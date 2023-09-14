Do your job — win your rep.

That’s the motto for this year’s Central Valley football team.

Cougar coach Chip Bartos said the reason for the motto is because he wants Central Valley to focus on themselves and not worry about what someone else is doing.

“With this team, it’s really about focusing and perfecting your craft. If you take care of what you need to take care of and the other seven kids on the field are doing that as well, then we will have success,” Bartos said. “We want to take responsibility for our job and at the same time when we make a mistake, we’re taking ownership of those mistakes.”

So far, it seems to have worked for Central Valley. The Cougars are 3-0 on the season and have averaged 49 points a game and have given up 12.7 points a game on defense. That has helped them to a No. 4 ranking in the Class D2 rankings (Omaha World-Herald).

Bartos said Central Valley has really bought into the motto.

“The kids have taken it to heart on making sure the details of their position each week are executed at the best level,” Bartos said. “They do a great job of getting ready for the next opponent and making sure they studied them and are ready to go.”

The Cougars return a number of offensive players that finished 10-2 and made the state semifinals last year. Dierks Nekolicak returns this season as he has thrown for 477 yards with eight touchdown strikes.

“He did great things for us last year and he’s just adding on this year,” Bartos said. “We have thrown the ball a little more than what we did last year and that’s because we have a little more skill position athletes. He does a great job with our option game. He has a lot of options to throw to and does a great job of seeing the field and seeing what the defense gives him.He’s a playmaker.”

Those options include receivers Zaden Wolf, Taesian Soto and Boston Wood, along with running back Grady Kelley.

Wolf leads the way with 10 catches for 178 yards with three scores, while Soto has caught seven passes for 168 yards with three scores. Wood has five catches for 108 yards with two scores. Grady Kelley is the leading rushing for the Cougars as he has 48 carries for 539 yards with 11 touchdowns.

“There’s not many teams in 8-man who can put four guys and cover four athletes like that,” Bartos said. “And Grady has great vision and has great speed. He’s a powerful runner that wants to run over linebackers.”

The defense has given 12.6 points a game and forced four turnovers in the first three games this year.

“They’ve been super solid for us this year,” Bartos said. “They do a great job of putting themselves in good positions to make tackles. They swarm to the ball and tackle very well. OWe have gotten great play from our defensive line and our linebackers.”

The Cougars open D2-7 district play this week as they host Elm Creek Friday.

Quarterback Kade Sindt leads the Buffaloes as he has thrown for 298 yards with three touchdowns and has ran for 180 yards and scored twice. Running back Quin Oberg has 19 carries for 256 yards and has four touchdowns.

Even though the Buffaloes are 1-2 on the season, Bartos said he expects a tough challenge.

“This will be a big test going into district play,” Bartos said. “I think the winner of this game will have an advantage of being the district champion. Elm Creek is good, maybe not as big as last year but they have players that can move. They have good players on both sides of the ball. They have a quarterback who can run and pass.

“They run a different type of defense that we aren’t used to seeing so it might give us fits early on. They’re really a sound team. We’ll have to be really physical this week.”

Elm Creek handed Central Valley its only loss during the regular season last year in a 52-48 contest. I’ll say Elm Creek will make it interesting but the Cougars will pull away to the win.

Central Valley 35, Elm Creek 20

Thursday

Northwest at Elkhorn North

Parkview Christian at Heartland Lutheran

Friday

Amherst at Doniphan-Trumbull

Aurora at Platteview

Burwell at Ansley-Litchfield

Bishop Neumann at Hastings St. Cecilia

Broken Bow at O’Neill

Hastings at Seward

Hi-Line at Arcadia-Loup City

Fort Calhoun at Central City

Gordon-Rushville at Ord

Elm Creek at Central Valley

Fullerton at Nebraska Lutheran

Giltner at High Plains

Lincoln High at Grand Island

Osceola at Palmer

Pleasanton at Ravenna

Riverside at Nebraska Christian

Shelton at Paxton

St. Paul at Columbus Lakeview

Syracuse at Adams Central

Wood River at Centura

Saturday

Grand Island CC at Aquinas

Marc Zavala is a sports writer at The Independent. Last week, he went 15-9 and is now 52-18 (.743) on the season.