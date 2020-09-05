Saturday city roundup

SOFTBALL
Northwest claims Fairbury Tourney
FAIRBURY — The Northwest softball team went 3-0 to capture the Fairbury Tournament.
The Vikings opened with a 13-2 win over Milford. Reba Mader led the offense by going 3 of 3 with a triple and a RBI, while Maddy Cushing was 2 of 4 with three RBIs. The pitching staff of Ava Laurent and Kylie Capsersen gave up three hits and had 11 strikeouts.
Ahdriana Medrano and Emma Sundberg each hit a home run to lift Northwest past Class C No. 1 Fairbury 8-3 in the second game. Sundberg was 2 of 3 with a RBI with a double to go with her home run. Grace Baasch and Nicole Halsey also hit doubles for the Vikings.
The Vikings finished the day with a 7-5 victory over Hastings St. Cecilia. Northwest built a 4-0 first inning lead, before the Hawkettes tied it up in the fourth. The Vikings outscored St. Cecilia 2-1 in the final three frames to take the win. Medrano was 2 of 3 with a double and scored two runs, while Sundburg was 2 of 4.
Game One
Northwest 203 107—13 14 2
Milford 000 110—2 3 2
WP—Laurent. LP—Schildt. 2B—NW: Baasch. 3B—NW: Mader.
Game Two
Northwest 001 322 0—8 9 0
Fairbury 000 010 2—3 7 3
WP—Laurent. LP—NA. 2B—NW: Baasch, Hasley, Sundburg. HR—NA, Medrano, Sundberg.
Game Three
Northwest (5-4) 400 021 0—7 11 1
St. Cecilia 001 310 0—5 5 0
WP—Laurent. LP—Stritt. 2B—NW: Gibson, Medrano. HSC: Kvols, Landgren, Kissinger. HR—HSC: Butler, Demuth.
GICC takes McCook Tournament
McCOOK — The Grand Island Central Catholic softball team went 3-0 to win the McCook Tournament Saturday.
The Crusaders scored four runs in the third inning to take control in a 5-3 win over Gothenburg in the first game. They had only two hits in the win, with Alyssa Breckner giving up five hits and had three strikeouts in the win.
GICC then earned a 2-0 win over McCook. Alicyn O’Neill earned the victory by giving four hits and had 12 strikeouts, while Jessica Zehnender led the offense by going 2 of 3 with a RBI.
Then the Crusaders finished the tournament with a 3-1 win over North Platte. Boston Boucher was 1 of 3 with a double and a RBI. O’Neill gave up four hits and had three strikeouts.
Game One
Gothenburg 200 100—3 5 2
Grand Island CC 104 00X—5 2 2
WP—Breckner. LP—Doharsh. 2B—GOTH: Dunphy, Bolben, Doharsh.
Game Two
McCook 000 000 0—0 4 1
Grand Island CC 002 000 X—2 5 1
WP—O’Neill. LP—Kehler. 2B—McC: Kehler.
Game Three
North Platte 000 000 1—1 4 6
Grand Island CC 011 100 X—3 4 2
WP—O’Neill. LP—Wright. 2B—GICC: Boucher. NP: Orr. HR—HR: Montelongo.
Grand Island holds off Pius X to get second win
MILLARD — Grand Island Senior High held off Lincoln Pius X to grab its second win of the season during the Millard North Invite.
The Islanders built an early 8-1 lead in the third inning before the Thunderbolts rallied with five runs in the fifth.
Leslie Ramos led the offense by going 3 of 3 with three RBIs, a double and score two runs, while Brianna Lawver was 2 of 2 with two runs scored.
Grand Island 323 11—10 10 5
Lincoln Pius X 100 25—8 8 6
WP—Cabello. LP—Chapman. 2B—GI: Ramos 2. LPX: Harrel, Tuttle. 3B—GI: Barrientos. LPX: Iburig. HR—GI: Iburig, Tuttle.
CROSS COUNTRY
Keller leads Vikings runners at Cozad Invite
COZAD — Caden Keller paced the Northwest cross country team at the Cozad Invite Saturday.
The sophomore placed sixth with a time of 17:56.2, which helped the Vikings take sixth with 94 points.
The Northwest girls finished eighth with 117 points. Neelie Dorsey led the Vikings with a 23rd-place finish at 22:20.5.
Cozad Invite
BOYS
Team Standings
North Platte 36, Kearney 49, Hastings 53, Broken Bow 64, Sidney 81, Northwest 94, McCook 155, Holdrege 156, North Platte St. Patrick’s 156, Stapleton/McPherson County 160, Ogallala 187, Cozad 233, Maxwell 268,
Medalists
1, Evan Cuady, NP, 17:14.1; 2, 2, Jonathan Lopez, HAS, 17:34.0; 3, Matthew Dahlke, KEA, 17:42.5; 4, Cisco Rivas, KEA, 17:52.7; 5, Daine Wardyn, BB; 6, Caden Keller, NW, 17:56.2; 7, Landon Eckhardt, HAS, 17:57.3; 8, Mitchell Deer, SID, 18:01.2; 9, Rian Teets, NP, 18:04.3; 10, Daniel Bashtovoi, SID, 18:06.4; 11, Colin Rooney, SMC, 18:06.9; 12, Tom Moss, NP, 18:14.3; 13, Micah Torres, KEA, 18:19.4; 14, Jonah San Miguel, NP, 18:25.6; 15, Noah Osmond, 18:26.2
Other Northwest runners
20, Ben Sutherland 18:53.5; 33, Caleb Pobanz, 19:17.0; 35, Jacob Kaminski, 19:23.6; 47, Payton King, 20:27.5; 50, Jamie Webb 20:33.4.
GIRLS
Team Standings
Kearney 35, North Platte 50, McCook 61, Ogallala 74, Sidney k75, Hastings 89, North Platte St. Patrick’s 108, Northwest 117, Broken Bow 152, South Loup 170.
Medalists
1, Hannah Godwin, KEA, 19:21.1; 2, Chelsey Espinosa, HAS, 19:37.1; 3, Samantha Rodewald, McC, 20:11.1; 4, Zarah Blasesi, NP, 20:16.9; 5, Talissa Tanquary, SID, 20:17.0; 6, Lydia Peters, SID, 20:25.8; 7, Lindee Henning, OGA, 20:41.8; 8, Emma Bond, KEA, 20:58.2; 9, Emma Bonsall, KEA, 21:02.2; 10, Seinna Dutton, McC, 21:19.4; 11, Miah Hoppens, OGA, 21:22.0; 12, Nelia Rivas, NP, 21:25.3; 13, Mallory Applegate, COZ, 21:33.3; 14, Makinley Tobey, BB, 21:39.1; 15, Grace Cappel, McC, 21:40.2.
NW runners
23, Neelie Dorsey 22:20.5; 26, Megan Freeman 22:27.5; 36, Lexie Lilienthal 23:12.4; 45, Kailey O’Grady 24:23.1; 47, Alyssa Earl 24:43.7; 49, Sydney Fisher 25:02.0.
