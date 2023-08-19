Softball

Northwest takes 2 at Beatrice Quad

BEATRICE — The Northwest softball team went 2-0 at the Beatrice Quad Saturday.

The Class B, No. 4 Vikings posted a 7-5 win over Omaha Skutt and a 10-6 win over Beatrice.

In the first game, Northwest scored three runs to rally and take the lead in the seventh to get the win.

Reyse Zobel led the offense by going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and double, while Kamrynn Mings was 3 for 4. Kylie Caspersen got the win, gave up four hits and had three strikeouts.

In the second game, Northwest scored 10 runs in the first four innings to take control. Caspersen was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a home run to lead the offense, while Jolia O’Hara and Libby Loman each had two hits.

The Vikings will play at Class C, No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia Tuesday.

Game One

Northwest 7, Omaha Skutt 6

Northwest 102 010 3-7 12 1

Omaha Skutt 302 000 0-5 10 3

WP-Caspersen. LP-Torrez. 2B-NW: Zobel.

Game Two

Northwest 10, Beatrice 6

Northwest 234 100 0-10 11 3

Beatrice 300 010 2-6 8 3

WP-Caspersen. LP-Berke. 2B-NW: Smith, Loman. B: Vanshoiack, DeBoer, Belding. HR-NW: Caspersen.

GICC goes 3-0 at York Invite

YORK — The Grand Island Central Catholic softball team went 3-0 during the York Invite Saturday.

The Crusaders opened with a 12-6 six-inning win over Cozad. The Crusaders had 13 hits, led by Shaylee Meister, who went 3 for 3 with a double, while Brielle Saddler and Avery O’Boyle each hit home runs.

GICC scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 7-5 win over York in the second game. Meister led the way by going 3 for 4 with a double and a RBI.

The Crusaders won the last game over Fairbury 11-0 in four innings. Saddler was 3 for 3 with four RBIs with two doubles, while Logan Rainforth was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a triple.

GICC will be back in action against St. Paul at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Doniphan.

Grand Island CC 12, Cozad 6

Grand Island CC 03 342-12 13 2

Cozad 110 401-7 11 5

WP-Saddler. LP-Sayer. 2B-GICC: Tibbetts 2, Watson, Meister. C: Munster. HR-GICC: O’Boyle, Saddler. C: Howell 2.

Grand Island CC 7, York 6

Grand Island CC 010 022 2-7 13 0

York 300 002 1-6 13 3

WP-Rainforth. LP-Mattox. 2B-GICC: Meister, Endorf, Renz. Y: Rauert, Linder, Peterson. HR-Y: Cornett.

Grand Island CC 11, Fairbury 0

Grand Island CC 335 0-11 9 0

Fairbury 000 0-0 1 5

WP-Rainforth. LP-L’Ecuyer. 2B-GICC: Saddler 2, 3B-GICC: Rainforth.