Familiarity will be an important factor for the Riverside football team this season.

Charger coach Cory Valasek has been coaching most of the players since they were in seventh grade.

Valasek said that’s valuable. The Chargers have five returning starters from a team that finished 9-2 and made the Class D-1 8-man quarterfinals last year as they get the season under way during Week Zero against Summerland on Friday.

“It helps them understand what we are trying to do,” Valasek said. “They know what we’re trying to look for and having kids who understand all that helps me as a coach to teach that stuff to the younger kids. It’s great having a solid program being successful.”

Quarterback Drew Carraher and running back Jack Molt return for the Chargers this year. Both were members of the winning 400 relay team in Class D at the state track meet last spring.

Carraher threw for 1,169 yards with 24 touchdowns passes and ran for 449 yards, while Molt ran for 922 yards with 16 touchdowns last year.

Valasek said having those players has been valuable for Riverside.

“I’ve been coaching Drew at quarterback since he was in seventh grade so he understands what we want to do offensively and is a smart kid,” Valasek said. “Jack played for us as a freshman and just got better for us as a running back last year. He’s a great leader in the weight room. They both have done great things for us. Both are really fast kids for us.”

Colton Bernt is the lone senior starter as he returns on both sides of the line with junior Dane Schalk as well as Trevor Carraher, who will play both as a running back and a linebacker.

“I think Dane and Colton will be really good for us on the line on both sides of the ball. Both have really stepped up for us,” Valasek said. “Trevor is another kid that has a chance to do some good things this year for us.”

Valasek said a number of players have a chance to make an impact in 2023, including Nicolas Berger at wide receiver, Larry Diessner as a running back and Damien Roan, Kaleb Tenski, Patrick Murphy and Thomas Bloom on the line.

“We have great team speed and very competitive kids who work hard. We were fortunate to play 15-20 guys consistently in varsity time last year and play a full five-game JV schedule,” Valasek said. “The combination of being able to get underclassman significant playing time last year as well as having a great deal of knowledge and experience on the coaching staff will help tremendously.”

The Chargers open the season with a familiar opponent. Riverside won two games against Summerland last year. The Chargers won the week 0 game 27-26 before posting a 30-18 win during the second round of the Class D-1 playoffs.

The Bobcats return both Alex Schindler and Sam Cheatum at wide receiver. Schindler had 29 catches for 479 yards with nine touchdown catches, while Cheatum had 10 catches for 139 yards with two scores.

“I’m sure they’ll be ready for us this year. Coach (Tom) Thramer does a great job with them,” Valasek said. “They graduated their backfield but do return a number of good players. I think Schinder and Cheatum can be two of the better receivers in 8-man football this year. They don’t have many seniors but have a very athletic junior class.”

And Valasek said the schedule doesn’t get easier after that. The Chargers host Stanton, who advanced to the Class D-1 state semifinals, on Aug. 25 and Sandy Creek, who made the second round, the following week.

“We’ll need to win one or two of our first games. I think we have a group of kids who are dedicated and who understand that if something happens that it’s a long season,” he said. “Just because something happens in week 0 or week 1, we still want to play in November. As long as we get better each week, that’s our goal.”

Riverside and Summerland is the only game in the area this week.

Riverside 28, Summerland 17