PREP PICKS: Adams Central working on sustaining success

At halftime last Friday, Class C-1 No.7 Adams Central found themselves ahead 9-7 against Holdrege.

The Patriots dug deep and outscored the Dusters 21-0 in the second half, winning 30-7 and moving to 2-0 on the season.

“It just means we’re moving in the right direction,” Adams Central coach Shawn Mulligan said. “Last year, we struggled with a couple of our games as far as finishing and winning those games. …It seemed to motivate our players to come out and play better in the second half and put the game out of reach.”

With games against Holdrege and Minden, Adams Central has outscored their opponents 58-14 in the first two weeks.

While the offense has been humming, Mulligan said the team is led by its defense.

“I think that the defense is the strength of our team,” Mulligan said.

“We move really, really well on that side of the ball. We have not a lot of size but the ability to physically and mentally react to what we’re seeing.”

Mulligan also said his scheme on offense and defense is “fairly simplistic” and that it allows his players to play more freely than think about what they need to do.

“We just try to do what we do and do it really well,” Mulligan said. “We’re always trying to continue to improve on our technique and our understanding of our concepts we’re trying to do offensively and defensively on Friday night to allow our kids to play fast, free and physical.”

On offense, the Patriots are led by their main two running backs, senior Hyatt Collins (5-foot-10, 195 pounds) and junior Nick Conant (5-7, 155). They have combined for 300 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 45 carries this season.

Sam Dierks has stepped into the starting quarterback role and has completed 51% of his throws this season. Mulligan said his confidence and decision making have been Dierks’ main areas of growth.

“We grade out our players each week and his decision making has been really good, and it was the same way all summer long when we’ve been doing 7-on-7,” Mulligan said. “His ability to make good decisions and throw it to the right person was really good, and he’s done it the same way for us in week one or two.”

Leading the charge as the lone returning offensive lineman is Leighton Weber. Mulligan said he’s a cerebral player, and they’ve challenged him to be more aggressive and attack rather than read the offense this season.

Weber did that well last game, Mulligan said.

“Controlling his particular area and causing more chaos, we definitely saw that against Holdrege,” Mulligan said. “It was the best game of his high school career. Both offensively and defensively, he was very good in that game.”

In the Holdrege game, Weber tied for a team high 14 tackles and had 2.5 tackles for loss.

With Weber as the only returning starter along the offensive line, Mulligan has had to move some skill position players over to help out.

“They’re not a big offensive or defensive line by any means, but I think we move as well as any team does on that, and it can cause some problems,” Mulligan said. “We’ll just continue to try to get them to work on their technique and get to the point where they’re supposed to be, and we have running backs that can find the hole more times than not, and that will help us be successful.”

Adams Central welcomes Gothenburg (0-2) into town for their only home game out of the first five weeks. The players are excited and happy to be home, Mulligan said, but have to be ready to go to stay undefeated on the season.

“I think their record is deceiving,” Mulligan said. “They’ve lost to two very good football teams. Their last game against McCook, they were very competitive for four quarters. They look like they have some athletes. …As I tell our kids, I don’t think we’re good enough to show up any week and win the football game just by stepping onto the field. We have to earn that victory every Friday night.”

Mulligan listed field position, penalties and turnovers as the keys to victory.

Adams Central has a fairly difficult back half of the schedule including facing No. 1 Aurora on the road and No. 6 McCook at home in week seven and week eight, respectively. Mulligan said his team is only focused on the upcoming game, which helps them be successful.

“We hope when we get there that we’re a good football team and lucky,” Mulligan said. “Those are the aspects we’re focusing on when we get to them. A team can be completely different from week one to week nine based on an injury or something that;’s going on within a particular team.”

Mulligan has been coaching football for 23 years and believes C-1 has strengthened as a whole over time.

“Maybe it’s just my mind when I was a younger coach versus an older coach, but it seems like we had more games when we showed up and the team wasn’t very physical or a good team,” Mulligan said. “I just think it’s a tribute to what the coaches are doing across the state in the weight room in the summer.

The Patriots are seeking to return to the playoffs for the fifth year in a row. Mulligan said in the end, it really is just going to come down to health and avoiding injuries.

“We don’t set season long goals,” Mulligan said. “We don’t have to win the district, make the playoffs or play in Lincoln. We don’t do that. We just try to win each and every game. I don’t look at any opponents down the road as far as what they’re doing right now or what we need to do to take care of them. We preach that to our kids too.

“Our kids expect to win when we show up on Friday night. That’s the culture we’ve built here. I think the biggest key is just health overall. I think we have some really good football players, but we’re not an overly deep team which I think is the case for a lot of C-1 teams. We’ve had teams in the past where we’ve been really good and then we have injuries, and it changes the makeup of your team."

Adams Central 31, Gothenburg 13

