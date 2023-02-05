CENTRAL CITY—Up by as many as 14 points in the first half, it appeared the Ravenna Bluejays girls basketball team was going to coast their way to a conference championship.

The Centura girls didn’t let it happen.

Instead, Class D-1 No. 2 Centura roared back, cutting D-1 No. 1 Ravenna’s lead to 50-49 with around a 1:30 left in the game. But the Centurions were never able to take the lead.

Trailing by two points with nine seconds to go, Centura was called for a hold on a Bluejay inbounds pass, sending senior Tori Skelnar to the free throw line.

Skelnar drilled both and with a four-point lead, Centura ran out of time as Ravenna won 56-52 and claimed the LouPlatte Conference title.

“Honestly, it’s kind of a weight lifted off,” Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby said. “It’s been a few years. We’ve been close. We’ve got a lot of runner-up trophies. Super proud of the girls and their effort. They fought some adversity, especially in the third and fourth quarter, and they could have definitely given in, but they battled, and I’m super proud of them for that.”

In what was the second game of the year between the two squads, Centura coach Laethion Brown said it came down to free throws.

“We were five of 14 or something like that,” Brown said. “Not good enough at the charity strike. We came out with nine seconds left down two. They made a holding call to put them at the free throw line, and they made theirs to make it a four point game and put it out of reach. Credit to the Ravenna Bluejays, but our girls fought their tails off. We did what we had to do in the second half to give ourselves a chance. We hope we see them a third time.”

Ravenna was 14 of 23 from the free throw line. The Bluejays were able to build up their lead in the first half by executing their man-to-man offense really well, Brown said.

“They shoot really well in the first half,” he said. “Their first two quarters are usually their biggest quarters, so we had to endure the second. It felt like they made everything they threw up. You saw in the second half, we got them running, and they didn’t shoot as hot.”

Kennedy Hurt led Ravenna (20-1) with 18 points. Sklenar, who leads the team in scoring per game, added another 15. Maulsby said he was proud of how Hurt stepped up because she had been struggling shooting the previous couple of games.

“I think when she hit the first one and got to the rim a couple of times and hit some free throws, you just see the confidence build, and it’s just going to make us better going forward having multiple girls that are capable of putting up big numbers,” Maulsby said.

Centura role players Kailey Coghlan and Katie Hadenfeldt were players who stepped up their play and made big shots in the fourth quarter, combining for three 3-pointers.

The Centurions (17-3) may have to see Ravenna one more time this season, as both are in the same subdistrict. Brown said they embrace playing the Bluejays and would welcome it again.

“They believed today,” Brown said. “They fell on the short end of the stick. I hurt for them. I wish that wasn’t the case, but it is. I know they’ll look forward to a third game if that’s the case and maybe even if we both make it to state to see them a fourth time. I guess we just find the biggest moment to beat them and hope we get it done.”

With their only loss of the season in their first game to C-2 No. 10 Amherst, Maulsby said he’s happy with the championship but knows the Bluejays still have their biggest goals ahead of them, like making the state tournament

“We have some work to do before we get there,” he said. “We have to keep getting better each and every day. We can’t get too high. There’s definitely work to be done and improvement to be made, but we’re going to go and enjoy this one.”

Ravenna 56, Centura 52

Ravenna; 23; 12; 5; 16-56

Centura; 14; 9; 11; 18-52

RAVENNA

Tori Sklenar 4-15 6-7 15, Aspyn Wick 3-5 0-6 6, Morgyn Fiddelke 2-8 3-4 8, Sarah McKeon 3-3 1-1 8, Kassidy Hurt 0-1 1-2 1, Kennedy Hurt 6-12 3-3 18.

CENTURA

Kailey Coghlan 3-6 0-0 9, Kyra Wooden 6-14 0-0 13, Katie Hadenfeldt 2-3 1-3 7, Taya Christensen 3-7 2-3 9, Sydney Davis 5-15 4-8 14, Paige Crawford 0-0 0-2 0.

Boys

Doniphan-Trumbull 69, Central City 55

CENTRAL CITY — It wasn’t supposed to be like this for Doniphan-Trumbull.

