Saturday city roundup

VOLLEYBALL

GICC wins Ord Invite, gives coach win No. 1,100

ORD — Grand Island Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala grabbed another milestone for her career.

The Class C-1, No. 4-rated Crusaders gave their coach her No. 1,100th career victory, on their way to capturing the Ord Invite Saturday.

Zavala got the milestone after GICC opened the tournament with a 25-23. 25-10 win over Pleasanton. Chloe Cloud led the Crusaders with 11 kills, while Gracie Woods added six. Carolyn Maser had 23 assists, along with 13 points with three ace serves. Jenna Heidelk led the defense with 10 digs.

Central Catholic then defeated O’Neill 25-16, 25-13. Lucy Ghaifan led the attack with nine kills, while Alyssa Wilson and Cloud each chipped in five. Maser had 19 assits, along with seven points and three ace serves. Avery Kelly had 10 points with three ace serves. Wilson also had seven digs.

GICC (14-0) posted a 25-19, 25-13 win over Amherst. Woods led the attack with nine kills, while Cloud added four, along with three blocks. Maser had 18 assists, while Wilson led the defense with eight digs, and Kelly serve eight points with three aces.