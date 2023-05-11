Kevin Roman hasn’t dominated the Fonner Park jockey standings like he did a year ago.

In 2022, Roman won 74 races in his first season at the Grand Island track. Jake Olesiak was a distant second with 44 wins.

Roman has a comfortable lead in the jockey standings this year, but it is much closer than a year ago. Roman has 56 wins while Jose Medina and Roberto Morales are tied for second with 41.

Roman’s second straight jockey’s title may not be officially locked up, but Morales or Medina would have to win 15 races in five days of racing just to tie Roman.

That is highly unlikely.

Medina is scheduled to ride 21 races this weekend while Morales has 19, and then there will be approximately 15 races in the final two days of the meet.

Like last year, Roman has ridden regularly for leading trainer Isai Gonzalez, who has four trainer titles to his name, all coming since 2017.

Gonzalez currently leads the trainer’s standings with 42 wins. Mark Hibdon is a close second with 40.

Most of those 42 wins have come with Roman on board.

“Thank God I got the right opportunities,” Roman said. “Thank God Izzy let me ride his barn. David Anderson, those are two of the biggest clients I won the most races for. Grady Thompson, Mark Lemburg, Mark Hibdon, Deb Moss, just everybody who helped me out this year.

“If I forgot somebody, sorry. But I really appreciate all the help they gave me this year. It was a fun meet. Thank God everybody came back safe and sound and looking forward to next year.”

Jockeys sometimes have to walk a fine line when it comes to mounts. They want to ride the best horses, but they also want to take care of the owners they ride for as much as possible.

“It just all depends. I have to be loyal to my clients,” Roman said. “It’s going to happen that not all the time I can ride the best horse. It all depends what horses your clients have. As long as we do well and come back safe, that’s all that matters.”

It’s no secret that being a jockey is a dangerous profession. Injuries, to both horses and jockeys, can happen at any time.

“Absolutely, you never know what can happen in the blink of an eye,” Roman said. “Just be grateful you’re doing what you love, you can do it, you can walk away on your own power and not in the back of an ambulance.”

But it’s not something Roman thinks about.

“To be honest, I never think about it,” Roman said. “If you really think about it, it would affect you. There is no reason to think about it. Just keep moving forward.”

Like last year, Roman is headed for Prairie Meadows in Altoona, Iowa, where he finished fifth in wins a year ago. Prairie Meadows opens its meet Friday. Roman will ride there Friday and Saturday, then return to Fonner where he is scheduled to ride five races on Sunday’s card.

Roman said the Fonner Park meet is a good way to get ready for Prairie Meadows 80-day meet that runs until Sept. 30.

“Stay in the game, stay sharp, stay fit, follow the horses that are here that are Iowa breds there,” Roman said. “Some of the barns that go over there, try to get in with them too.”

Stallion Stakes set for Friday

The third annual Nebraska HBPA Stallion Stakes will be run Friday at Fonner Park.

The one-mile, $12,500 stakes race is for the offspring from Nebraska stallions who sold a season in the 2023 Nebraska Stallion Auction.

Recorder, a 6-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Court Vision and Sheza Rounder, is a 4-5 favorite on the morning line. Recorder, who will be ridden by Medina and trained by Gonzalez, has five wins in 33 lifetime starts but is still looking for his first win in four starts at Fonner Park.

G’s Turn, ridden by Ricardo Martinez and trained by Jerry Gourneau, is the second favorite at 5-2. Debonnaire Dude is 9-2 followed by Barstow at 8-1 and Friendofthecourt at 12-1.

Fonner Park Standings

Jockeys

Name;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd;Purses

Kevin Roman;243;56;47;49;$393,466

Jose Angel Medina;224;41;41;39;$328,029

Roberto Morales;190;41;39;31;$304,247

Armando Martinez;215;36;39;36;$269,096

Nathan Haar;180;30;20;26;$229,807

Adrian B. Ramos;189;25;21;22;$200,783

David Cardoso;105;18;14;10;$123,658

Scott A. Bethke;103;11;12;10;$93,944

Bryan McNeil;99;9;14;7;$90,037

Ricardo Martinez;133;9;13;18;$78,171

Trainers

Name;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd;Purses;

Isai V. Gonzalez;187;42;35;38;$271,478

Mark N. Hibdon;174;40;40;24; $286,891

Kelli Martinez;144;28;34;25;$224,099

David C. Anderson;137;21;22;27;$216,919

Marissa Black;71;16;8;11;$118,697

Jason Wise;26;11;5;4; $77,789

Schuyler Condon;102;10;18;11;$99,979

Gregorio P. Rivera;51;9;11;5;$78,855

Dalton Dieter;47;8;8;8;$50,714

Gilbert W. Ecoffey;75;8;7;6;$49,004