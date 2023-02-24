Rome’s Burning hopes to be burning up the track Saturday in the 34th running of the $15,000 Bold Accent Stakes at Fonner Park.

Rome’s Burning, trained by Kelli Martinez and ridden by her husband Armando, is one of the favorites at 3-1 on the morning line.

The four-furlong race has nine fillies and mares scheduled to go to the post.

“I don’t think the half mile is her thing,” Kelli Martinez said. “She likes to go five (furlongs), 5 1-2 plus. But she’s done well and she’s ready to go so we thought we’d give her an out.”

Rome’s Burning, a 4-year-old Kentucky-bred filly by Classic Empire out of Hot Stones, has two wins in eight lifetime starts. This will be her first race on Fonner’s 5/8ths-mile track.

“We thought this would just be a good starting point for her,” Kelli Martinez said.

Rome’s Burning, who was bought at the Keeneland sale in November of 2021, had two big wins at Prairie Meadows in Altoona, Iowa, last summer.

“She’s done everything we’ve asked her to,” Kelli Martinez said. “We had a huge Iowa meet with her. She won almost $58,000 for us.”

Gurl You Fine is the morning-line favorite at 5-2. The 6-year-old Kentucky-bred mare has won $160,503 in her career. She’s coming off a November win at Remington Park in a $25,000 allowance optional claiming race.

Gurl You Fine is trained by Marissa Black and ridden by Jose Medina. Black and owner Tracy L. Van Horn claimed her at Remington Park for $25,000.

“That one looks pretty tough,” Kelli Martinez said. “I think she’s clearly the class (of the race). But I like our filly. I wouldn’t trade her.”

If both go to the post, an entry from trainer Isai Gonzalez will get plenty of play. Lots of Gold and Red Red Wine are 9-2 on the morning line. Red Red Wine was fourth in her first start this year at Fonner, but had three wins in four races last season at the Grand Island Track.

D’Wild Muffin, trained by Mark Hibdon and ridden by Adrian Ramos, is 4-1 on the morning line. Mayzee (6-1), locally bred by Jim Cranwell, has six wins in 11 starts at Fonner.

Chive Up (8-1), Stunting (12-1), Olivian (15-1) and Such Great Heights (15-1) round out the field.

Most of the field is made up of older mares. Rome’s Burning is one of three 4-year-olds running.

“She’s just going to be four so she’s running against the older horses,” Kelli said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Fonner extending

live racing season

Fonner’s 37-day live racing meet is likely going to be extended to 42 days pending approval by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.

The traditional closing day is the first Saturday in May, which is Kentucky Derby Day. Now, as it did last year, Fonner will run two more weekends and end on Saturday, May 20, when the Preakness Stakes is run.

“While it is not in our business plan to run more than our typical 31 days, we saw the need to assist Nebraska horsemen and horseplayers,” said Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak. “But we could not host these additional days without funding from the Nebraska HBPA, which is tasked to provide purse money and subsidies for their Thoroughbred horsemen, and the Nebraska Thoroughbred Breeders Association, which promotes Thoroughbred breeding in Nebraska.”

Fonner already had added six days on to its usual 31-day meet by starting two weeks earlier for this season.

“The week after the Kentucky Derby we will likely race Friday, Saturday and Sunday racing,” Kotulak said. “The following week we will run Friday and finish on Preakness Saturday.”

The Nebraska HBPA requested Fonner to run an additional five days that were to be run at the Lincoln Racetrack which is still under construction.

Kotulak said there are still details to be worked out.

“We have staffing, reserved seating matters and a number of other concerns, but we will not address those until we receive approval of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission,” he said.

Hoofprints

— Jockey Roberto Morales and trainer Mark Hibdon teamed up for two wins Friday. They won with Afleet Okie in the third and Willie the Man in the fifth.

— It was cold Friday. The forecast had called for a high in the mid 20s, but it never got close to that. The official Grand Island temperature for the sixth race was 13 degrees with a windchill of 5 degrees.

— Saturday’s 10-race card has a first-race post time of 1:30 p.m.

Fonner Park Friday results

POST TIME: 3 p.m.

First Race, Purse $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, Four Furlongs

3, Royal Judge, Z. Ziegler; $23.40, $10.20, $4.40

2, Shes Steel Dreamin, N. Haar; ; $4.20, $2.60

4, Josies Score, C. Fackler; ; ; $2.20

Race Time: 0:48.60

Exacta (3-2), $71.80

Second Race, Purse $9,200, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

3, Queen Cordelia, A. Martinez; $3.40; ;

5, Knockon, C. Fletcher

1, Slushy, B. McNeil

Late Scratches: Tourist Like Me

Race Time: 1:14.40

Daily Double (3-3), $42.60. Exacta (3-5), $19.00

Third Race: Purse $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

3, Afleet Okie, R. Morales; $7.60, $3.00, $2.10

6, Taylor's Beauty, C. Fletcher; ; $3.60, $2.10

1, S C Angel, D. Cardoso; ; ; $3.20

Race Time: 0:47.40

Exacta (3-6), $26.00. Superfecta (3-6-1-2), $11.51. Trifecta (3-6-1), $47.60

Fourth Race: Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

5, Lot'sa Silver, K. Roman;$5.40, $5.60, $4.40

1, Sister Shirley, Z. Ziegler; ;$6.80, $4.40

3, Talty, R. Morales; ; ;$3.60

Race Time: 0:47.60

Exacta (5-1), $48.00; Superfecta (5-1-3-7), $34.39; Trifecta (5-1-3), $75.10

Fifth Race, Purse $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

4, Willie the Man, R. Morales; $4.20, $2.60, $2.40

2, Jackie Moon, K. Roman; ; $3.60, $2.20

5, Fifty Two Pickup, A. Martinez; ; ;$2.80

Late Scratches: Jono, Tiz Strong

Race Time: 0:46.40

Exacta (4-2), $14.60. Superfecta (4-2-5-3), $8.92. Trifecta (4-2-5), $7.38

Sixth Race: Purse $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

7, Mr. Walsh, N. Haar; $8.20, $4.40, $4.20

3, Murdo, Z. Ziegler; ; $8.20, $4.60

6, Big Hearted Factor, C. Fletcher; ; ;$7.80

Late Scratches: Poderoso Equs

Race Time: 1:14.40

Daily Double (4-7), $9.60; Exacta (7-3), $80.00. Superfecta (7-3-6-2), $338.10. Trifecta (7-3-6), $421.30. Pic 3 (5-4/6/7-7), $24.60; Pic 4 (3-5-4/6/7-7), $211.20. (2/3-3-5-4/6/7-7), $120.90