After making the state tournament last season and graduating four starters, people outside and maybe some inside expected a drop-off.

The letdown hasn’t come yet, as the C-2 No. 1 Cardinals defeated C-1 No. 5 Central City for the second time this season, this time winning 69-55 and capturing the LouPlatte Conference boys championship.

“It’s always a goal when we go into every year,” Doniphan-Trumbull coach Kelan Buhr said. “We want to make it to the semifinals in conference and win. We did that and gave ourselves an opportunity to play for a conference championship. To achieve a goal like that, especially against a team like Central City, it means a lot.

“You’re hard on these kids as a coach, and you’re hard on them for the right reasons, so they can go and be successful. Right now, we’re having a lot of success in the win column, but it’s more about pushing them to be great people. That’s the best part about this. We’re about to go celebrate with some kids that are successful in basketball but are great kids too.”

Doniphan-Trumbull shot the lights out, going 11 of 24 (46%) from beyond the arc. Central City coach BJ Blase said the Cardinals shooting was the main factor in the game.

“”I kept telling our kids, they can’t shoot like that forever,” Blase said. “I thought in the second quarter when I called my first timeout, it was 24-17. We told our kids ‘it’s going to be fine. It’s just a run.’ We come down and get three stops and get them to miss three times, and we don’t score. It could have been tied at halftime. I thought that was a big turning point in the game. They come out and bang a couple there in the third. We just didn’t move the ball like we should have in those moments, but our kids didn’t quit obviously by the last fourth quarter.

“Hats off to Doniphan. If they shoot like that, they may not lose all year.”

Buhr, who’s top six rotation consists of two freshmen and a sophomore, said their ability to have multiple guys be the leading scorer makes them really hard to guard.

“We see it every day in practice,” Buhr said. “I was a little surprised for the stage that we’re playing on that we shot it that well. …We knew we had the ability but for them to shoot like that, they were just ready to play the game. Maybe a little nervous during warmups, but it makes my job so much easier with their ability to make shots.”

Doniphan-Trumbull led by as many as 19 points late in the first half, but Central City cut it to a 10-point game with 1:50 left in the fourth quarter. At that point, Blase was thinking they had a chance to get all the way back.

“100%. That’s what I was thinking,” Blase said. “In that stretch before in the first half, we missed a lot of bunnies. I remember a possession where Kenai, Ayden, Kenai and somebody else shot it and missed two feet away. …They’ve been to the finals a couple of years, and we knocked them off last year, and they repaid the favor. Now, they’re going to have the target on them for a couple of years, so that’s going to be fun.”

Ayden Zikmund led Central City (19-2) with 22 points.

Jake Collinson and Parker Volk each scored 16 points to lead Doniphan-Trumbull (20-0). However, Buhr said despite their offensive prowess, he’s been more impressed with their defense which he was concerned would be a shortcoming this year.

With no seniors in his rotation, Buhr said he’s looking forward to not only this year but years to come.

“With respect to the late Mike Leach, if I was going to describe this team, I would describe them as a sunrise,” Burh said. “There’s sunrises and sunsets and both are beautiful, but as young as we are, we’re just seeing the sunrise a little bit. It’s going to be a fun ride here. We hope for several years, but you never know what’s going to be given to you down the road, so we’re going to enjoy this one right here.”

Doniphan-Trumbull 69, Central City 55

Central City; 16; 6; 10; 23-55

Doniphan-Trumbull; 16; 15; 17; 21-69

CENTRAL CITY

Ashton Gragg 3-7 0-0 6, Blake Jensen 0-1 0-0 0, Ayden Zikmund 9-23 2-5 22, Dylan Pfeifer 4-6 3-4 11, Clark Brown 1-4 0-0 3, Derek Pfeifer 0-1 0-0 0, Kenai Kearney 6-17 1-6 13.

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL

Jack Poppe 3-8 2-2 11, Kaedan Detamore 1-3 5-6 7, Jake Collinson 6-9 0-0 16, Ty Bennett 3-6 6-6 13, Parker Volk 6-8 1-2 16, Jaden Williams 2-3 2-3 6.