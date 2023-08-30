On a picture-perfect evening, the people of this state showed the world again that they really love their Husker volleyball on a day many people will never forget, with 92,003 spectators there and a world record for a women’s sporting event.

And not only did they attend the Nebraska volleyball outdoor match at Memorial Stadium, they were all in on it, cheering all of the players and dancing to the music in a two-hour celebration of this sport in this state.

And the Huskers sent their fans home with a huge smile Wednesday evening with a 25-14, 25-14, 25-13 win in an in-state clash against Omaha.

Nebraska’s defense, as usual, was excellent. And the Huskers' offense was pretty good in some challenging conditions in the open night air.

Freshman middle blocker Andi Jackson was exceptional hitting with eight kills on just 12 attempts. Outside hitter Harper Murray kept a great start to her college career going with six kills. Lexi Rodriguez had three ace serves and 14 digs.

Outside hitter Lindsay Krause, the Papillion native playing in her home state’s most famous venue, had five kills and one block.

After the match got going, you wondered what the crowd would be like, with many people taking in their first match.

The fans quickly showed they knew what they were doing, figuring out how to do that “roof, roof, roof” cheer for a Husker stuff block with about 90,000 people.

And when Nebraska reached set point in the first set, the fans snapped right to their feet to clap. After Nebraska won, they shot off fireworks, just like they do for touchdowns.

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts and hundreds of other staff members gave Nebraska four-time national championship coach John Cook and his 14 players an amazing experience.

Fans filled every side of the stadium, with thousands more on the field level. A night spent right in the middle of Memorial Stadium? Yeah, the students will leave the dorms for that.

“I think the biggest thing is women’s sports are a big deal here,” Cook said. “And they got to experience what the men get to experience on the same level as all of the greatest football teams that have played here. We just got to experience it, and in some ways maybe even more because of how the crowd interacted.

“And the students on the field. I think that’s what also set this thing off. I mean, you’re just surrounded by all of these people on the field, and then you got the whole stadium part of it.”

How good was Volleyball Day in Nebraska? Most people stayed until the end of the match. And then they stayed even longer to watch a light show that included flames. Scotty McCreery ended the night with a nice 75-minute show. He got the crowd singing along by playing several classic country songs — and got bonus points for the Husker volleyball shirt he wore.

It was during the intermission that it became official that the record had been set for the largest crowd for a women’s sporting event.

The players heard that as they came back to the court from the locker room.

“We had heard on the speaker that we had just broken the world record and everyone was trying to stay locked in, but we were so excited,” Jackson said.

It felt like a gameday for most of the afternoon, with fans streaming into downtown more than five hours before the match.

For the Nebraska-Kearney vs. Wayne State exhibition match, there was already a nice crowd.

And when the Nebraska players took the court about 50 minutes before the match, there was a massive ovation. Husker middle blocker Bekka Allick had one of the biggest grins you’ll ever see.

About 10 minutes before the match began came what some people will no doubt tell you was one of the best Tunnel Walk player entrances this stadium has seen.

When the camera came on, the team was leaving the locker room with Merritt Beason, Rodriguez and Cook in front.

Beason tried to have her game face on. Rodriguez tried that, too, but could only do that for a second before she flashed a big smile. Rodriguez may play tough, but she’s a walking smile.

Lining the Tunnel Walk were some of the 95 former Husker volleyball players in attendance — with players from each of the five national championship teams.

As Cook stepped up the court, he shook hands with Alberts. It was Alberts who convinced Cook a stadium match could work and that the fans would come. He was right.

One of the biggest questions from the start was the weather. It turned out pretty ideal— it was 82 degrees at the start of the Huskers’ match with some wind.

And the level of play was pretty good. A few times the setters had a hard time when the second touch went too high. There were a combined 23 serving errors. Nebraska finished with a .263 hitting percentage, while the Mavs (0-3) had a negative hitting percentage.

“The wind on one side was kind of blowing into our faces,” Rodriguez said. “And then on the other side, it was blowing away from us. So with our serves, we had to adjust and not hitting it as hard on one side, and then trying to really hit it hard going into the wind.”

Near the end of the third set, Beason dropped in an ace serve for a 21-12 lead, and the countdown was on. Maggie Mendelson had the match-point kill.

The Omaha players enjoyed the once-in-a-lifetime experience, too. Omaha setter Oliva Curry said it’s probably the only time she’s had a smile after she lost.

At times it was a normal match, Omaha coach Matt Buttermore said, and at times it was an out-of-this-world experience.

“It was always a little weird with the wind and the elements and helicopter flying over the court,” Buttermore said.

For Cook, the whole day was emotional as he interacted with fans, and saw players he hadn’t seen since they graduated, such as Briana Holman.

Part of Cook’s emotion came about from a note that setter Kennedi Orr gave him. He read part of the note at pep rally earlier in the day at the NU Coliseum.

“I just read the last line, which was, ‘Coach, tonight the impossible we’re going to make it possible,’” Cook said.