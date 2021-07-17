Rathman to be part of Nebraska Greats Foundation at Riverside Golf Club

A Grand Island legend is going to be part of the Nebraska Greats Foundation.

Former Islander and NFL player/coach Tom Rathman will take part in the two-day event Thursday and Friday at Riverside Golf Club.

A dinner will begin at 6 p.m. with the program starting at 6:15, followed by “An Evening with Tom Rathman” beginning at 7:30 Thursday.

Former Grand Island and Nebraska baseball player Johnny Dorn, a Nebraska Great Foundation member, said it’s nice to have a former Grand Island athlete speak at the event Thursday evening.

“We’re fortunate to have Tom be part of this event,” Dorn said. “He hasn’t been back in Grand Island for quite some time since he’s obviously been very busy. Since he retired from coaching, it gave us an opportunity to reach out to him and tell him to come back home. It gives the community a chance to hear some stories about Tom throughout his career.”

Rathman has had quite the success from the high school level, the college level and as both a player and coach in the NFL.

He graduated from Grand Island in 1981 after a high school career as a multi-sport athlete and state champion in football and the high jump in track and field.