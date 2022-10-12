PREP NOTEBOOK: G.I.’s Gallagher broadcasted 2,000th game of career

The year was 1977.

A young man was starting his first career radio broadcast in the back of a van in Statesboro, Georgia.

Now, that young man has gone on to broadcast more than 2,000 games in 46 years on the radio in his career.

Grand Island’s Brian Gallagher is that man and has been doing that job in Grand Island for 42 years at both KRGI and KSYZ.

“It’s a great gig to have,” Gallagher said. “There’s a lot of action.”

Gallagher reached the 2,000th game milestone when he broadcasted Grand Island Senior High’s 20-16 come-from-behind win over Norfolk on Sept. 9.

The Grand Island Senior High honored Gallagher for his milestone during the Islanders’ game with Elkhorn South this past Friday.

“That was great that they were able to do,” he said. “I’m grateful and honored to be part of people’s lives.”

Gallagher, an Ashland, Wis., native, went to high school in River Falls, Wis. and studied for his broadcasting degree at the Brown Institute of Minneapolis, a school specializing in radio broadcasting.

His first broadcasting position was in Statesboro, Georgia, broadcasting sports for both the local high schools and Georgia Southern University.

He returned to Wisconsin for two years prior to coming to Nebraska for the first time in 1980. Gallagher started his Grand Island radio career at KRGI, holding the duties of both sportscasting and hosting KRGI’s morning program.

Gallagher later moved to KSYZ as a part-time gig while working at Anderson Ford-Lincoln-Mercury. He went back to working full time in radio in 2008 at KSYZ, then moved back to KRGI in 2014.

While covering many high school games, Gallagher has also worked a few college games in the past. He’s covered numerous UNK games over the years, and even did a Nebraska volleyball match while filling in for Husker broadcaster John Baylor.

In addition, he has also had the chance to meet and interview future stars of the professional ranks.

Gallagher is involved with a lot of community events. He was president of the Grand Island Sports Council and is now a member, was the PA announcer for the Nebraska Danger when they were in Grand Island for nine years, is a member of the Grand Island Senior High Football Hall of Fame committee, was involved in youth coaching when his sons A.J. and Andy were younger, and much more.

Gallagher has covered numerous state championships by the Grand Island schools, as well as numerous area schools in the past. He said those are always fun to cover.

“Covering all those have always been special, even the close calls,” Gallagher said. “All those moments have that element, and it’s a true treat to be a part of it.

“But any game I do is fun. I get fired up in every game I do. It’s the adrenaline rush of all the action that’s going on.”

Gallagher has been so dedicated to his work that he has never missed a broadcast in his entire career.

That includes while being sick as well as hearing the news when his father and brother had passed away. He got the news on both when he was preparing for a broadcast.

Gallagher said that was challenging.

“I just had to tell myself to just shut it off and think about it later,” Gallagher said. “That’s part of being committed to your craft.”

Gallagher will be in Omaha to cover a top 10 prep football matchup as No. 7 Grand Island plays at No. 3 Omaha North on Friday.

And he will still continue to broadcast many sporting events in the future, mostly because he loves it.

“I’ve had the joy of seeing and sharing stories of great teams, great coaches, great players, and of course great fans,” Gallagher said. “There’s been a lot of late nights and lots of preparation for each broadcast but there is nothing else I would rather do.”

Cross Country

District meets get under way Thursday

Runners will compete for a chance to run at the state cross country meet as district competition gets under way Thursday.

Area teams will compete in eight districts on Thursday.

The Grand Island teams will head to Pioneers Park in Lincoln. The Islander boys will compete in the Class A, District 1 meet, while the girls will be in the A-3 meet.

The Northwest teams head to Overton to compete in the B-4 meets.

Grand Island Central Catholic and Heartland Lutheran both join Centura, Doniphan-Trumbull, Hastings St. Cecilia, Nebraska Christian, Palmer, Ravenna and Wood River in the D-2 meet at the Elks Golf Course in Hastings.

Adams Central, Aurora, Central City, Ord and St. Paul will compete in the C-4 meet at the Elks Country Club in Hastings.

Broken Bow heads to Ogallala for the C-5 meet, while Burwell, Central Valley and Riverside will be in the D-4 meet in Ainsworth and Arcadia-Loup City competes in the D-5 meet in Cambridge.

The top three teams and top 15 individuals will qualify to the state cross country at the Kearney Country Club on Oct. 21.