final.
- The St. Paul wrestling team had a good weekend. The Wildcats won the Burwell Invite Friday, then captured the Central City Invite the following day.
- Central City’s duo of Drew Garfield and Cole Kunz, both defending champions, are ranked No. 1 at 113 and 120 pounds, respectively, and are both undefeated. Kunz won a highlighted match as he defeated Aquinas’ Jakob Kavan 2-0 in overtime during the Bison 60-15 loss to the Monarchs at the Bob Devaney Sports Center last Friday. That was a rematch of last year’s Class C, 113-pound final that Kunz won in the ultimate tiebreaker. The two wrestlers, along with teammates Tristan Burbach and Bryce Sutton, all captured titles at their home invite on Saturday.
- The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team captured the Norm Manstedt Girls Tournament at Central Community College-Columbus last Thursday. The Islanders won the meet with Anyia Roberts (145) and Maria Lindo-Morente (152) being champions and had six other top eight finishers.