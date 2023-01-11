Riverside on seven-game winning streak

The basketball season got off to a bad start for the Riverside boys basketball team, falling to an 0-4 record.

The Chargers were young and relatively inexperienced coming into the season, after losing a couple of key seniors off of last year’s state tournament team. They faced Elgin Public/Pope John (8-4), O’Neill St. Mary’s (5-4), Summerland (10-1) and D-2 No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (8-1).

“Looking early on before the season started, we knew those were going to be some of our tougher games,” Riverside coach Scott Schmeiding said. “In three out of the four games, we were right there and led in a couple of them. The exception was the Summerland game. I thought we got dominated the entire game. It was just a couple of little things in those other games that held us back and lost us the game which is good because it kind of points out where we’re lacking and need to improve.”

Riverside is now on a seven game winning streak including Tuesday night’s 52-29 win against Burwell.

“They’re (Burwell) kind of a scary matchup for us,” Schmeiding said. “They have a lot of height and athleticism as well. We really had to protect the paint the best we could, and I thought we did a really good job of that, holding them to 29 points. We shot ourselves in the foot on a lot of those points. We gave up 13 offensive rebounds in the first half. Fixed it and gave up two in the second half, but I think half of their points were off of offensive rebounds.”

Schmeiding said they were also dealing with the injured Billy Glessinger sustained in the football season. Glessinger is back now but not at 100%. They were expecting him to be a starter this season.

The losing streak to begin the season was something they’ve never really experienced, Schmeiding said. However, there weren’t any major schematic changes. Rather, the players handled it themselves.

“There were a lot of long faces in the locker room,” Schmeiding said. “It was tough. There were a lot of guys kind of looking at each other. We talked, and we were just like ‘nobody said it was going to be easy. We have to grow each and every day. Our story isn’t even close to being written yet. We decide on how our final chapter is finished.’

“It was after that St. Francis game. At that point, I think us coaches were sounding like a broken record almost. After the game, we spoke very briefly with the kids. Usually, we might talk for longer, but we just thought it was best they hold the postgame talk by themselves and figure stuff out. Ever since then, and I don’t know what changed but some things definitely did.”

Schmeiding said he also believes more overall experience and time on the court helped the players gel together.

“A lot of these guys have never even played together,” he said. “We only have one returning letterwinner from Riverside and are co-op with Spalding Academy, they have two. Nobody really played together much, so it was a mixture of developing youth and getting them used to varsity and the older guys learning how to play with the new guys.”

The difference in Riverside can be seen in their games against EPPJ.

In the Chargers first game of the season, they lost 50-46 to EPPJ, letting go of a halftime lead. They played the Wolfpack again in the Madison Holiday Tournament championship game and won 57-50 in overtime.

“Both games were a little similar in how they went,” Schmeiding said. “That second time we played them, we wanted to pay a lot more attention to Paiton Hoefer, their leading scorer. We actually put our freshman, Larry Diessner, on him. Larry up until that point hadn’t seen a ton of playing time. He is probably our best defender and quickest side to side guy. He did a heck of a job on Hoefer. I think he held him to seven points and a couple of them were transition buckets that he had. Really, he could have held him to four points.

“And by the holiday tournament, we had a lot more flow in our offense. We were a lot more gelled together. That game was a lot like the first one. We had the lead through the first three quarters, and we ended up giving it up and made it harder on ourselves and made an end of game shot to send it to overtime.”

Offensively, the Chargers are led by Carson Bloom, who leads the team in points, rebounds and assists per game. Riverside looks to get out in transition and Schemiding said they make a point to get out and run every game because it helps the team in other areas.

“We always say that we want to play fast on a miss, but we want to play faster on a make,” Schmeiding said. “If the other team makes a shot, we want to go down and score before they can get set. It can be out of a press or 1-3-1 or man.”

Klayton Kleffner, Drew Carraher and Dane Schalk are some of the other guys Schmeiding said are leading the team.

After going on the road at Arcadia/Loup City on Thursday night, Riverside will play the winner of Burwell-Palmer in the Goldenrod Conference tournament on Monday evening.

“It’s going to be a pretty competitive tournament,” Schmeiding said. “You have St. Francis that’s super hot right now, and Nebraska Christian that’s playing better and better every week. They played Osceola really close. And then we have to start out with most likely Burwell, and they just saw us last night.

“We always talk about how there’s good wins, bad wins, good losses and bad losses. A successful tournament would be playing to our potential and seeing where that takes us and not taking any steps back. The goal that the kids always talk about is that they want to be in the championship game and get another shot at St. Francis. It would be great to get another chance at them, but we can’t start thinking too far ahead with Burwell and maybe Nebraska Christian.”

Schmeiding said he just wants constant improvement from the Chargers the rest of the season, and they’ll be right where they want.

“We’re improving every practice and every game,” he said. “As long as we get better every week, the wins will come. We have to win in good fashion. We can’t go out and under perform. We always talk to our kids about how we have to take steps forward every game. That will get us closer to our goals.