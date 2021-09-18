Saturday city roundup

VOLLEYBALL
GICC wins Ord Invite, gives coach win No. 1,100
ORD — Grand Island Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala grabbed another milestone for her career.
The Class C-1, No. 4-rated Crusaders gave their coach her No. 1,100th career victory, on their way to capturing the Ord Invite Saturday.
Zavala got the milestone after GICC opened the tournament with a 25-23. 25-10 win over Pleasanton. Chloe Cloud led the Crusaders with 11 kills, while Gracie Woods added six. Carolyn Maser had 23 assists, along with 13 points with three ace serves. Jenna Heidelk led the defense with 10 digs.
Central Catholic then defeated O’Neill 25-16, 25-13. Lucy Ghaifan led the attack with nine kills, while Alyssa Wilson and Cloud each chipped in five. Maser had 19 assits, along with seven points and three ace serves. Avery Kelly had 10 points with three ace serves. Wilson also had seven digs.
GICC (14-0) posted a 25-19, 25-13 win over Amherst. Woods led the attack with nine kills, while Cloud added four, along with three blocks. Maser had 18 assists, while Wilson led the defense with eight digs, and Kelly serve eight points with three aces.
Islanders take sixth in Silver Bracket at LPS Classic
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team finished sixth in the Silver Bracket during day two of the Lincoln Public Schools Classic.
The Islanders fell to Lincoln East 25-10, 25-20, then bounced back to defeat North Platte 25-19, 25-8.
Grand Island finished the day with a 30-32, 18-25, 25-19 loss to Lincoln North Star in the fifth-place match.
Tennis
Doubles team leads Crusaders at Bellevue West Invite
BELLEVUE — Grand Island Central Catholic doubles teams captured titles at the Bellevue West Invite Saturday.
That helped the Crusaders take second with 64 points, just two points behind champion Bellevue West in the team standings.
Jackson Henry and Jonathan Schardt went 4-0 to win the No. 1 doubles title, which included an 8-1 win over Lincoln North Star’s Cooper Wesslund and Kaden McCoy.
Bowdie Fox and Alex King finished 4-0 to capture the No. 2 doubles title, which included an 8-0 victory over Tanner Hosick and Peyton Lemon.
Austin Staab went 3-1 to take third at No. 2 singles, wh ile Caden Menagh was 2-2 to finish fifth at No. 1 singles.
SOFTBALL
Islanders hold off Westside at Millard North
MILLARD — The Grand Island Senior High wrapped up the Millard North Invite with a 7-6 win over Omaha Westside.
The Islanders led 7-3 going into the fifth inning before the Warriors scored three runs to come closer befor Grand Island held on.
GISH produced 13 hits in the contest, with Braeyln Sindelar going 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while Mya Gawrych was 2 for 3 with a home run. Adriana Cabello and Leslie Ramos each had two hits.
Sindelar got the win, despite giving up eight hits with one strikeout.
The Islanders finished 2-1 during the two-day tournament.
Omaha Westside 010 230—6 8 0
Grand Island 211 300—7 13 1
WP—Sindelar. LP—Wonder. 2B—OWS: Watsabaugh. HR—OWS: Baktch-Bang. GI: Gawrych.