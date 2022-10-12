PREP PICKS: Rapid growth story of Broken Bow’s season

After losing to Pierce in the first round of last year’s playoffs, Broken Bow football coach Carlie Wells said his team lost a lot of talent that had to be replaced.

“A lot of positions to fill after last year,” Wells said. “The growth we’ve seen from the first game to now has been tremendous. Our kids have really picked up our scheme and what we’re trying to do and have done a really good job on the technique we’re trying to teach. I’m happy where we’re at right now.”

Wells says he was optimistic they would perform well, despite the loss of veteran leadership.

Broken Bow is off to a 5-2 start this season. I the C-1 No. 10 Indians’ two losses, they lost 42-21 against C-1 No. 3 Boone Central and 34-20 to No. 6 McCook.

“I think against McCook, we had over 400 yards of rushing, and they had maybe half of the yards we had,” Wells said. “Turnovers were really the big key in that game and in our first game against Boone Central too. We had two bad snaps on a punt over our head and then we had one other turnover. We’ve kind of cleaned that up a little, and we’re getting better at taking care of the ball. It’s showing as of late.”

The Indians average 332 yards rushing per game.

“I think our running game starts up front with our offensive line,” Wells said. “I knew we had the possibility to be decent this year with them, but the amount of growth they made and the time they spent in the weight room has really paid dividends for them up front. They really understand the scheme, and they’re quick off of the ball.

“You throw in our first quarterback, Eli Coble. He’s done a really good job in our scheme with the option, and he's done really well reading it. You’ve got our running backs, three of them that are tough, physical runners. Connor (Wells) is the fullback, and he’s done a really good job. He’s been a really physical runner for us this year, and it’s opened up a lot of our run game.”

Connor Wells has 168 carries for 910 yards and nine touchdowns, while Nathan Reynolds has 78 carries for 558 yards and six touchdowns.

Coble is 12-for-24 through the air this season for 234 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 507 yards and nine touchdowns rushing.

“A lot of it with him and what we run is experience,” Wells said about Coble. “Last year, he didn’t get much experience because in the first game of the year, he got injured and didn’t get to play another snap. I think each game, he’s soaking it all in and just getting better at what he sees and how to read it and the depth at which he needs to do it. He’s like a freshman because he never played quarterback as a freshman and last year, we moved him there, and he got injured.”

Wells talked about how for opposing defenses, it’s assignment football, and they’ve got to do their job to stop the Broken Bow I-formation offense.

“If one guy doesn’t do their job, it really affects the entire play,” Wells said. “For defenses, they’ve got to be really disciplined. …Our kids have done a good job running the option. Our blocking has been getting better every week, and they’re learning with what they see. People line up in a lot of different fronts. Every week, it’s something different we see to try and stop us.”

On defense, Wells named outside linebacker Zak Gaffney, Connor Wells at linebacker and Reynolds at safety as well as the entire defensive line as guys who have stepped up. Again, he said the growth has just been phenomenal.

“I just wish you could take a snapshot of every play these kids do and watch their growth,” Wells said.

Wells said the passing game and special teams have to continue to improve over the rest of their games.

“We’ve got some things to clean up there,” Wells said. “We’re getting there. It’s a process. They continue to learn and get better, and they’ve done a really good job of watching film to correct their mistakes and get better at what they’re doing.”

Broken Bow travels to C-2 No. 2 Ord this week in what looks to be a really competitive game. Wells said on paper, they’re really similar to the Indians.

“Ord, they’re a really well coached team,” Wells said. “They’ve been good for the last five to seven years and really competitive. They’ve been at the top of their class each year. They know their scheme and do it well. They block well, and they’re technique is sound on offense and defense. It’s a lot of the same stuff that I preach. …We’ve got to match those things and be a little better in our technique and a little more physical.”

Wells said a win on Friday would be a huge confidence booster heading to the postseason and have the kids believing in what he thinks their potential is.

Speaking of playoffs, Broken Bow has won every district game so far this season, with only one remaining against Gothenburg. The Indians are in the driver's seat for the district title.

“Your record kind of dictates if you’re going to get into the playoffs or not,” Wells said. “We know where we’re setting and what we need to do. We have to take care of business this week and play a really good team. If we can play well and take care of business, the power points will take care of themselves.”

Wells’ football philosophy seems to fit well for what works in the playoffs.

“Just consistency in what you do,” Wells said. “Prepare each game the same way and in the playoffs, I think you have to be able to run the ball. You’re going to play good teams and you never know what the weather is going to be, so you have to run the ball.”

While a couple of the top teams in C-1 may have separated, Wells said, anything can happen once you’re in the playoffs.

“I think there has been a lot of parody out there among the teams,” Wells said. “They’re is maybe a couple of front runners out there in Pierce and Aurora. The rest is wide open for all of the teams.”

