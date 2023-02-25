Jockey Scott Bethke wasn’t supposed to ride Red Red Wine in the 34th running of the Bold Accent Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

Bethke was originally scheduled to run Mayzee, but when Mayzee was scratched to run in a Nebraska-bred race on Sunday, Bethke got the call on Red Red Wine.

It worked out well for Bethke and trainer Isai Gonzalez.

“I guess it worked out,” Gonzalez said. “I wasn’t expecting to win this race. I knew the other horses were very good.”

But on this day, Red Red Wine was the best of them all. The 7-year-old Louisiana-bred daughter of Half Ours and Rebirth came from behind — somewhat surprisingly — to win the $15,000 four-furlong race by a neck over Olivian in second in 47.00.

And Red Red Wine, who now has four wins in six starts at Fonner Park, almost didn’t run. The other half of the entry, Lots of Gold, finished fifth.

“She is a good one, but we knew it was going to be a tough race,” Gonzalez said of Red Red Win. “We were this close to scratching the filly. The last minute we decided to run both, so it surprised me a little bit because she’s the one who usually takes the lead and she didn’t this time for some reason.”

Red Red Wine is known for her early speed. This time, she was unable to take the lead and was still in second heading into the stretch.

“She broke well and ran really hard at the end,” Bethke said. “She ran a good race.”

Olivian, ridden by Roberto Morales, led most of the race before Red Red Win caught her at the wire.

Bethke had never ridden Red Red Wine before, but he got some help from fellow jockey Kevin Roman who rode her to three straight wins at Fonner a year ago.

This was her first start in a stakes race.

“I’d seen her run quite a few times last year,” Bethke said. “I talked to Kevin a little bit before the race and talked to Izzy.”

The run to the wire wasn’t all smooth sailing for Bethke and Red Red Wine.

“I had to check her a little bit,” Bethke said. “The nine (Olivian) came over on her and I had to swing out. She was very strong down the stretch.”

Red Red Wine paid $7.20, $4.00 and $3.00. Olivian paid $6.40 and $3.80 while Gurl You Fine, the post-time favorite, paid $3.00 to show.

The win was worth $9,270 and brought Red Red Wine, a horse Gonzalez claimed for just $,5000, up to $57,527 in lifetime winnings.

“We’ve gotten a lot of wins with her,” Gonzalez said. “Everything worked out well for us.”

Both Red Red Wine and Lots of Gold have run two weeks in a row. Gonzalez said they’ll get some time off now.

“I think now they’ve run back-to-back I’m going to give them a little time between races,” Gonzalez said. “She’s a Louisiana bred, so maybe send her back to Louisiana later. It will be at least three weeks before either one runs again.”

Gonzalez had two more wins Saturday. He leads the trainer’s standings with 14 wins.

“We’ve been around, so we kind of know what it takes to win races,” Gonzalez said. “It’s working so far.”

Hoofprints

— Jockey Kevin Roman won the 500th race of his career with a victory on Saber Queen in the seventh. He also teamed up with Gonzalez to win the fifth on Guapa Chica and with Parlay Pete in the eighth.

— Independent handicapper George the Greek had five winners on Saturday’s card.

— Racing resumes with a six-race card Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Fonner Park Saturday Results

POST TIME: 01:30 PM

First Race, Purse $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

1, Presley's Artwork, J. Medina; $4.40; $2.80; $2.40

6, (dq)Fabulosity, A. Martinez; ; $5.20; $3.60

5, Virtually, D. Cardoso; ; ; $5.00

Race Time: :47.20

Exacta (1-6), $17.00. Trifecta (1-6-5), $39.87

Second Race, Purse $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

1, Always a Tiz, A. Ramos; $10.60; $3.80; $3.00

5, Aunt Irene, R. Morales; ; $3.20; $2.60

6, Brew Casa, A. Martinez; ; ; $2.60

Race Time: 1:15.20

Daily Double (1-1), $21.20. Exacta (1-5), $24.40. Superfecta (1-5-6-4), $15.91. Trifecta (1-5-6), $29.90

