Ravenna’s Psota gets over hump in 285 final at Lou-Platte Conference Tournament

Psota had never beaten Rice in his high school career.

That is, until the 285-pound final of the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament Saturday at Gibbon High School.

In a battle of rated wrestlers at 285 (NSWCA), Class D No. 2 Psota scored a late takedown in the match to take an 8-5 win over Class C, No. 1 Rice.

Psota said it felt good to get a win over Rice.

“I have wrestled that kid ever since my sophomore year and he has always beaten me,” he said. “I’m glad that I was able to get one.”

Psota (37-2) got going early with two takedowns in the opening period for a 4-1 lead. He said that helped give him confidence.

“That was really nice,” Psota said. “I was able to get my offense going. He’s a really good wrestler and is hard to beat so I knew I needed to get off to a good start.”

But Rice came back to tie the match at 4-all after the second period. Choosing the bottom position to start the third period, Psota scored on a reversal for a two-point lead. Rice escaped to trim the deficit to win.

Both wrestlers had chances for takedowns but couldn’t get one. With 30 seconds left, Psota was able to maintain his balance and get behind Rice for a takedown. He rode him out to win the match.

Ravenna coach Trey Rossman said Psota wanted to get a win against Rice.

“He has Rice circled at every tournament we are at with Ord,” Rossman said. “We finally were able to get over the hump. We’re proud of him but he knows it’s only one win. He knows he still needs to get better.”

Psota had an emotional day in getting his win. His brother Joseph saw him wrestle for the first time this season. Joseph was involved in a car accident four months ago.

“That was really great to see him today,” Psota said. “He hasn’t been able to do much since the accident. I’m glad he got to see me wrestle today.”

To go along with his win over Rice, Psota also defeated defending state Class C champion and No. 3 Quade Peterson of St. Paul in the semifinals.

But Psota and Rice will likely see each other during the Ord Invite on Saturday.

“I know I’ll more than likely see him again but I hope I do because it’s going to be another good match,” Psota said. “Hopefully, this is a good confidence booster.”

Psota’s efforts helped the Bluejays finish fourth with 118 points.

St. Paul had three champions and eight other medalists to win the meet with 169.5 points. Ord was second with 145 points.

Derrick Ruzicka (113 pounds), Owen Sack (No. 6 at 145) and Ashton Meinecke (152) were the champions for the Wildcats. Ruzicka earned a 5-3 win over Central City’s Dylan Lovejoy, while Sack pinned Ord’s Brendan Boyce in 2:45 and Meinecke earned a 10-7 win over Ord’s Hayden Kluthe.

Layne Baker (second, 106), Christian Lemburg (third, 120), Kaleb Baker (second, 132), Josiah Lopez (fourth, 138), Bryson Thomsen (third, 160), Zander Markvicka (fourth, 182), Jack Kaslon (third, 220) and Peterson (third, 285) were the other medalists.

St. Paul coach Connor Bolling said he was pleased with what he saw, especially since a few junior varsity wrestlers had to step in. A few of them either earned medals or scored points for the Wildcats in the tournament.

“Winning back-to-back conference titles is special and is a step in the right direction,” Bolling said. “We were down some guys. Some of our junior varsity guys stepped up and won some big matches for us. It’s good for our future because those guys are gaining a lot of mat time.”

Lou-Platte Conference Tournament

Boys

Team Standings

Championship results

106–Jace Martin, WR, dec. Layne Baker, SP, 4-0; 113–Derrick Ruzicka, SP, dec. Dylan Lovejoy, CC, 5-3; 120–Parker Zikmund, CC, dec. Zachary Burkey, DT, 1-0; 126–Garrett Wedemeyer, RAV, dec. David Molina, GIB, 4-3; 132–Tristan Burbach, CC, dec. Kaleb Baker, SP, 4-0; 138–Zayden Delgado, DT, dec. Carter Jasnoch, RAV, 5-4; 145–Owen Sack, SP, pinned Brendan Boyce, ORD, 2:45; 152–Alex Meinecke, SP, dec. Hayden Kluthe, ORD, 10-7; 160–Bryce Kunz, CC, pinned Quentin Morris, CEN, 4:27; 170–Hunter Meyer, ORD, pinned Samuel King, RAV, 3:17; 182–Roman Kolbet, GIB, pinned Evan Thomsen, ORD, 0:53; 195–Ryan Gabriel, ORD, pinned Tycen Breckner, DT, 0:34; 220–Sam Boettcher, ORD, dec. Riley Lavene, CC, 5-0; 285–Thomas Psota, RAV, dec. Bridger Rice, ORD, 8-5.

Centura, Wood River tie for girls title

Centura and Wood River tied to win the girls title of the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament.

The Centurions and Eagles each scored 30 points.

Naudia Hruby (130), Sarah Klein (135) and Hailey Marr (140) were the champions for the Centurions, while Ruby Guerrero (110), Jaelyn Pasler (115), Cherish Faircloth (120) and Sara Philmalee (125) were the Eagle champions.

Girls

Team Standings

Centura 30, Wood River 30, Arcadia-Loup City 24, Central City 18, St. Paul 18, Ord 9, Doniphan-Trumbull 6.

Champions

100–Tessa Buller, CC; 110–Ruby Guerrero, WR; 115–Jaelyn Palser, WR; 120–Cherish Faircloth, WR; 125–Sara Philmalee, WR; 130–Naudia Hruby, CEN; 135–Sarah Klein, CEN; 140–Hailey Marr, CEN; 145–Gracie Ackles, SP; 155–Sierra Kluthe, ORD; 170–Rylee Kursave, ALC; 190–Kylee Allen, ALC; 235–Karlee Seitz, CC.