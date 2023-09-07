The Aurora football team has started the season facing a couple of quality opponents.

The Class C-1, No. 5 Huskies posted a 50-30 win over Northwest, who was No. 9 in the Class B ratings at the time, and fell to C-1, No. 1 Boone Central 42-7.

Aurora will be in another top five showdown in Class C-1 this week in facing No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood.

Husky coach Kyle Peterson said he’s OK with having to face tough opponents during the first few weeks of the season, because he feels it does two things.

“I think playing good teams hardens you as a team, makes you tougher,” Peterson said. “And it exposes the things you need to work on. When you play teams that aren’t quite as talented, you tend to develop a false confidence, which allows you to get away with some things. But that doesn’t make you better. Playing the teams like we are right now, we’re going to be significantly better in week 8 and week 9.”

In their game against Boone Central last week, the Huskies hung with the Cardinals for a while. Trailing 14-7, Aurora was stopped at the goal line right before the half and again on its first drive in the second half. Then Boone Central went on to score 28 points to put the game out of reach.

“We were in that game for a while. I think their physicality really took over. They made some plays and it got away from us,” Peterson said. “But I think it was still a closer game than what the score said.”

Quarterback Booker Scheierman has led the way for the Huskies. Scheierman, younger brother of former Aurora star Baylor Scheierman, passed for 307 yards with four touchdowns and had 11 carries for 41 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win over Northwest.

Peterson said Scheierman saw some action late in the season last year and is doing a good job playing quarterback this year.

“He’s done a great job managing our offense and handling it very well,” Peterson said. “He’s continuing to grow just like everyone else on our football team. I think he’ll be a better player at the end of the year because of the teams we are playing now.”

Peterson said there are other players that can provide big plays for the Huskies. They had that against Northwest. Max Egger had 175 yards against the Vikings and scored a touchdown against Boone Central. As for the receivers, Juan Hernandez had 120 yards receiving and scored on a 99-yard pass and Canon Allen had 81 yards and caught two touchdown passes and Tyson Dvorak had 82 yards with a touchdown pass.

“Those three receivers have different skill sets. One is fast, one is a good route runner and one’s got good length and good ball skills,” Peterson said. “And Max runs about as hard as anybody.”

Peterson said he feels the youth is showing in the defense. He said tackling needs to improve as most of the team’s yardage has come from other teams breaking tackles for extra yardage.

“I think that’s where our youth is showing a little bit,” Peterson said. “We haven’t been a good tackling team the first two weeks against some very good players. But it’s hard to simulate that kind of game speed in practice.”

Both teams will be looking for a bounce-back victory. While the Huskies lost to Boone Central, Ashland-Greenwood dropped a 28-21 game to No. 2 Wahoo last Friday.

Quarterback Dane Jacobson is 20 of 33 for 373 yards with three touchdowns, while running back Drake Zimmerman has 41 carries for 210 yards with three scores, along with four catches for 136 yards with two touchdown receptions.

Peterson said he feels the game is going to be won at the line of scrimmage.

“They are very big up front and their size is going to give us issues because we’re not big up front,” he said. “We’ll have to find a way to defend the run against their line and find ways of running the ball against their defensive line. They are very talented with a couple of skill players at running back and receiver. Their quarterback is a returning starter that really distributes the ball very well in their offense.

“Defensively, they tackle really well. We’ll have to block them not only at the line of scrimmage but second-level people too. They don’t give up big plays very often and they are just a well-coached team.”

Last year’s meeting saw Aurora defeat Ashland-Greenwood 33-14. Expect a closer game between the two squads in Aurora on Friday.

Aurora 28, Ashland-Greenwood 24

