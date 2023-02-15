As postseason nears, the Ravenna boys basketball team is sitting at an 11-11 record. Bluejay coach James Habe said that they might not be the best watch, but that doesn’t matter at the end of the day.

“If you look at us from the outside, there’s not a whole lot glamorous that we do,” Habe said. “But kids are playing hard and finding ways to win, and they’ve been a joy to coach this year.”

Dropping into Class D-1 this season from C-2, Habe said he’s a little surprised with how well the year has gone.

“We knew coming into the season that maybe our schedule was a little more favorable than in the past, but I also think we picked up some more wins this year that maybe in the beginning of the year we would have been surprised with,” Habe said. “As the season has progressed, I think we found a team identity that has allowed us some success this year.”

For Ravenna, it all starts on the defensive end where the Bluejays make their mark.

“I don’t know if we necessarily always play pretty basketball but our kids are buying into playing some hard nosed defense which on nights when we struggle to score, it allows us to stay in games,” Habe said. “When our offense isn’t there, our defense has picked up some slack. I think especially in mid-January, we had some games where our defense comes out and limits teams to single digits in a quarter. For a team like us who struggles to score from time to time, that’s huge.

“Our kids have started to buy into that defensive mentality which has been our backbone for the whole year.”

Habe pointed out winning the Pleasanton Holiday tournaments, which included games against Pleasanton and Cambridge, and a road win against Minden as a couple of the highlights of their season. In those games, Ravenna gave up just an average of 41 points per game.

“Especially early on with us winning the Pleasanton Holiday tournament, I think anytime you have success going into a break is huge,” he said. “I thought that Minden win early in the year, especially in the first half, was some of the best basketball we’ve played all year. Minden is good, and we came out and didn’t shy away. That was one of the games where our defense was really solid in the first half and offensively, we put the ball on the floor. Those are two that definitely jump out to me.”

On offense, point guard Zach Leandowski and posts Kaden Brodersen and Gavin Standage lead the charge while defensively, guards Keaton Schirmer and Angel Cruz who lead the charge, typically in a man-to-man.

“Offensively, Zach Lewandowski is a kid that draws a lot of attention, and he should,” Habe said. “But as the season has progressed, we’ve had kids that have started to understand their roles. We’ve got two posts that I think when they play to their ability are some of the best posts in smallers schools in our area and are capable of putting the ball in the hoop.

“On the defensive end, Keaton Schirmer, who doesn’t score as much every night, has really bought into being a pest on the defensive end. Angel Cruz goes and holds the (Tyler) Weismann kid from Gibbon to three points in a game which is a tremendous feat. We’ve got guys that are rebounding the ball. Kaden Brodersen in my opinion is one of the best rebounders in Central Nebraska regardless of class. It’s just guys that are buying into roles and finding ways to be an all-star at their role.”

Lewandowski, who was the starting quarterback, led the Ravenna football team to the playoffs, finishing with a 7-3 record. Habe said Lewandowski, who scored 14 points per game, carried his confidence over to lead the basketball team.

“Zach, relatively up until this year, was a quiet guy,” Habe said. “He’s a kid who was going to do the right thing but maybe wasn’t as vocal at times as he needed to be. That’s one thing I definitely have seen from him this year. He’s not afraid to get on his teammates. At the same time, he does a great job of building them up. He’s just a competitor. He had a very successful football season, and I think that kind of carried over into football.”

Having two skilled posts on the team, Gavin Standage averages 1.4 blocks per game and Brodersen averages 9.3 rebounds per game, including three on offense. Habe said figuring out how to utilize them also took a little adjustment from the coaching staff.

“With the way the game has evolved, you very rarely see a team with two posts on the floor,” he said. “Even for our coaching staff, it was an adjustment to what we’ve had in the past. We’ve got two guys that I think are capable of scoring with their back to the basket, but at the same time, I think they do a great job of hitting the offensive glass and getting offensive rebounds as well.”

Ravenna has lost three games this season by five points or less. In those games, Habe said their ability to get a bucket has been a problem and cost them.

“It seems like every game where I think we had a shot of winning and looking back and should have won, it’s been our inability to put the ball in the hole,” Habe said. “For the most part, we’re low scoring in each one of those situations. There’s a few games when you look at the defensive amount of points we gave up, it wasn’t a ton, so our defense has given us a chance. We just couldn’t find a way to put the ball in the hoop.”

With one more regular season game against Ord, the Bluejays have a chance to get to a district final, as their subdistrict consists of Ansley-Litchfield and Pleasanton. Ravenna beat both of those teams already this season. Habe said he’s excited for what’s to come.

“This has been the first year in a while where you look at your subdistrict and go ‘that’s where the end is.’ The last few years, we’ve had GICC and Amherst and Doniphan-Trumbull in our subdistrict,” he said. “This year, Ansley-Litchfield is playing really good basketball right now. Definitely better than they were at the beginning of the year. Pleasanton is capable of beating anybody.

“I like our kids' chances. We’re going to have to play well. If we can get through subdistrict, we give ourselves a one game shot to get down to Lincoln. I’ll take our chances with that.”