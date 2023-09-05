Serving was the story for most of the night during the Heartland Lutheran Triangular.

Especially for Riverside.

The Chargers put up 25 ace serves to help them go 2-0 Tuesday.

Riverside had 11 ace serves against Heartland Lutheran in a 25-16, 25-6 win and 14 in a 25-17, 25-7 victory over Elba.

Charger coach Meridee Heikes said she wanted Riverside to focus on its serving on the night. In its last outing against Central Valley on Aug. 31 at the Fullerton Triangular, the Chargers missed 10 serves and had only two ace serves.

“That’s what we’ve been preaching to the girls is the serving game,” she said. “We did miss a few tonight but we were aggressive with our serving for the most part. We had girls go on big runs for us with their serving.”

It was one run against Heartland Lutheran that got Riverside’s confidence going. A Red Hornet net violation broke a 10-all tie in the first set, then Kaimyn Rutten served a 5-0 run that included an ace serve to give the Chargers a 16-10 advantage as they slowly pulled away.

The serving kept going in set No. 2 as Riverside had eight ace serves in the set alone.

That carried over into the match against Elba as the Chargers had six ace serves in the first set and eight more in the second to help them cruise.

Grace Mahoney and Ashley Weltruski each led Riverside with three ace serves against Heartland Lutheran, while Ashtyn Heikes had six against Elba.

Heikes finished the night with seven ace serves. That allowed her to set the school record for ace serves in a career with 128.

“That’s been a goal of hers so to see her get that record was great to see,” coach Heikes said.

Riverside was also balanced in its attack. Weltkruski led the Chargers against Heartland Lutheran with six kills, while Maria Moseman and Mahoney each added four. Against Elba, Haylee Ray, Weltruski, Moseman and Mahoney all had three kills. Heikes had 12 assists against the Red Hornets and 11 more against Elba.

Coach Heikes said that’s a credit to the passing.

“When we pass well, Ashtyn is able to set to whoever she wants to,” she said. “We have good hitters that put the ball down. That was encouraging to see.”

The Red Hornets had trouble getting anything going against Riverside. Ema Koch led Heartland Lutheran with two kills. HL coach Jackie Caldwell said serve receive was a struggle against the Chargers.

“We just couldn’t pass the ball at all in that first match,” she said. “I thought we did OK in the first set but it turned into a mental game in the second set.”

In the final match, Heartland Lutheran got its serving game going against Elba in a 25-18, 25-13 victory. The Red Hornets had 16 ace serves in the match with Chloe Keasling leading the way with five ace serves, while Carly Niemoth and Abby Van Bibber each had four.

While Caldwell said she was happy to see the Red Hornets find success from the service line, she was more proud with how Heartland Lutheran responded after dropping the first match to Riverside.

“It’s hard to come back and play after you lose like we did against Riverside. Give Riverside credit, they are a good team who really hit the ball well to us,” Caldwell said. “I was proud they were able to regroup like they did. We passed the ball a lot better against Elba.”

Van Bibber led the Red Hornets with five kills, while Niemoth chipped in three.

Elba coach Sarah Morrow said serve receiving was an issue all night for the Bluejays.

“We just struggled with our serve receive tonight. And it was like that every time,” she said. “I think there was a lack of focus. We just couldn’t get on the other side of the ball.”

Against Riverside, Addison Wysocki led the Bluejays with four kills and Reagan Adams had three ace serves. Against Heartland Lutheran, Maycee Radke led the way with four kills, while Wysocki and Klaira Rasmussen each added two.

Riverside travels to Stuart on Thursday, while Heartland Lutheran and Elba will both take part in the Heartland Lutheran Tournament on Saturday.

Heartland Lutheran Tri.

Match One

Riverside; 25; 25

Heartland Lutheran; 16; 6

RIVERSIDE (Kills-aces-blocks) – Kaimyn Rutten 0-1-0. Haylee Ray 3-0-1, Autumn Murphy 1-0-0, Ashley Weltruski 6-3-0, Maria Moseman 4-2-1, Addie Murphy 0-0-0, Brooklyn Weltruski 0-0-0, Tessa Weltruski 0-1-1, Ashtyn Heikes 2-1-0, Grace Mahoney 4-3-0

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN (Kills-aces-blocks) – Aubree Fosket 0-0-0, Ella Francl 1-0-0, Chloe Keasling 1-0-0, Taylor Lemburg 0-0-0, Carly Niemoth 0-0-0, Ema Koch 2-0-0, Hanna Weaver 1-1—0, Abby Van Bibber 0-1-0.

SET ASSISTS — R: Heikes 12, A. Murphy 1. HL: Keasling 2, Fosket 1.

Match Two

Elba; 17; 7

Riverside; 25; 25

ELBA (Kills-aces-blocks) – Chelsi McKoski 0-0-0, Shia Rasmussen 0-0-0, Addison Wysocki 4-0-0, Jaralynn Morrow 0-0-0, Maycee Radke 0-1-1, Reagan Adams 0-3-0, Klaira Rasmussen 0-1-0, Marena Paczosa 0-0-0.

RIVERSIDE (Kills-aces-blocks) – Kaimyn Rutten 0-3-0, Haylee Ray 3-0-1, Addy Seamann 0-0-0, Autumn Murphy 1-0-0, Caddy Cover 0-0-0, Ashley Weltruski 3-1-3, Maria Moseman 3-0-0, Addie Murphy 0-1-0, Brooklyn Weltruski 2-0-0, Tessa Weltruski 2-1-1, Ashtyn Heikes 2-6-0, Grace Mahoney 3-2-0.

SET ASSISTS — E: McKoski 1, Morrow 1, Adams 1. R: Heikes 11, Au. Murphy 3, Moseman 2.

Match Three

Elba; 18; 13

Heartland Lutheran; 25; 25

ELBA (Kills-aces-blocks) – Chelsi McKoski 0-1-0, Shia Rasmussen 0-0-0, Addison Wysocki 2-0-0, Jaralynn Morrow 1-0-0, Maycee Radke 4-2-0, Reagan Adams 1-1-0, Klaira Rasmussen 2-0-0.

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN (Kills-aces-blocks) – Aubree Fosket 0-0-0, Ella Francl 0-2-0, Chloe Keasling 1-5-0, Taylor Lemburg 0-1-0, Carly Niemoth 3-4-1, Ema Koch 0-0-0, Hanna Weaver 0-0-0, Abby Van Bibber 5-4-0.

SET ASSISTS — E: McKoski 7, Morrow 1. HL: Keasling 7.