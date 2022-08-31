PREP PICKS: Ord to face ‘gold standard program’ in Norfolk Catholic

Class C-2 No. 2 Ord kicked off their season last week defeating Central City 34-20 on the road.

The Chanticleers and the Bison were tied at 14-all heading into the four quarter when Ord kicked their offense into high-gear and scored 20 points in the final stanza to walk away with the win.

Coach Nate Wells said it was a good win for his guys and that he was proud of how they conducted themselves.

“It was a close game, and we had to fight through some adversity in the game,” Wells said. “It seemed like we handled that pressure pretty well, and it was good to play a game like that early in the year.

“I thought Central City was much improved and more physical than they had been in the last couple of contests that we had. I was impressed with the number of athletes they had. …I thought we did some really good things and did some things that we need to fix, so we can be the kind of team we want to be.”

They’ll have just five days of practice to fix the areas he wants before C-2 No. 1 Norfolk Catholic comes into town.

“They’re an extremely experienced group,” Wells said. “They’re one of the gold standard programs in the state of Nebraska. They’ve had a lot of success and those kids have grown up in that. They return a lot of guys from last year and those kids have to have a little sour taste in their mouth with the way their season ended, getting runner-up. I’m sure they have their sights set on winning it all.

“Them coming to town is why you play high school football. It’s going to be a really good atmosphere, and we can’t wait to play them Friday night.”

Wells said some of the areas of focus this week are the fundamentals of the game of football: blocking and tackling.

“Football is blocking and tackling and if you want to play high level football, those are things that you have to do,” Wells said. “I was proud of the fact that we didn’t have a turnover in the game, and we didn’t have very many penalties in the game.”

Last year, Ord lost to Norfolk Catholic 30-7 in the regular season. The Knights went on to reach the state football championship game, where they lost to Fremont Archbishop Bergan 49-20, while Ord lost in the semifinals to Bergan, 20-0.

“We had won the state championship the year before and basically, besides a few guys, we kind of had a new team out there,” Wells said about the Ord-Norfolk Catholic regular season game. “We had played well in our first few games, but I don’t think we understood what kind of physicality it took to play Norfolk Catholic yet.

“I feel like early in the game, we just didn’t get that but as the game went on, we became more physical. After the game, we talked about that and then the rest of the year, we were that physical team we needed to be. That was one of those games we lost but learned a ton from, and it made us a better football team.”

Rated as the two top teams in the state in C-2, the matchup this week is sure to catch a lot of eyes. Norfolk Catholic is coming off of a 37-12 win against Oakland-Craig.

That being said, Wells said his program never talks about a game being more important than another.

“I think as a coach, you have to get your players to focus on getting better each day, whether that’s in individual drills or team drills we do throughout the week,” Wells said. “You ask kids to do the same thing every week. You don’t want to treat this team any differently than any other team, even though they’re one of the best teams in the state.”

Wells imagines legendary coach Jeff Bellar, who has the most wins in Nebraska 11-man high school football history, will try to slow down the Chanticleers high tempo offense. Despite that, the two goals Wells has for his offense every game remains the same: don’t turn the ball over and pick up first downs.

“One of our keys is always not tuning the ball over,” Wells said. “We want to get first downs, and that’s our other key. We want to get first down after first down, and that’s just four yards a play. Those are the two offensive goals we have every single game. We feel like with our fast paced offense, if we get two first downs, we can score almost every drive.”

On defense, Ord will be tasked with stopping Norfolk Catholic running back, Karter Kerkman, who ran for over 1800 yards last season and 24 touchdowns.

“Defensively, get lined up properly, be physical at the point of attack and then we have to tackle,” Wells said. “They have one of the best running backs in the state. He’s awesome, and we really have to tackle well. If we’re not tackling well, and they’re getting three or four yards which turns to more later on in the game, we could struggle.”

While Wells said this game is just another game, he also said a win over Norfolk Catholic would be “great” for his team.

“Maybe five or six years ago, you get a win like this, and it’s a program defining win for a little bit,” Wells said. “It shows you that you’ve arrived. I feel like our team has sustained success for a while. You win a game like this, you still have to go to work. You’ve got a lot of season left to play. I want our guys to treat every game like it’s the championship game, no matter who we’re playing.

“That’s the kind of mindset you have to have, and I feel like championship teams have to have that mindset. It would be a huge win, but you don’t want to say it’s a season-defining win because you have so much season left. Sometimes winning a game like that, your guys might let down in another game, and we can’t afford to do that.”

However the game ends, Ord will have to be ready to play its best ball again the following week, when they go on the road to No. 3 Battle Creek.

NORFOLK CATHOLIC 28, ORD 17

Thursday’s games

Wilcox-Hildreth at Elba

Friday’s games

Omaha Westside at Grand Island

Northwest at Omaha Skutt Catholic

Grand Island Central Catholic at North Bend Central

York at Hastings

Boone Central at Aurora

Adams Central at Holdrege

Ogallala at Broken Bow

Central City at Cozad

Minden at St. Paul

Norfolk Catholic at Ord

Hastings St. Cecilia at Amherst

Valentine at Centura

Wood River at Gibbon

Doniphan-Trumbull at West Holt

Heartland at Nebraska Christian

Sandy Creek at Riverside

Ravenna at Southern Valley

North Central at Arcadia-Loup City

Central Valley at High Plains Community

Howells-Dodge at Fullerton

Burwell at Medicine Valley

Kenesaw at Giltner

Palmer at Blue Hill

Cody Frederick covers high school football for The Independent . Last week, he went 15-6, (.714).