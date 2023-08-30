The Ord football team is going to find out how it is during the next two weeks of the season.

And early in the season.

The Class C-2, No. 1 Chants take on No. 2 and defending champion Norfolk Catholic, then face No. 3 Battle Creek next week.

Ord coach Nate Wells said he’s glad to be playing these types of games early in the season.

“That’s the great part of playing a schedule like this because you get to see what type of team we have at the start of the year,” Wells said. “We’re just going to take it one game at a time but this is what playing football is all about. It’s exciting for the kids to play these types of games.”

The Chants opened the season with a 49-29 win over Central City. Ord had 422 yards of offense with 268 of those coming on the ground. Wells said he was OK with how the Chants played in the opener and gave the Bison some credit.

“We played well but not great, but it was the first game of the season,” Wells said. “Central City poses a lot of problems with how they play. They make you defend the whole field and spread you out. They are a team that likes to take chances. I like playing them because they help prepare your team for the rest of the season.”

Ord returns 11 starters back from last year’s team that went 10-2 and reached the Class C-2 state semifinals for the third-straight season.

Quarterback Dylan Hurlburt led the offense by going 5 of 13 for 134 yards with two touchdowns, and had 12 carries for 51 yards. Wells said he liked what he saw from Hurlburt, especially since he suffered a season-ending injury in the third game of the season against Battle Creek.

“He felt like he didn’t even play last year. I felt he was a great coach to Blake Hinrichs, who plays wide receiver for us, last year when he filled in for Dylan,” Wells said. “Dylan played well last week and might have been over excited.”

Trent McCain also had a big game for the Chants as he had 16 carries for 170 yards and scored four touchdowns. He also had 13 tackles to lead the defense.

To go along with those players, the other returning starters for the Chants include Talan Bruha, Aidan Ryschon, Will Skibinski, Jace Geiser, Jacob Thompson, as well as junior Jed Boettcher and sophomores Colton Thompson and Easton Ryschon.

Wells said it’s nice to have so many experienced players returning.

“We just have a ton of guys who are really good players and we’re happy they’re on our team,” Wells said. “A lot of them have played a lot since they were sophomores.It makes it easy on the coaching staff and they are such good role models to the younger guys.”

While knowing Norfolk Catholic was next on the schedule, Wells said he didn’t feel the Chants were looking ahead to that game.

“That’s not something that I don’t think we have to worry about. We really preach on one game at a time,” Wells said. “I think it was just the first game and I think a lot of the players were anxious and excited to play.”

Norfolk Catholic opened its season with a 42-27 win over No. 5 Oakland-Craig. The Knights had 361 yards of offense. Quarterback Carter Janssen threw two touchdowns, while running back Brandon Kollars ran for two scores.

Wells said it’s going to be a great opportunity for the Chants, who lost twice to Norfolk Catholic last year, but the players should know that it’s only one game, especially this early in the season.

“They are really good again. They just reload every year and coach Jeff (Bellar) does a great job with them,” Wells said. “But this won’t be a make or break game because there’s a lot of season left. We don’t want to treat one game bigger than the other. We just want to see our guys play hard and play to the best of our ability. That’s really our goal on Friday.

“But for us to have success, we’ll have to move the ball and continue to get first downs. We’ve had a hard time stopping their offense and they pose some problems with their offensive line and their quarterback and running back are good players.”

If Ord gets by Norfolk Catholic and then by Battle Creek next week, look out for the Chants to really make some noise later on in the season.

Ord 28, Norfolk Catholic 24

PREP PICKS

Thursday

Heartland Lutheran at Wilcox-Hildreth

Friday

Amherst at Hastings St. Cecilia

Arcadia/Loup City at North Central

Aurora at Boone Central

Blue Hill at Palmer

Broken Bow at Ogallala

Central City at Cozad

Central Valley at High Plains

Centura at Valentine

Fullerton at Howells-Dodge

Gibbon at Wood River

Giltner at Kenesaw

Grand Island at Omaha Westside

Hastings at York

Holdrege at Adams Central

Medicine Valley at Burwell

Nebraska Christian at Heartland

North Bend at Grand Island CC

Omaha Skutt at Northwest

Ord at Norfolk Catholic

Riverside at Sandy Creek

St. Paul at Minden

Southern Valley at Ravenna

West Holt at Doniphan-Trumbull