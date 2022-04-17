Riverside's Tony Berger excelling in 2022

People might think with the success Tony Berger has had in the 110 hurdles last year that he has always done them in his entire high school career.

That’s not the case. In fact, last year was the Riverside senior’s first year in doing the event.

Charger coach LaTravia Dobson took notice when Berger, who normally did the 100 and 200 and the jumps, was messing around going over the hurdles near the beginning of the season.

“I noticed that when he jumped over those hurdles, his form was perfect going over them,” she said. “He tried it again and he was being consistent with his form. I told my assistants that we need to try him in the 110 hurdles. He excelled almost right away and continue to work on getting his form and start better over the course of the year.”

And he got better and better in the event and ended up taking the Class D 110 hurdles at the state track meet last year.

“I really didn’t think it would come to me that easy, especially against the competition I was up against like Fullerton’s Trey Dodds,” Berger said. “After I beat him at the Goldenrod Conference Meet last year, that gave me a lot of confidence for the rest of the season.”

And he’s close to the same successful season in the 110 hurdles this year as he has ran a 14.9, which is the top time in Class D.

And the 110 hurdles isn’t the only event he has had success this year. He is a returning state medalist in both the long jump (fourth) and triple jump (third).

Berger’s been doing well in those events as well this year. He has the best mark in Class D in both events as he has a 22-3 1/4 mark in the long jump and a 44-1 in the triple jump. In the all-state charts, he is tied for the fourth-best mark overall in the long jump and has the sixth-best mark in the triple jump.

Berger, who also competes on Riverside 400 relay, said he feels his season is going well so far.

“I can’t complain,” he said. “The season is going fast and I’m seeing a lot of improvements from last year. I jumped a personal best in almost every meet this season.”

Dobson said Berger is an athlete who is never satisfied.

“Even though he knows what he did last year and knows what he’s doing this year, he is always looking to improve,” she said. “He’s always asking what can he do better and what drills he can do that will help get better. He’s very critical of his events of what he’s doing well and what he isn’t.”

Those will be reasons why he will likely be one of the many athletes competing in the Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships, set for 3 p.m. April 25 at Northwest High School.

Berger said he’s looking forward to the meet because of the competition.

“There are some great athletes that will be competing at the meet. I think it will be fun go against some of them,” Berger said.

Few area athletes to take part in TrackFest 2022

in Papillion Tuesday

A number of area athletes will take part in the TrackFest22 at Papillion-LaVista South on Tuesday.

This event is an All-Class event where some of the top athletes in Nebraska will compete against each other.

A total of 31 area athletes, along with five relay teams, will take part in the event, which gets under way at 3 p.m.

Trackfest 2022 Competitors

Girls

100 — Wood River’s Jenna Rauert, Jazmine Rodriguez and Macie Peters.

200 — Wood River’s Jenna Rauert, Jazmine Rodriguez and Macie Peters.

400 — Adams Central’s Mari Conant

3,200 — Grand Island Central Catholic’s Avery O’Boyle; Nebraska Christian’s Hannah Swanson.

300 hurdles — Adams Central’s Kaitlyn Mousel.

Shot put — Arcadia-Loup City’s Jessica Stieb; GICC’s Kylee Hasselmann and Maddie Schneider; Wood River’s Lauryn Zessin.

Discus — Arcadia-Loup City’s Jessica Stieb; GICC’s Hadlee Hasselmann and Maddie Schneider.

High Jump — Wood River’s Macie Peters.

Pole vault — Grand Island CC’s Marissa Rerucha; Adams Central’s Megyn Scott.

400 relay — Wood River.

1,600 relay — Adams Central.

Boys

100 — GICC’s Gage Steinke; Wood River’s Logan Turek; Adams Central’s Elijah Mulligan.

200 — GICC’s Brayton Johnson; Adams Central’s Grant Trausch; Wood River’s Caleb Paulk.

400 — GICC’s Brayton Johnson; Wood River’s Caleb Paulk; Adams Central’s Drew Bonifas.

800 — GICC’s Ben Alberts.

1,600 — Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas.

3,200 — Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas.

110 hurdles — GICC’s Tut Wargak.

300 hurdles — GICC’s Tut Wargak.

Shot put — Aurora’s Gage Griffith.

Discus — Aurora’s Gage Griffith.

High jump — Adams Central’s Breck Samuelson.

Pole vault — Aurora’s Caden Carlson; GICC’s Gage Steinke and Ben Alberts; Arcadia-Loup City’s Kaden Reeves.

Long jump — Aurora’s Carsen Staehr; GICC’s Isaac Herbek.

Triple jump — Aurora’s Carsen Staehr; GICC’s Isaac Herbek and Marcus Lowry; Wood River’s Caleb Paulk; Adams Central’s Nate Kerr.

400 relay — Adams Central; Grand Island CC

1,600 relay — Grand Island CC.

Attention area coaches

Coaches, you should have received information for the CNTC.

Also if anyone interested in working the CNTC meet, please contact Northwest activities director Matt Fritsche at 308-385-6389 (ext. 5120) or e-mail him at mfritsche@ginorthwest.org or Northwest track coach Brandon Harrington at bharrington@ginorthwest.org.

Also, coaches are asked to look at the All-Area charts. If there is a time or mark that is either incorrect or needs to be added, please contact me.

Marc Zavala is a sports writer for The Independent.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.