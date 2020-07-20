For fans of North American team sports, it might feel a little like the countdown to Christmas right now.
Of course, it might also feel like the countdown to Christmas when you’ve behaved like Bart Simpson for the past year. You aren’t sure if you’ll get the shiny new toys that you want and, if you do, you know it’s just a matter of time before they’re taken away.
But here we are, nearing the great sports restart of 2020, even as fans will remain removed from stadiums and arenas.
While Major League Soccer, NASCAR and the PGA have slowly removed cornhole and e-sports from the live TV viewing options, the more popular national sports return starting this week.
On Thursday, Major League Baseball begins its delayed and shorted season with a TV doubleheader of the New York Yankees at the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants at the Los Angeles Dodgers.
(Thank the Nationals and their unlikely World Series run last year for sparing us from a Yankees-Red Sox game on opening night.)
One week later on July 30, the NBA will resume its season with 22 teams who are in playoff contention tipping back off. The other eight franchises have had plenty of time to research their good luck charms needed to win the NBA draft lottery.
Then on Aug. 1 comes the most August of sports — hockey. The NHL zips right into the playoffs with a new format featuring 24 teams.
If you thought the most unpredictable of the professional postseasons was crazy before when No. 8 seeds are competing in the Stanley Cup finals, wait until this year when a No. 12 seed could go all the way.
Are you ready for a Montreal vs. Chicago final?
While it is easy for sports fans to get excited for these leagues to get going — and hopefully provide a sign that professional and college football is in the near future — there is no guarantee.
Reports of athletes in every pro league testing positive for COVID-19 has been a consistent over the past month.
What happens if, despite all the precautions, an athlete tests positive after play resumes, especially in the “contact” sports of hockey or basketball?
What if the coronavirus pandemic as a whole worsens across the country?
Simply put, there is no guarantee that any of these leagues will crown a champion this year. There is no guarantee that they’ll get more than a week into their season.
In sports, we’re used to hearing about teams being on the bubble for March Madness.
Now being in the bubble is the key phrase.
But that’s not the case for MLB teams, which will travel back-and-forth from city to city.
That’s a risk that the Canadian government decided was too great for the Toronto Blue Jays, who will have a different home site after being denied approval to host games.
With coronavirus numbers not improving in the United States, having teams go in-and-out of Toronto — including the Blue Jays — is a risk best to be avoided.
The question also looms about whether any of these athletes should be risking their health to play sporting games right now.
Yes, it is easy to think of pro athletes as millionaires who live cushy lives for working part of the calendar year.
But they are human beings. Even though they are extremely healthy human beings, there is no 100% guarantee that COVID-19 only becomes a life-threatening disease when striking those above the retirement age (and that’s the real-life retirement age, not the early retirement age of athletes).
And, to be as safe as possible, they need to enter the much discussed bubbles.
These are human beings who have to spend time away from their families and loved ones to play these games.
To play or opt out — how difficult of a decision must that be for some?
What if you and your wife were expecting your first child in a matter of weeks, the perfectly timed special event to hit during your sport’s offseason?
Except, now a once-in-a-century (we hope) pandemic hit and your offseason became the start of the postseason.
Do you play the most important games of the season with your teammates, remain in the bubble and away from your family?
Thinking about some of the sacrifices these athletes are making might take a little bit of the fun out of watching these games.
But they will go on, at least for now.
Let the games begin. We can hope this doesn’t end up feeling like the most disappointing Christmas ever.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent.
