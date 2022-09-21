PREP PICKS: Class D-1, No. 10 Ravenna ‘doing the little things right’

For the first time since 2006, the Ravenna Bluejays football team has started their season 4-0. The turnaround comes after finishing last year 1-8.

For coach Dan Bolling, who’s in his eighth season at the helm of the program, doing things the right way matters more than the record.

“You’ve got to love winning,” Bolling said. “It’s awesome. But it’s one of those things where it’s not everything. I like the way we’re doing it. We’re doing the little things right, and it makes me and our coaching staff feel good to see these boys have some success and know what we’re doing is paying off.”

Class D-1 No. 10 Ravenna is averaging 58.5 points a game on offense and hasn’t been challenged yet, with their closest game a 64-34 win last Friday over Pleasanton.

Bolling said he’s proud of the way his guys worked over the summer and came together as a team.

“Everything started when we went to our Hastings College football camp and came together as a team and did some good things there,” Bolling said. “We continued to build on it in the weight room throughout the rest of the summer and everything has just kind of fallen into place for us.”

The offense is led by quarterback Zach Lewandowski, who leads the eight-man area players in rushing with 61 carries, 623 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s also 15-for-28 with 254 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

“It all starts with Zach Lewandowski,” Bowling said. He does a good job of being able to run our offense, both running and throwing. …“Zach is not only athletic, he’s very smart. He’s a student of the game. He’s that kid that we can tell him one time, and he gets it. On top of that, he’s a good leader and brings everybody with him.”

Right behind him on the field is Carter Jasnoch, who is fifth in rushing out of eight-man area players with 60 carries, 472 yards and eight touchdowns. The two combine for one of the most potent rushing attacks in D-1.

“We kind of have a two headed monster with those guys in the backfield,” Bolling said. “The first thing with Carter is he’s grown up a ton. He’s done a great job of accepting his role, and he’s got really good vision along with some good speed.”

When a team’s good at rushing, look no further than their offensive line. Bolling is Ravenna’s offensive line coach, and he said that while he will always believe they can get better at it, they’re doing a nice job

“We focus a lot on getting off the ball when it comes to our offensive line and driving people northbound,” Bolling said. “We need to continue doing that. We know that in order for Zach and Carter and all of our other backs to get going, we have to control the line of scrimmage.”

On the defensive side, Bolling said it’s all about playing together and swarming to the football.

As the team’s top leading tacklers, Ravenna’s Chase Rager and Keaton Schirmer have combined for 62 tackles.

“Defensive line wise, they’ve been working on using their hands, getting after the football and knowing what to do when they get left or when there is a puller coming,” Bolling said. “Those little things have really helped us out.”

Besides Lewandowski, the Bluejays have four other seniors on the team. The group may be small but has done well in terms of leadership, starting with offensive/defensive lineman Tom Psota who has two fumble recoveries on the season.

“Tom (6-3, 285) is a large human being, but he’s really turned into a great leader,” Bolling said. “He gets it and wants to do what’s best for the team. Our other seniors are Josh Abels and Jeffery Schade and Sam king. They’re all playing roles, whether it’s on the offensive line or defensive line, and they give us a good look in practice or when they get into the game.”

They’ve helped create a team first atmosphere that helps them be successful, Bolling said.

“First and foremost, we play for each other,” Bolling said. We understand that we’re a team, and it’s not one dude that’s going to make us successful. It’s all of us. It doesn’t matter if it’s the people on the field or the people on the sideline.

With the new football classifications coming out this season, Bolling said they were familiar with some of their opponents so far this season, like Ansley-Litchfield and Southern Valley.

However, they didn’t know a lot about Cambridge or Pleasanton. This year was the first time they’ve played the Trojans since 2019, and Ravenna hasn’t played Pleasanton in the past 18 years.

On Friday, the Bluejays will take on McCool Junction (0-4), who is also an unfamiliar opponent.

“Honestly, we didn’t know anything about McCool Junction until watching them on film this week,” Bolling said. “They’ve been in six-man for the previous years and now they’ve got enough kids that they’re in eight-man which is really cool, and I’m sure they’re happy about that.

“It’s one of those things that I think they have a lot of really round kids on their team, but it really does look like they play hard.

They have some size on the offensive and defensive line. It’s going to be a good game.”

Bolling said they’re not overlooking McCool Junction, despite district games against Nebraska Christian (2-2), Riverside (4-1) and a rivalry game with Arcadia/Loup City (1-3) still on the schedule.

With their start, Ravenna looks to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Bolling said D-1 is a good class this season, but the landscape has shifted in recent years.

“A lot of the D-1 powers of the past, they’re enrollment has gone down a bit, so now they’re in D-2,” Bolling said. “That was the first thing that jumped out at me. But all around as a class, it’s a good one.”

Burwell, the 2021 Class D-1 champion as well as 2021 D-1 state semifinalists Howells-Dodge and Hitchcock County, all dropped to D-2 in the 2022 classifications.

While playoffs make be a goal for Ravenna, Bolling said it’s not the biggest thing.

“The coolest thing to me and the boys is we go out and try to make Ravenna proud,” Bolling said. “I love how a successful football team can bring people together and get people talking about the positive things going on in the town instead of the negative.”

RAVENNA 56, McCOOL JUNCTION 14

Prep Picks: Week 5

Thursday’s games

Aurora at St. Paul

Hampton at Elba

Osceola at Giltner

Friday’s games

Fremont at Grand Island

Northwest at Scottsbluff

Grand Island Central Catholic at Hastings St. Cecilia

Stuart at Heartland Lutheran

Hastings at Lexington

Adams Central at Central City

Broken Bow at Cozad

Centura at David City

Doniphan-Trumbull at Wood River

Ord at Gibbon

Riverside at Arcadia/Loup City

Pleasanton at Nebraska Christian

Ravenna at McCool Junction

Elm Creek at Burwell

Overton at Central Valley

Fullerton at Palmer

Cody Frederick covers high school football for The Independent . Last week, he went 15-7 (.681) and is 67-25 (.723) for the season.