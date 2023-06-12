It didn’t take Rans Sanders long to decide where to go to school after entering the transfer portal.

After entering the portal from Omaha on Friday, the Grand Island native decided to take his baseball talents to Nebraska.

He made the announcement on a Twitter post on Sunday.

“I’m 100 percent excited for this opportunity. I couldn’t be happier,” he said.

Sanders is another Grand Island product who made the move to Nebraska after Cole Evans and Casey Burnham made successful moves in the previous cycle. Shay Schanaman was also a member of the Husker staff this past season.

Before Sanders’ playing days for the Mavs, he spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Cloud County C.C. in Concordia, Kan., after receiving offers from high school. When being a pitcher there, he had 3.14 ERA during his freshman season, but turned that around his sophomore year with a strong 2.45.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder was a closer there and co-closer at Omaha, where he saved four games last season. He finished his brief Mavs tenure with a team-best 3.80 ERA — it would have been 2.21 without a five-run outing in his debut at UCLA — with 25 strikeouts and four walks in 23 2/3 innings.

Nebraska saw Sanders first hand three times this season. He memorably entered a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the eighth inning and struck out the side to help preserve a 10-6 Mavs win at Haymarket Park on March 14. He blew a save and earned the victory in extra innings a month later. In all he struck out seven in five frames, allowing three runs.

Sanders is one of the first players to be recruited by Rob Childress since his move from director of player development to pitching coach last week. Sanders said Childress has a love of fishing and hunting. That sold Sanders to come to Nebraska, even though he said Childress told him that he was really going to push him.

“Childress told me straight up, ‘I’m not going to take it easy on you, but just know I’ll love you at the end of the day,’” Sanders said. “That sounded really good.”

Sanders is believed to have one year of eligibility remaining – the NJCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for student-athletes who competed in the spring of 2021 and the NCAA did not.

Sanders said even though he loved playing for the Mavs, he feels he made the right decision and is excited for his opportunity.

“It’s best for my family as they can still watch me. I just think it’s the right fit. I think they are running a great program over there and they do things the right way.”