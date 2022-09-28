PREP NOTEBOOK: Doniphan-Trumbull girls finish well at UNK Invite

The Doniphan-Trumbull girls cross country team wanted to see where they stacked up with the teams in their class.

The Cardinals found out while competing in the Class D portion of the UNK Invite.

Doniphan-Trumbull finished second in the meet that many coaches consider a mini state meet Monday at the Kearney Country Club.

The Cardinals had two medalists in Anna Fitzgerald (seventh) and Avery Robb (15th) to help them score 47 points. Hemingford won the meet with 15 points as they had three runners in the top 10.

Before the UNK Invite, Doniphan-Trumbull had won the North Platte St. Pat’s Invite, the Ravenna Invite and the DT Classic and finished third to McCook and Minden at the Broken Bow Invite.

Most of the meets the Cardinals competed in this season were with points being scored normally, where the top four runners are scored. The Class D portion of the UNK Invite was scored with the top three runners, which is the same as it will be at the state meet in Class D.

“The girls wanted to see what they can do on the big stage with 30 extra teams,” DT coach Corey Hatt said. “A few of the girls told me that they thought that they would have another level to get to. Some of them ran at another level that day and competed very well. I was extremely happy with how the girls did.”

Both Fitzgerald and Robb are sophomores that have already been big contributors to the Cardinals. They were the top two runners on last year’s squad that finished eighth at the state meet. Fitzgerald missed a medal aftering 18th.

Hatt said he’s been pleased with what the two runners have done.

“As freshmen, they really came in and sent some waves in Class D cross country as individuals but helped out our cross country. Having runners like those two can shift things in a hurry,” Hatt said. “They’ve built on some things from last year’s experience and carried it over into this year. They had a great track season and a great summer. They’ve really come into their own.”

Hatt said he’s been impressed with other runners like Halle Kohmetscher, Reba Watts and Hannah Dunning.

“Halle is a senior that has done for us for three years, and I think she’s been running the best she has as a senior this year. She’s our team captain that has provided a lot of senior leadership for us,” Hatt said. “Reba and Hannah have done a great job for us, especially Hannah who decided to give cross country a try this year. She’s had some success in being a state qualifier in track in sprints and jumps for us.”

Hatt said he wants the Cardinals to compete at the UNK Invite as the Kearney Country Club is the same course the state meet is run on. The state meet is set for Oct. 21.

“It’s one of the best courses to run on in the state,” Hatt said. “Having that course experience is helpful for the runners. But at the same time, the two meets are completely different meets. Even though we had success at the UNK Invite, we’ll still need to bring it when the state meet comes around.”

Doniphan-Trumbull competes in the Lou-Platte Conference Meet on Tuesday at Central City.

Hatt said he hopes the finish at the UNK Invite brings confidence to Doniphan-Trumbull. However, at the same time, he wants the Cardinals to keep working hard in pursuing their season-ending goals, whether it’s a team or an individual goal.

“You would think things would go in the right direction for us, and the girls are wanting to have a strong end to the season,” Hatt said. “They are really excited with how they are doing, but there is still some hunger as we head towards the end of the season.”

All-area volleyball leaders

The All-Area volleyball leaders are posted online at www.theindependent.com.

Coaches are asked to either update their statistics on maxpreps or send in their stats to marc.zavala@theindependent.com.

Northwest hosting B-3 golf district

The Northwest girls golf team will be hosting the Class B, District 3 Meet Tuesday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course Tuesday

The Vikings, coming off a second-place finish at the Adams Central Invite this past Tuesday, will compete with Aurora, Columbus Lakeview, Crete, Hastings, Schuyler, Seward and York.

Grand Island heads to the A-2 meet at the Elks Country Club in Columbus while Grand Island Central Catholic will compete in the C-4 meet at the Cross Creek Golf Course in Cambridge. Two-time defending state champion Broken Bow, along with Adams Central, Arcadia-Loup City, Burwell, Centura, Doniphan-Trumbull, Ravenna and St. Paul are other area schools competin in the C-4 meet.

Central City heads to the C-1 meet at Hidden Valley Golf Club Monday in Lincoln, while Fullerton and Riverside compete in the C-2 meet at Oakland Golf Club Tuesday in Oakland.

Marc Zavala is a sports writer for The Independent.