Record doesn’t match progress for GISH boys

The Grand Island Senior High boys basketball team hasn’t had a great first half of the season in terms of winning percentage. The Islanders (2-9) are just coming off of Friday’s 46-39 loss to Lincoln Northeast.

However, coach Jeremiah Slough said what it looks like at first glance isn’t necessarily how the season has been.

“If you just allowed the scoreboard to reflect the season, you would think it was a pretty negative situation, but it’s been far from that,” Slough said. “This is a tremendous practice team. They’re making tremendous progress. We just came into the season with an abundance of inexperience. I’ve been incredibly proud of the way they’ve responded to adversity and the way they’ve come together as a family and the way they’ve been selfless as we try to figure this thing out together.”

Slough said he doesn’t pay much attention to what games they might win or lose before the season but knew there would likely be some struggles early on with the inexperienced group.

“The Columbus game (a 47-30 loss) is the one I kind of point to that I wish we had back,” Slough said. “And just the way we got beat in some of the other ones. We just weren’t very competitive. I think maybe that was a little bit of a surprise as far as how we got beat.”

Part of the reason Slough said they might’ve gotten off to a slower start than expected is due to Colton Marsh’s injury. Marsh returned to the lineup for GISH’s 56-47 win over Fremont in the consolation round of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.

“That’s one of the things that was the biggest difference against Fremont was just having him healthy and in the lineup makes us just more dynamic,” Slough said.

The Islanders been playing solid half court defense, Slough said, but that too has been hard to see looking at the stats because they have been turning the ball over too much.

“I think that our half court defense has been pretty good all year long, but you can’t recognize that by looking at the scores because there’s no defense for a 2 on 0 transition break,” Slough said. “What I mean by that is we’re turning the basketball over way too much in catastrophic ways that lead to easy opportunities for our opponents. What we did a good job against Fremont of is just being solid and sound in our gameplan defensively and then we didn’t turn the basketball over for layups.

“We’re starting to really value the importance of getting a shot at the rim every possession.”

Offensively, GISH has been up and down which Slough expected. However, the Islanders have been trimming down the rotation lately which has helped the offensive flow.

“Building that chemistry offensively is hard when you’re trying to shuffle 11 or 12 kids into the game at once,” Slough said. “I think that we’re getting better now that we’ve trimmed the rotation down to kind of understanding each other within our offensive system.

“We’re getting confidence of playing within the varsity level and the physicality of it and how you have to cut. This isn’t lower level basketball anymore. You have to cut with a purpose and be shot ready at any moment because teams can close out so quickly. I think there was a learning curve of the purpose you have to play with at the Class A varsity level just to get a shot attempt.”

The rotation includes Kazadi and Mukadi Mukoma, Colton Marsh, Riley Plummer, Babur Choul, Broxton Barrientos, Bode Albers and Cohen Nelson.

Slough said he’s proud of the way the players who are no longer getting as many minutes have handled it.

“I think it’s really hard sometimes to go from playing a lot of minutes to not really playing at all,” he said. “This team has taken on the motto of family, and we’ve just talked about over and over again the importance of understanding that it doesn’t matter who’s on the floor and we’re all in this together. The kids have kind of taken a backseat as far as playing time at the varsity level have not taken a back seat as far as leadership and passion and togetherness on this team.”

On the court, Kazadi leads the way for Islanders, scoring 15 points per game. As the centerpiece for GISH, Slough said it’s been an adjustment period for him.

“There’s definitely some things he still has to get better at. One of them is staying out of foul trouble,” Slough said. “I don’t think he’s ever really understood what foul trouble even means. Understanding the importance of just being on the floor is something we’re trying to really program into his brain as he works into the flow of the game. We’ve been tremendously pleased with his effort offensively and his effort defensively and rebounding.”

Slough pointed out Barrientos and Choul as young players who have been bright spots this season.

“Barrientos didn’t even have a varsity uniform for the first weekend of the year,” he said. “You go from that to a starting role kind of says a lot about his progress. Choul just continues to get better every single day on both ends of the floor.”

Overall, Slough said he just wants to see progress and steps forward the rest of this year.

“I just want to see our guys stay consistent to the process and continue taking steps forward,” Slough said. “Every day is an opportunity for us to get better and as long as we continue to take steps forward, at the end of the year regardless of our win loss record and what this thing looks like, we’re going to be able to look back and not have any regrets. So far from practice one to practice 29, we’ve taken a step forward every day, and I’m incredibly proud of our kids for that.”