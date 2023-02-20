The Ord girls basketball team was rolling right along last season, sitting at 19-6 before they ran into the Ainsworth Bulldogs who beat them 53-26 on the Chanticleers home floor.

Last Thursday, Ord (13-12) got their revenge, taking down the very same Ainsworth team on the Bulldogs court, 48-39.

Ord coach Dexter Goodner said the win was huge to the girls and to build confidence in the Chanticleer program.

“That game kind of rattled us a little bit last year,” he said. “We were very confident going into that game and where we were sitting as far as powerpoints and knowing what our matchup would be going to a district final. We just felt like that was the year we were going to make a run to Lincoln. That one hurt. It hurt a lot.

“That’s the one thing these seniors kind of dedicated themselves to saying ‘we’re going to get back to this game, win that game and give ourselves a shot to go to Lincoln.’ It was huge. You saw it in the locker room and in the girls faces in the locker room after that game. That game meant a lot to us.”

The Chanticleers defeated Ainsworth by doing all they could to limit the Bulldogs’ Kendyl Deilmont, who averages nearly 18 points a game. Deilmont still got her 17 but went 6 of 25 from the field.

“The game plan was wild,” Goodner said. “I always tell the girls that history favors the bold, so we try to do things outside the box and do things other teams haven’t done against people. We were trying to make sure one girl doesn’t beat us, but we weren’t running a traditional box-and-one or diamond-and-one. I just love that the girls trusted in what we were doing there, making other girls beat us. I thought we executed the game plan really well.

“I was a little disappointed in our offense. I thought we could have put that game away a little earlier, but I love that we didn’t panic. It would have been really easy for our girls when they cut it to eight in the fourth quarter to panic, but they played like a veteran team. They played like a team that has been there and done that and knew what they wanted to accomplish.”

Goodner said overall, it hasn’t been the year they expected but that they’re nearing the peak at the right time.

“Last year, we were 19-7 and expected to lose only one senior,” he said. “The team just looked a little different. A few girls didn’t go out. Starting out the year was different. We had some injuries throughout the year. Injuries and illnesses. It was just a different look than we were expecting, so we had to kind of adjust from that. The thing that I love about this year is we feel like we’re playing our best basketball right now which hasn’t been the case all of the time.”

Offensively, Goodner said they need to continue to be as consistent as possible and not have slumps in rebounding the ball or in turnovers. As the 16-seed heading into the district final, he also said they’re shooting the ball well right now from beyond the arc.

“I think that when you look at us as a 16-seed, we’re a scary 16 seed in the fact that in the Valentine game, we made 13 3’s,” Goodner said. “There aren’t that many 16 seeds year in and year out that can shoot the basketball. We had six different girls make a three in that game. We were able to spread the ball out and put it in the hoop. One of our mantras is ‘let it fly.’ We want to shoot the basketball from the outside and do it at a high rate. We want to get a lot of shots up.”

On defense, he said it’s a similar story in that they need to continue to rebound and force teams into taking bad shots.

Ord’s starting lineup has changed from the beginning of the season until now. Goodner said he feels he has eight or nine different girls who could start on a given night.

Currently, the starting lineup consists of junior Makayla Wray, sophomores Marin Reilly, Natalie Williams and Maggie Fischer and senior Ali Miller. Off the bench, the Chanticleers bring seniors Morgan Holm and Lexi Vancura, sophomore Claire Cargill, and junior Natalie Papiernik.

The Chanticleers nearly knocked off Class D-1, No. 1 Centura in the Lou-Platte Conference semifinals, losing 48-46. Despite the close loss, they strapped their boots up and went back to work, capturing third place the very next day in a 71-39 win over Doniphan-Trumbull.

“I knew we were playing well at that time,” Goodner said. “That’s why we were really hoping to get that Centura win because at the conference tournament, we felt like we were the team that was going to be playing the best at that time. It’s so crazy, losing the game the way we did, I was worried about coming back the next and being where we would be mentally. That’s the beauty about coaching the team that I coach. They just want to compete.

On Friday, Ord will make the trip to play C-1 No. 2 North Bend Central, who has won the last three C-1 girls state championships.

Goodner said it reminds him of when Ord was undefeated in the 2017-2018 season and lost in the district final to Pierce.

“Now, being on the other side of it and looking at this team thinking ‘Okay, how do you take down this juggernaut?’ They’ve been the team. They’ve been the staple,” he said. “ What we have to try to do is something very few teams have done over the last five years and that’s beat them in a game. There’s a lot of problems with trying to beat them. “They’re extremely balanced and extremely talented. They have an amazing player on their team and so many great pieces around her.

“The task is tall for sure. …I also do know from being in that spot there is that pressure to make the state tournament. One way you knock off that team is to get on them early and make shots early and to get stops early. That’s what we’re hoping to do. Again, it’s not like nobody else has been trying to do that the last four years. …For these girls, it would be a lot of validation for a lot of time put in the gym. They work their tails off for me and for this community. To win that game would mean everything.”