Heartland Lutheran cross country coach Lynn Rathjen will look for his grandson to be a leader in 2020.
Josh Rathjen will be the lone senior on a Red Hornet squad that has only four runners out for cross country.
“He has the most experience of any of the runners and the other kids look up to him,” Lynn said. “He’s a veteran runner and a nice kid. He’s been really helpful to the younger kids.”
Josh is three-year letterwinner who has placed in a number of meets for Heartland Lutheran over the years and was a state track qualifier in the 1,600 during his freshman season.
“He has placed in a lot of meets for us over the past three years,” coach Rathjen said. “Hopefully he can put together a good season and have a chance to qualify for state at the end of the season.”
Nate Jones is the other runner with experience. The junior is a two-year letterwinner for the Red Hornets.
“I think he’s someone that should do well for us,” coach Rathjen said. “He’s grown a bit and I think he’ll be a better runner.”
Garang Nyanok and Micah Rhoades are the two newcomers for the Red Hornets. Coach Rathjen said it may take a while for the two runners to get to know what cross country is all about.
“We’ll see how it goes but hopefully they can come on the during the season,” he said.
Even though there are only four runners for the Red Hornets, coach Rathjen said the goals still remain the same.
“We would like to see any of our four athletes placing in regular season meets,” he said. “Our primary goal is our conference meet where we will try to place as a team and they score only three runners. We were one point away from the runner-up place two years ago, and we did get the runner-up place last season.”
Heartland Lutheran starts its season at the Northwest Invite Aug. 28.