Third Race, Purse $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

7, Sandplum Creek, B. McNeil; $23.00; $7.80; $5.40

4, Wandas Cafe, J. Medina; ; $3.80; $3.00

1, Sloopy Hang On, K. Roman; ; ,; $2.60

Late Scratches: Dixie Trixie

Race Time: :49

Exacta (7-4), $161.00. Superfecta (7-4-1-5), $147.24. Trifecta (7-4-1), $174.50

Fourth Race, Purse $8,400, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

2, Drink, A. Martinez; $5.80; $3.40; $2.40

3, Lovethatcause, R. Morales; ; $3.20; $2.60

4, Old Trafford, N. Haar; ; ; $3.00

Race Time: 1:14

Exacta (2-3), $19.00. Superfecta (2-3-4-5), $5.22. Trifecta (2-3-4), $23.10. Pic 3 (1-7-2), $142.60. Pic 4 (1-1-7-2), $1,061.80

Fifth Race, Purse $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

3, Guapa Chica, K. Roman; $7.60; $4.20; $2.40

2, Sue Happy, D. Cardoso; ; $6.00; $3.40

1, Hot Caviar, A. Martinez; ; ; $2.60

Race Time: 1:17

Exacta (3-2), $41.80. Superfecta (3-2-1-6), $30.63. Trifecta (3-2-1), $41.30

Sixth Race, Purse $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

6, Ships Log, Z. Ziegler; $23.80; $12.20; $8.80

3, Tiz Brighter, D. Cardoso; ; $15.80,;$9.80

5, Luckwouldhaveit, N. Haar; ; ; $6.60

Late Scratches: Thunderstormacomin

Race Time: :47.20

Exacta (6-3), $483.0.; Superfecta (6-3-5-ALL), $570.17. Trifecta (6-3-5), $1,689.60

Seventh Race, Purse $9,400, AOC $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

4, Saber Queen, K. Roman; $8.20; $4.20; $2.80

2, Wildwood Maggie, R. Morales; ; $5.60; $3.40

5, Sweet Tatum, N. Haar; ; ; $3.60

Race Time: 1:14.20

Exacta (4-2), $30.80. Trifecta (4-2-5), $141.30. Pic 3 (3-6-4), $269.60

Eighth Race, Purse $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

6, Parlay Pete, K. Roman; $7.20; $4.80; $3.40

9, Grand Design, J. Medina; ; $16.00; $9.00

8, Paralissfrmanalyss, A. Martinez; ; ; $4.00

Race Time: 1:14

Exacta (6-9), $101.80. Superfecta (6-9-8-3), $265.05. Trifecta (6-9-8), $334.90

Ninth Race, Purse $15,450, Stakes, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

1A, Red Red Wine, S. Bethke; $7.20; $4.00; $3.00

9, Olivian, R. Morales; ; $6.40; $3.80

2, Gurl You Fine, J. Medina; ; ; $3.00

Late Scratches: Mayzee

Race Time: :47

Exacta (1-9), $150.20. Trifecta (1-9-2), $228.90

Tenth Race, Purse $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

2, Papa Bro, R. Morales; $13.20; $5.40; $5.00

9, Lion Heart Legend, K. Roman; ; $5.40; $4.00

4, Fly First Class, C. Fletcher; ; ; $9.80

Race Time: :46.80

Daily Double (1-2), $94.80. Exacta (2-9), $42.00. Omni (2-4), $37.80. Omni (2-9), $7.40. Omni (4-9), $28.60. Superfecta (2-9-4-5), $180.49. Trifecta (2-9-4), $543.70. Pic 3 (6-1-2), $160.00. Pic 4 (4-6-1-2), $580.00. (6-4-6-1-2), $806.50