Jockey Roberto Morales set the right tone in the $20,000 Dowd Mile Saturday at Fonner Park.

And the tone was somewhat sarcastic.

Sarcastic Tone, a 5-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Tonalist and Sarcastic took control down the stretch and flew to a four-length win over Cave Hill in second to win the mile race in 1:39.2.

And to think trainer Mark Hibdon was ready to claim him for $20,000 at one point. Instead, he got a bargain.

“I was talking to my wife about claiming this horse,” Hibdon said. “I was going to give ($20,000) for him. I didn’t give it. The very next race (trainer Karl Broberg) had him in for ($5,000). Thank you lord. He’s been good for us.”

Jockey Roberto Morales had Sarcastic Tone sitting within striking distance of the leader Medicine Tail, trained by David Anderson, down the backstretch. By the time they hit the stretch Sarcastic Tone had roared on past Medicine Tail.

“I thought David had the horse to beat for sure,” Hibdon said. “To see him run by him made me excited for sure.”

In the Tondi Stakes on March 18, Medicine Tail held off all challenges to win the six-furlong race while Sarcastic Tone was 2 3-4 lengths back in second place.

“I felt like the last race was just a little bit too short for him,” Hibdon said. “I was excited to run him a mile. In the past he’s run a mile and 6 1-2 (furlongs) to me I feel like where he’s at today, the mile is going to be his best.”

Sarcastic Tone paid $20.20, $6.80 and $5.00. Cave Hill paid $7.60 and $4.80 while Lovethatcause, another Hibdon horse, paid $5.20 to show.

“We feel like he’s the big horse in the barn for us,” Hibdon said. “He just has that way about him. When he walks in the barn, he knows he’s somebody. We think he’s somebody.”

The win was worth $12,570 and brought Sarcastic Tone’s lifetime earnings to $153,121.

Next up for Sarcastic Tone will likely be the Bosselman/Gus Fonner Stakes on April 29.

“I think he deserves a chance in there after what he just did.” Hibdon said. “That’s probably where we’re going to point him. Take a shot with him. He ran pretty big today.”

Gurl You Fine

wins Runza Stakes

Gurl You Fine had just enough to win the $15,000 Runza Stakes Saturday.

The 6-year-old Kentucky-bred daughter of Super Saver and Conkate edged out Juliard Honor in a stirring stretch run by half a length to win the six-furlong race in 1:14.60.

“She’s a good mare,” trainer Marissa Black said. “She’s been training really well.”

Black and owner Tracy L VanHorn claimed Gurl You Fine at Remington Park for $25,000 in November. In her first race under Black, she finished third in the four-furlong Bold Accent Stakes on Feb. 25.

“It’s only my second race,” Black said. “We learned a little bit about her the first time we ran her. Today we had a few things that we changed.”

Those changes seemed to work. Jockey Jose Medina, who came to Fonner to ride for Black, had Gurl You Fine sitting in second most of the race until he turned her loose down the stretch to catch Juliard Honor just before they hit the wire.

Black is glad to have Medina as her No. 1 rider.