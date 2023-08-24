One would think there would be motivation for Hastings St. Cecilia entering the 2023 season.

Last season, the Bluehawks finished the regular season undefeated and earned the No. 1 seed in the Class C-2 playoffs, only to suffer its only loss to Battle Creek in the state quarterfinals.

But St. Cecilia coach Clint Head doesn’t see it that way.

In fact, he said that’s the furthest thing on the minds of the Bluehawks starting the season.

“We hit the reset button every year. We start over so we don’t talk about last year,” Head said. “And I addressed that to the kids during the summer. We’re not living off of what happened last year because a lot of those kids are gone. We have a new group this year so we just need to start over and figure out who we are and how we’re going to do our things.”

Head said the first few weeks of practice have been going well for St. Cecilia, who is ranked No. 7 in the Lincoln Journal-Star this week.

“It’s going well even though we are a little banged up on both the offensive and defensive lines but we should be ready to go by Friday,” Head said.

Chase Evans will be the starting quarterback for St. Cecilia. He played running back last year after coming away with 569 yards on 80 carries with five touchdowns.

“He’s doing a nice job at quarterback even though he played running back last year,” Head said. “But he understands the offense since he has played quarterback in the past but just didn’t get the reps as he was playing behind Carson Kudlackek.”

Jensen Anderson also returns as he was the Bluehawks’ second-leading wide receiver after catching 49 passes for 821 yards with 10 touchdowns, while Dawson Kissinger returns to lead the defense after finishing with 55 tackles while playing on a torn ACL injury. Head also put that he sees Thomas Thomas, Max Rodriguez and Braxton Wiles to be key on both the offensive and defensive lines.

Head said the Bluehawks have got athletes on their squad, but wants to see how they perform in game situations.

“We have a handful of athletes on our team but I wanna see if they can step up and compete under fire and be physical,” Head said. “That’s what we want to focus on. Then after that, we’ll figure it out. I feel like we have the right schemes. Can we do them when the bullets are firing.”

St. Cecilia opens the season at Wilber-Clatonia, which is a ratings contender in the Lincoln Journal-Star rankings this week. Head said he expects a physical game against the Wolverines and hopefully the Bluehawks can learn a lot about themselves.

“When you have to start your season at Wilber-Clatonia, you better pack a lunch because they will come after you,” Head said. “They have a lot of physicality and I want to see if we can be as physical with the kids that we have.

“We can’t turn the ball over, doing a good job on special teams and not giving up big plays. Those will be big things for us.”

St. Cecilia 24, Wilber-Clatonia 20

Thursday

Burwell at Sandhills/Thedford

Friday

Arapahoe at Arcadia-Loup City

Aurora at Northwest

Boone Central at Broken Bow

Central City at Ord

Central Valley at Fullerton

Deshler at Giltner

Doniphan-Trumbull at Kearney Catholic

Grand Island CC at Centura

Gretna East at Hastings

Heartland Lutheran at Sterling

Madison at Nebraska Christian

Minden at Adams Central

North Platte at Grand Island

O’Neill at St. Paul

Palmer at Silver Lake

Ravenna at Ansley-Litchfield

Stanton at Riverside

Stuart at Shelton

Wilber-Clatonia at Hastings St. Cecilia

Wood River at Amherst