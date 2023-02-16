OMAHA – An early takedown didn’t affect Ravenna’s Caden Larsen one bit.

The Bluejay junior scored a reversal and scored three nearfall points and never looked back.

Larsen will be one of two semifinalists for the Bluejays after posting a 14-4 major decision over Riverside’s Ted Hemmingsen in the 145 boys state wrestling quarterfinals Thursday at CHI Health Center in Omaha.

“He has just grown so much over the course of the season, and I’m so proud of him,” Ravenna coach Trey Rossman said. “He’s improved so much as a wrestler, and he’s starting to understand how to handle certain situations. This is state, and anything can happen down here.”

Larsen took a 5-2 lead going into the second period. He dominated the second with two takedowns and put Hemmingsen on his back near the end of the period for a 13-4 lead.

“We talked about urgency and execution, and they did those things perfectly,” Rossman said.

Teammate Thomas Psota also earned a semifinal berth after pinning Hitchcock County’s Taylor Hubl in 5:04 at 285. Psota didn't have a first-round match because of a medical forfeit.

Rossman said he was a little concerned about that.

“A lot of people don’t understand that if you don’t have a first-round match down at state, it throws you out of rhythm,” Rossman said. “But he went out and did his thing in his second match.”

The No. 2-rated Psota takes on No. 3 Juan Perez of Perkins County in the semifinals.

Rossman said he’s happy to have two semifinalists out of the six state qualifiers.

“To get two semifinalists is pretty awesome,” he said. “They both went out and wrestled well. I thought we had other matches that got away from us out of our other kids, but we’re thankful for two medalists.”

Other Class D semifinalists from the area include:

Burwell’s Austin Mayfield earned a 7-1 win over Bridgeport’s Chase McGrath in the 138-pound quarters. The unranked Longhorn takes on top-ranked Kyler Mosel of Plainview in the semifinals.

Fullerton’s Brett Bridger, ranked No. 2 at 182, scored a quick pin over Burwell’s Hagen Hodges in 0:41. The Warrior junior takes on No. 5 Wyatt Reichenberg of Banner County in the semifinals.

Check back for updates on Classes B and C matches.