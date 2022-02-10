Quick start helps Grand Island Central Catholic defeat Hastings St. Cecilia

Grand Island Central Catholic built an early advantage and held on for a 45-38 home-court victory over Hastings St. Cecilia Thursday night in a battle of Class C’s two No. 1-rated teams.
The Class C-1 top-rated Crusaders surged to a 17-6 lead out of the starting gate on their way to avenging a 48-45 double-overtime loss to the Hawkettes on Jan. 27 in the semifinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament at GICC. Lucy Ghaifan powered Central Catholic (17-5), finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds, scoring 14 in the first half to give her team a 27-17 lead at the intermission.
“We got off to a good start and Lucy just was absolutely fantastic that first half,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “I think the two big keys were that (St. Cecilia) missed a lot of shots in the first half, which we were fortunate for that, and Lucy played really well. Not that Lucy was the only one, but she really dominated, offensively and defensively.”
St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said his team struggled to stop Ghaifan inside, especially early. The 6-foot-1 junior post player shot 7 of 10 from the field and was 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, helping to cause foul trouble for Hawkettes 6-2 senior Addie Kirkegaard.
“The first 16 (minutes), we kind of let (Ghaifan) have her way and in the second half, we fought like crazy,” Berndt said. “I’m really proud of our effort in the second half — we need more of that, I guess, the whole game.”
Class C-2 No. 1 St. Cecilia (20-2) made a second-half charge, but couldn’t quite catch Central Catholic, losing for the second time in three games after starting 19-0. The Hawkettes’ previous setback was a 45-36 loss to Class B Adams Central on Feb. 1.
Bailey Kissinger scored a game-high 24 points to lead St. Cecilia. The Hawkettes, who were 4 of 27 from 3-point range, cut their deficit to 37-36 with 3:30 to play, but couldn’t get any closer.
“Any win is a big win, but St. Cecilia has got an absolutely great team,” said Mayfield, who was celebrating a birthday. “The first time we played (St. Cecilia), I said they might be the best team outside of Class A. They stubbed their toe against Adams Central, but they’re still an outstanding team.”
Jenna Heidelk added 10 points for the Crusaders, who shot 62.1% (18 of 29) from the floor. GICC was slowed at times by St. Cecilia’s defensive pressure, committing 19 turnovers.
“St. Cecilia does a really good job of covering the middle and we just kept forcing it into the middle and making turnovers and just didn’t make good decisions,” Mayfield said. “They do a good job with their press. Once we started attacking the sides a little bit better, that helped us out.”
Prior to the contest, the Crusaders honored their senior class, which includes Alyssa Wilson, Chloe Cloud and Heidelk.