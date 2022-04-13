PREP NOTEBOOK: Central City/Fullerton/Centura off to strong start to season

Last season, the Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball team reached the state tournament for the first time in program history.

The Kernals went 1-2 during the tournament. So far they have not missed a beat in 2022.

CCFC is currently 12-0 on the season and are ranked No. 8 in the Omaha World-Herald. The Kernals have outscored their opponents 131-20 during the season.

Kernal coach Brandon Detlefsen said getting back to the state tournament has been a goal for CCFC after last year’s finish as well as a few of their American Legion teams having success last summer. A few members were part of Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus senior team that went undefeated and captured the Class C state tournament.

“We don’t really talk about it that much but I’m sure there’s motivation to get back to the state tournament. We are taking it one game at a time and we’ll see how the cards fall,” he said. “But right now, we’re doing a good job and I’m pleased with what we have done so far.”

One of the reasons for their success in 2022 is their pitching staff.

CCFC has a total ERA of 2.04 with 115 strikeouts. Carter Noakes is 5-0 with a 2.23 ERA with a team-high 49 strikeouts, while Kale Jensen, who is committed to play at North Dakota State, is 4-0 with a 1.26 ERA with 24 strikeouts. Boston Caspersen is a relief pitcher that has 16 strikeouts on the season.

Detlefsen said those pitchers, along with Grant Pickrel (3.32 ERA) and Ashton Gragg (4.00 ERA), have done a great job on the mound this season.

“We do have a deep pitching staff than what we’ve had in the past,” he said. “Carter, Kale and Boston have led the way and are doing a great job. We have a lot of competitive pitchers on the mound who get the job done for us.”

And, offensively, the Kernals have hit .358 this season with 23 doubles. Six of the players have at least 10 hits.

Jensen and Caspersen both lead the way with 16 hits with a .457 average, while Caspersen has 23 RBIs with two triples, while Jensen had 19 RBIs with six doubles. Bryce Gorecki is batting .417 with 19 RBIs with four doubles and Noakes has a .385 average with four doubles and 19 RBIs.

Blake Jensen has 12 hits while Jakob Ruhl has 10 hits. And when they get on base, they put pressure on the defense as they have 37 stolen bases on the season.

“Our offense, we’ve been doing a great job getting the bat on the ball,” Detlefsen said. “Our top of the lineup has come along nicely. We want to put pressure on teams early and we’ve done a good job at doing that. We don’t do that every game but most of the time we do.”

And Detlefsen said the defense has done a nice job as well. They have a .955 fielding percentage with only 13 errors on the season.

“That’s been very key for us as we haven’t made too many errors this season,” he said.

The schedule is going to get a little tougher for the Kernals. The first big test comes Thursday as they will travel to Malcolm, which is 9-2 on the season.

Detlefsen said a key will be for CCFC to just focus on themselves and continue to get better everyday.

“We’re getting to the point of the season where the strength of schedule is going to pick back up,” Detlefsen said. “Tomorrow will be a good test to see where we are at.

“And we’re doing a good job of just taking care of ourselves and getting better everyday. We need to continue to do that and want to improve in a few areas in our game and not worry about the other team too much. But, so far, we’re doing a good job in that.”

Soccer

Northwest teams continue on in Central Conference Tournament

Northwest will host the rest of the Central Conference Tournament on Monday.

Both teams will play in those games.

In the girls, the top-seeded Vikings will take on Columbus Lakeview at noon, while on the boys side, third-seeded Northwest takes on Crete at 10 a.m.

Also, the Aurora girls take on Lexington at noon.

The boys final and third-place game takes place at 2 p.m., while the girls final and third-place game will be at 4 p.m.

Central Conference Tournament

At Northwest

Boys

Lexington vs. Holdrege, 10 a.m. (Field G)

Northwest vs. Crete, 10 a.m. (Field B)

Third-place, 2 p.m. (Field B)

Championship, 2 p.m. (Field G)

Girls

Northwest vs. Columbus Lakeview, noon (Field G)

Aurora vs. Lexington, noon (Field B)

Third-place, 4 p.m. (Field B)

Championship, 4 p.m. (Field G)

Track and Field

CNTC meet set for April 25

This year’s Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships will take place 3 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Northwest High School.

Coaches, you should have received information for the meet.

Also if anyone interested in working the CNTC meet, please contact Northwest activities director Matt Fritsche at 308-385-6389 (ext. 5120) or e-mail him at mfritsche@ginorthwest.org or Northwest track coach Brandon Harrington at bharrington@ginorthwest.org.

Also, coaches are asked to look at the All-Area charts. If there is a time or mark that is either incorrect or needs to be added, please contact me.

Notable performances

n A few members of the Northwest girls track and field team set some school records at the Waverly Invite on Monday. Avyn Urbanski set the school record in the 100 at 12.34, while Reba Mader broke her own school record in the 400 after running at 58.22.

n Gage Griffith signed a letter of intent to compete at Wyoming for track and field a few weeks ago. The Aurora senior has the Class B lead in both the shot put (58-5) and discus (169-7). He is the defending Class B champion in both events. Teammate Carsen Staehr set the school record in the triple jump at 45-1 1/4.

n Adams Central’s Breck Samuelson set the school record in the high jump, going 6-6 at the Marsh Beck Invite in Minden on Tuesday.

Marc Zavala is a sports writer for The Independent.

