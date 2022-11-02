PREP PICKS: Tough road test for St. Cecilia

The Hastings St. Cecilia football team has reached the C-2 state football quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

The No. 3 Bluehawks (10-0) are hoping for a different result this time around, but it won’t be easy, as they have to travel to play No. 5 Battle Creek (8-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. The Braves have made the playoffs every year since 2008.

“I’m really excited for the school and program in general,” St. Cecilia coach Clint Head said. “This group of kids have worked really, really hard. These young men put in a lot of time in the offseason and have really built this program. Two years ago, during COVID, we were 1-5. Last year, we had a great group of seniors that got us going and this year, they’ve grabbed that, added on to it and made it their own. …That’s a tribute to them, and it’s why we’re at where we are at.”

St. Cecilia reached the quarterfinals by defeating Valentine 29-16 in the first round at home last Friday, the Bluehawks second closest game all season.

“Valentine had a great game plan coming in,” Head said. “I don’t know if we played our best football defensively or on the offensive line as well. I felt like we were a little bit tight going into the game. We didn’t adjust the way we should have or do some of the things we did in practice. But when you get into the playoffs, it really doesn’t matter what the final score is as long as you get to advance.

“We only ran three offensive plays in the third quarter. …We went three and out to start the second half, and we didn’t get the ball back. That was them milking the clock and running the plays and taking it three yards at a time. I think they converted three or four times on fourth down, and they ended up going down to score. There were a few things we needed to fix on defense, and we addressed those this week.”

The Bluehawks are led this season by quarterback Carson Kudlacek who has thrown 2,303 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions on a 63% completion rate. He also leads the team in rushing with 708 yards and 16 more touchdowns on 132 carries.

“He (Carson) was really big last Friday night,” Head said. “I think we only threw 6-for-14, so it wasn't big chunk plays, and they did a nice job of keeping the ball away from us. He did a nice job in the run game. It’s really important that he understands both sides of the offense. He makes those reads. At the end of the day, he’s become a playmaker. …He’s really grown up that way and diversified us on offense.”

In last year’s quarterfinals game, St. Cecilia lost 32-13 to Wilber-Clatonia, an experience that should help them this time around.

“We got into the quarterfinals last year against Wilber-Clatonia, and they were playing hard,” Head said. “At that point, we were excited to get a first round victory. …Now, I think our guys understand that everybody’s going to come to play and play hard. They’re going to throw things at you in the playoffs that they haven’t seen in the regular season. At this point, we need to double down on our fundamentals, techniques and assignments. If we do that, things could go ok for us.”

Going into Friday’s game against Battle Creek, Head said the Bluehawks have bumps and bruises all over, but it’s par for the course this time of year. Head said he had one word for what stands out against the Braves.

“Physical, physical, physical,” Head said. “They’ve got two huge lineman up front and a couple other young players who are pretty good. They’ve got a kid on the defensive line, (Eli) Hintz kid, he’s a monster. He’s a stud and a good football player. The other kid, (Dawson) Amick, is a really good football player too. They love to run the football at you, and they’ve got (Trent) Uhlir that plays tailback. He’s a load at like 6-foot-2, 220 pounds. He might not run away from you, but he’s going to try to run over you.

“Their quarterback (Jaxon Mettler) got hurt during part of the season, but now he’s back. He can give you some problems running the boot game and getting out on the edge and running come counter stuff. He’s athletic. From an offensive standpoint, they’re explosive and dangerous. They can line up and just get after you. He can also boot out a little bit and throw it. You’ve got to be gap sound and physical. That’s going to be the name of the game on Friday.”

Battle Creek only has losses to No. 1 Norfolk Catholic and No. 2 Ord this season.

On defense, Head said the Braves can drop a lot of defenders and rely on their big guys up front to get pressure.

“The one thing I think they do really well is they can play with three down lineman and still get pressure and stop the run,” Head said. “They do a pretty good job with that. That’s going to be a real key for us, to try to control that up front and take over the line of scrimmage and make the linebackers come down and make plays.”

Friday’s forecast calls for a shift in the weather pattern, bringing in mid 40s and a 15-mile per hour north wind. Head said that St. Cecilia will stick to what they’ve been doing all year either way, featuring a balanced attack.

“Through the course of the years, I’ve learned to prepare the things we think are going to work on Friday night,” Head said. “We can’t control the weather. If the weather starts to dictate some things, then we’ll pull it out. I think for us, it’s about controlling what we can control. If the weather shifts, we’ll be prepared for that as well.”

When asked what a win on Friday would mean, Head said they’re focused on one game at a time, and that he hasn’t thought of it. However, his answer says it would mean quite a bit.

“I just know it’s been great coaching this group of kids, and I’m not ready for it to be over yet,” Head said. “There’s certain years and certain groups you’ll always remember. They’re that kind of group. They’re just special kids. They’ve sacrificed a lot for each other and that’s the thing that no matter when the season ends, that’s what I’m going to remember the most. These guys put their individualism aside and they’re unique in the fact that they’re a true team in every sense of the word.”

Battle Creek 21, St. Cecilia 20

