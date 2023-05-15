Gavin Reisbeck didn’t think he was having a good day.

Playing in ideal weather conditions during the Class D, District 1 Meet Monday at Indianhead Golf Club didn’t help in that matter.

The end result, however, made the Ravenna freshman change his mind on his performance.

Reisbeck fired an 85 to finish 10th on the day. That was just enough for him to earn himself a medal and qualify for the state golf meet.

Lawrence-Nelson, which had three golfers in the top 10, claimed the meet with a 335 score, 23 strokes better than runner-up Sandy Creek. Conner Janda was the district champion with a 74, two strokes better than Friend’s Jacob Klooz.

Reisbeck said he was a little surprised at being a state qualifier, especially since he didn’t have a single birdie on the day.

“I didn’t think I was golfing that good,” Reisbeck said. “I just wasn’t feeling it today, but I’ll definitely take it since it was enough to be a state qualifier. It feels really good.”

Ravenna coach Dan Bolling said Reisbeck did what he had to do to get a state berth.

“I really don’t think it was anybody’s best day because of the weather conditions, but he did a great job of fighting through it,” Bolling said. “He did a great job of getting down there.”

The one positive Reisbeck had during the meet was that he shot eight pars during the round.

He said he felt his short game struggled early on but got better later.

“I didn’t think my putting was going too good but at the end, they started dropping for me,” he said.

Bolling said he’s happy for Reisbeck.

“He deserves it because he’s a great kid,” Bolling said. “He puts in a lot of hard work, and it was nice enough to earn a spot to state and happy to see him represent Ravenna. It’s a great start for him. We’re proud of him.”

The Class D state golf meet will take place May 23-24 at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte.

Heartland Lutheran fired a 486 in the meet.

Kelsey Essex was the high finisher with a 92. Tyrese Bader came in with a 112, Brady Bond shot a 129 and Zachary Rathman finished with a 153.

Class D, District 1 Meet

At Indianhead Golf Club

Team Standings

* State qualifiers

Lawrence-Nelson 335*, Sandy Creek 358*, Elmwood-Murdock 367*, Red Cloud 380, Friend 383, Ravenna 387, Franklin 418, Deshler 422, Blue Hill 438, BDS 446, Shelby-Rising City 457, Heartland Lutheran 486.

Individual State Qualifiers

1, Janda, LN, 74; 2, Klooz, FRI, 76; 3, Kucera, LN, 81; 4, Boettcher, FRA, 81; 5, Dane, SC, 81; 6, Milton, EM, 81; 7, Kotinek, LN, 82; 8, Miller, EM, 83; 9, Rempe, SC, 84; 10, Reisbeck, RAV, 85.