Ravenna girls handling higher expectations

The Ravenna girls basketball team was thought to be one of the top area girls teams this season and heading into the break, the Bluejays haven’t done anything to dispute that.

Ravenna is off to a 7-1 start with a seven-point win against Class C-1 Kearney Catholic (6-1) and a nine-point win over C-2 No. 8 Southern Valley (6-2). The Bluejays lone loss was by four points to C-2 No. 7 Amherst (5-2).

Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby said besides that loss, the Bluejays have played well.

“We got off to a little bit of a rough start with the first one,” Maulsby said. “We probably didn’t play as well as I would have liked, especially in the first half. Otherwise, I thought they’ve done a good job of bouncing back. I’ve thought our energy has been pretty good. I think we shot the ball pretty well, especially early on. That’s part of it with a group of seniors. We’ve got five seniors that play a lot, and I expect us to compete all of the time.”

Ravenna is a veteran team, with five seniors and a junior who play most of the minutes. Maulsby said the Bluejays have been playing inspired after last year’s season ended with a 55-33 to Hartington Cedar Catholic in the district final.

“There’s a little bit of fire because of the way the season ended last year, losing in the district final,” Maulsby said. “I think they’re pretty motivated and the thing about a senior group, you don’t have to worry about installing as much. You can fine tune things. I don’t think we’re quite there yet. I think we’re still working on it. They’re a fun group to work with.”

Maulsby said his experienced players have done a good job of helping the younger girls on the team get prepared for bigger roles.

“That’s been a focus this year is to help build our depth,” he said. “We played six girls all of the time last year. We have a couple of sophomores that have played more minutes this year. That’s something that as a coach, I have to focus on getting them ready. Sometimes, you get down to close games and you have those older girls who are going to be in. We have to build depth.

“I like the improvement I’ve seen with the younger girls. Those older girls, a couple of them are sisters, and they help bring them along which makes it easier.”

In the Bluejays lone loss this season, Maulsby said they had to adjust to Amherst’s Hannah Herrick. The Broncos also had some key role players step up for them.

“We were down 15 in the third quarter and came all the way back and took the lead by one,” Maulsby said. “They didn’t give up. They played hard. In the end, it probably isn’t going to be a bad thing for us. We realize there’s still work to do. There’s things we still have to get better at. We weren’t going to just walk into the season and walk through things.”

Defensively, Maulsby said the Bluejays try to pressure the ball a lot. Creating turnovers usually turns into fastbreak opportunities for them or a chance to knock down a three-pointer.

“We want to have our defense lead to easy offense which we’ve done most of the time,” Maulsby said. “We’ll press here and there but for the most part, we’re pretty active and want to get out and run in transition. We shoot a lot of 3s. Sometimes, we shoot too many, but we have a lot of girls on our team who are capable shooters. Especially when teams play zone, we tend to launch and keep launching instead of getting the ball inside.”

Senior Tori Sklenar leads Ravenna in scoring, averaging 21.6 points per game, while senior Kennedy Hurt averages 12.2 ppg and junior Sarah McKeon averages 8.1 ppg and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at the rest of the year, Maulsby said the Bluejays have to continue to get better defensively as well as be more consistent offensively.

“We’ve always been able to score a lot of points, and we pressure people and create turnovers, but we have to be more solid defensively, especially when you get later into the seasons and into subdistricts and districts,” Maulsby said. “When you’re playing really good teams, you can’t be as aggressive sometimes. You have to be more solid and sound defensively. I think we’re still working on not gambling as much.”

On Thursday, Ravenna hosts Sandhills/Thedford (4-2) at 4:30 p.m. in its home holiday tournament. If the Bluejays win, they’ll likely face D-2 No. 4 Overton (6-1) at the same time on Friday unless Franklin pulls off the upset.

Maulsby said the mid-season tournaments are important to prepare for January, February and March.

“We usually play in two of them because right before break we play in the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament and then we turn around, and it’s nice to be able to host your own. We start with Sandhills/Thedford who are a very athletic team. They’re physical, and they get after it and play hard. Rebounding is going to be important. It’s a good test to start with.

“If we get past them, then we get Overton who is very similar. Their post players are very good. Once again, we’re going to have to rebound because they’re physical. It’s two good games, and it’s a good test to get us to where we want to be through the end of the year.”

Besides winning, Maulsby said success this year will mean turning into better people off the court.

“For us to have a successful season, and I’ve seen this throughout the years with the girls, I think it’s just growing up and being good students and good people,” he said.

But make no bones about it, Ravenna’s No. 1 goal is to make the state tournament. Maulsby said the Bluejays are aware of the increased expectation and haven’t let it affect their play.

“They’re not stupid, Maulsby said. “They know we have a good team, but we also don’t spend a whole lot of time talking about it. It’s kind of been the expectation and standard of what you’re supposed to do every day. It doesn’t do us very good to look ahead. Do we have team goals that include getting to the state tournament? Yes. We have a checklist, but it’s still the little things we have to work on every day to get to that point. We can’t look too far ahead.”