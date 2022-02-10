Quick start helps Grand Island Central Catholic defeat Hastings St. Cecilia

Grand Island Central Catholic built an early advantage and held on for a 45-38 home-court victory over Hastings St. Cecilia Thursday night in a battle of Class C’s two No. 1-rated teams.

The Class C-1 top-rated Crusaders surged to a 17-6 lead out of the starting gate on their way to avenging a 48-45 double-overtime loss to the Hawkettes on Jan. 27 in the semifinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament at GICC. Lucy Ghaifan powered Central Catholic (17-5), finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds, scoring 14 in the first half to give her team a 27-17 lead at the intermission.

“We got off to a good start and Lucy just was absolutely fantastic that first half,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “I think the two big keys were that (St. Cecilia) missed a lot of shots in the first half, which we were fortunate for that, and Lucy played really well. Not that Lucy was the only one, but she really dominated, offensively and defensively.”

St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said his team struggled to stop Ghaifan inside, especially early. The 6-foot-1 junior post player shot 7 of 10 from the field and was 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, helping to cause foul trouble for Hawkettes 6-2 senior Addie Kirkegaard.