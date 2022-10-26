PREP PICKS: Riverside set for rematch against Summerland

In a Week Zero classic, the Riverside football team narrowly edged out Summerland, 27-26.

Luckily for fans of Nebraska high school football, we get to watch the two teams go at it again, as Class D-1 No. 8 Riverside (8-1) hosts Summerland (6-3) on Friday at 6 p.m.

While it’s always harder to defeat teams the second time around, Riverside coach Cory Valasek said the Chargers aren’t feeling the pressure.

“The only pressure we have is the pressure we put on ourselves,” he said. “Keep doing the same stuff we’ve been doing all year, work hard in the weight room, eight guys do their job every play to the best of their ability. If we do that, we’ll be in good shape.”

Often in a football season, a team’s success can be determined by when they face injuries. The Chargers faced injuries early in the season but many of those players are now healthy.

Add in that this is the first year that Riverside and Spalding Academy have played together, Valasek said they’re better than they were at the start of the season.

Adding the (Spalding) Academy kids in the offseason, we’ve just gotten better each week, more so than most years,” Valasek said. “Some of our kids have gotten more comfortable playing together, and it's made a big difference.”

The experience of other players on the team and on the coaching staff has helped the Spalding Academy players transition from six-man to eight-man effectively.

“Defensively, Dan Wolken does a great job,” Valasek said. “He’s got a lot of experience as a D-coordinator. He was Lindsay Holy Family’s D-coordinator when they went to four championships. He’s done a great job of helping those kids transition from six-man to eight-man.

“Troy Kleffner has been helping this year as well. Troy was Spalding Academy’s coach for 30 years. I think he celebrated his 30th year last year. He was my coach in high school actually.”

Kleffner’s son, Klayton, led the All-Area eight-man receivers in the regular season with 466 yards and 11 touchdowns on 21 catches. Sophomore quarterback Drew Carraher led the all-area eight-man quarterbacks with 933 yards and 19 touchdowns.

“I actually coached him (Drew) my first year at Riverside,” Valasek said. “He was in seventh grade, so I coached him as a quarterback for four years. He knows how I think, and he knows our offense. …As the year has gone on, he’s just felt more comfortable in that spot and doesn't put as much stress on himself. I keep preaching to him that he has a lot of talent around him, but he just needs to keep getting them the ball.”

Riverside’s only loss this season came on the road at the hands of No. 2 Stanton, who defeated the Chargers 47-21 in week one.

“They’re a really physical, well talented and well coached team,” Valasek said. “It was in week one so our second game and their first one. I think it was a really good learning experience for our kids. Our six-man kids learned how physically good D-1 teams are, and Drew made his second start of the season on the road. That was tough for some of our kids but as far as timing goes, I think it helped having that game week one as much as anything.”

Last Thursday, in the first round of the D-1 playoffs, Riverside dominated Maxwell, 55-12. Valasek credits good team chemistry for the win.

“We’ve been preaching to the kids all year that eight guys need to do their job to the best of their ability every play,” Valasek said. “We don’t want to rely on one or two players. We want everybody to do their job and if the opportunity arises, everyone has an opportunity to make a play.”

Valasek also credited Carson Bloom for coming on as of late after being injured at the start of the season.

To throw a wrinkle in this Friday’s game against Summerland, Valasek doesn’t know if the Bobcats’ running back Trevor Thomson will play after he was injured in their first round playoff game. Thomson placed fourth in the 100-meter dash in Class C at last year’s state track and field meet.

“We’ve got to prepare like he’s going to,” Valasek said. “He’s an all-state back. He had 1,800 yards last year and about 1,350 this year. …He’s a threat to score every play. We have to prepare like he’s playing, but they have other good athletes too.”

Valasek said the key will be to not have any major breakdowns to jump start the Summerland offense.

“We can’t have any let downs because a team like that, if you let one guy not do his job on the play, they can break one and score at any moment, especially Thomsen,” Valasek said. “If he gets in the open field, he’s gone. Pettit’s kind of the same way. They’ve hit some big passes as the year has gone on with Schindler too.”

Riverside has played a difficult schedule to get ready for a playoff run. In the end, Valasek said he sees multiple teams capable of winning D-1, including the Chargers.

“There’s multiple teams that could win it this year,” Valasek said. “It’s unfortunate for St. Pat’s to have Jackson Roberts go down. He’s a heck of a player. Stanton and Neligh-Oakdale are very solid teams. I like where we’re at. I think we’ve gotten a lot better as the year has gone. There’s a lot of teams that could win it.

“Our schedule set us up to have a better playoff run. We played five second-round playoff teams: Ravenna, Sandy Creek, Nebraska Christian and Summerland as well as Stanton. We’ve seen playoff caliber teams all season, and they’ve helped us get ready for the playoffs.”

Riverside 24, Summerland 20

Cody Frederick covers high school football for The Independent . Last week, he went 15-2 (.882) and is 145-38 (.792) for the season.