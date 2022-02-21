 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red Hornets fall to Wilcox-Hildreth in D2-8 subistrict
Red Hornets fall to Wilcox-Hildreth in D2-8 subistrict

FILE PHOTO: Basketball

SHELTON — The Heartland Lutheran boys basketball team fell to Wilcox-Hildreth 29-27 in the Class D-2, Subdistrict 8 Tournament Monday at Shelton.

“Kids played hard,” HL coach Brent Penny said. “We just struggled with our execution tonight. Proud of the hard work our boys put in this season. Also proud of my seniors for everything they have done for this program.”

Scoring information was not provided. The Red Hornets end their season at 4-16.

