Jockey Nathan Haar and trainer David Anderson finished the Fonner Park meet with a flourish.

After winning the Diamond Joe Stakes Friday with Phlash Drive, they teamed up to win the $20,000 Spice Swirl Stakes Saturday with Queenscaballo.

The one-mile race for Nebraska-bred fillies and mares couldn’t have gone much better for Anderson and Haar.

“Nathan gave this filly a perfect ride,” Anderson said. “She galloped off and beat them fairly easily.”

Queenscaballo, a 4-year-old daughter of El Caballo and Including Mary, took the lead down the backstretch from P R Odds Setter and continued to build the lead down the stretch to win by three lengths in 1:41.80.

Queenscaballo won the 6 1/2-furlong Kemling Family Stakes a year ago as a 3-year-old. This year she started a bit slow but came on towards the end of the meet to win her last two races.

“She’s just a nice filly,” Anderson said. “A lot of times coming off that 3-year-old year running against 3-year-olds, you get to the older mares and it gets a little tougher.

“She had some issues there the first three times we ran her this year. We fixed that and she came alive. She’s competitive with the older mares and that’s kind of cool.”

It helps when racing luck goes your way. Haar said the race set up just perfectly for Queenscaballo.

Just Luck, another Anderson mare, went out fast and took the lead early, but she started fading halfway through the race.

“She just doesn’t want to go that far,” Anderson said. “We knew she’d set the pace, and she did. Just couldn’t quite go that far at that pace.”

But then P R Odds Setter, who won the Orphan Kist earlier this year for trainer Jason Wise, went to the lead.

“When P R Odds Setter moved up, it looked to me like (Jose) Medina had a lot of horse under him,” Haar said. “So when I went by her, I wanted to do it all at once and not give her a chance to regain her momentum. So about the 3/8ths pole I kind of made a move a little early, but I wanted to do that to get clear of her and take her heart out a little bit.

“When she cleared Odds Setter she kind of went into coast mode. For a second I was worried, but when she heard Medina ask his again, she kind of pinned her ears so I knew she was just waiting on her. I felt really strong at the quarter pole. I knew it would take a runner to catch me.”

Anderson also saddled Zibby Too, who won the Spice Swirl Stakes a year ago. But Zibby Too didn’t have it this day and finished fourth.

“Zibby Too with the way she won it last year going a mile, I thought she was probably the horse to beat,” Anderson said. “But she got in a little traffic trouble when Morales started moving her up there about the quarter pole. She got checked and couldn’t get back in.”

Queenscaballo paid $6.80., $3.40 and $3.60. P R Odds Setter paid $2.80 and $2.60 while Tellittothejudge paid $4.20 to show.

“It was a good meet for me. We kind of won some of the races we wanted to win, and we finished up well,” Anderson said.

The win was worth $12,480 for owner Troy Cartmill and brought Queenscallo’s career earnings to $82,996. It was her fifth win in 15 career starts.

Hoofprints

— Trainer Isai Gonzalez won his fourth trainer’s title. He finished the year with 52 wins while Mark Hibdon was second with 42.

— Jockey Kevin Roman won his second straight jockey’s title. Roman, who was riding at Prairie Meadows this weekend, ended the meet with 58 wins. Jose Medina made a late run at him, but finished second with 53.

— The owner’s title went to GHS Stables, owned by Gonzalez and his family, with 45 wins. Hibdon was second with 42.

— Jockey Adrian Ramos and trainer Joe Hawley won twice Saturday. The duo won the first race with Smart Act and the sixth with Doubletrouble Bear.

— Medina won two races Saturday, first on Shipman’s Song for trainer Marissa Black in the fourth and later on What’s the Score for Gonzalez in the seventh.

— Jockey David Cardoso won the eighth race on Goose Drank Wine for trainer Temple Rushton, and the 10th on Kenhedoit for trainer Dalton Dieter.

Fonner Park Final Standings

Jockeys

Name;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd;Purses

Kevin Roman;248;58;48;50;$401,869

Jose Angel Medina;261;53;49;43;$403,751

Roberto Morales;221;43;48;35;$333,587

Nathan Haar;210;38;23;34;$304,293

Armando Martinez;215;36;39;36;$269,096

Adrian B. Ramos;223;32;27;30;$257,748

David Cardoso;112;20;14;11;$136,300

Ricardo Martinez;164;12;20;21;$105,308

Scott A. Bethke;123;12;13;12;$102,224

Bryan McNeil;121;10;14;12;$102,152

Trainers

Name;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd;Purses

Isai V. Gonzalez;211;52;38;39;$320,616

Mark N. Hibdon;196;42;48;29;$312,661

Kelli Martinez;144;28;34;25;$224,099

David C. Anderson;158;25;26;32;$272,888

Marissa Black;75;17;8;11;$123,359

Schuyler Condon;111;12;21;14;$117,501

Dalton Dieter;56;11;9;9;$67,358

Jason Wise;29;11;7;5;$87,107

Gregorio P. Rivera;58;10;11;5;$86,073

Gilbert W. Ecoffey;76;8;7;6;$49,004

Owners

Name;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd;Purses

GSH Stable LLC;174;45;35;31;$281,455

Mark N. Hibdon;195;42;48;29;$312,240

D and L Farms;61;11;15;9;$95,155

Martinez Racing;33;6;9;8;$51,350

Garald W. Wollesen;34;6;6;5;$43,972

Jose Salinas Castillo;17;6;4;3;$26,917

Deb Lemburg;27;5;4;3;$28,809

JL Racing LLC;39;5;3;11;$45,769

Marissa Black;29;5;2;7;$40,685

Leland Cavanaugh;9;5;0;2;$23,960