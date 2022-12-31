 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday city roundup

WRESTLING

Dzingle leads Grand Island at Creighton Prep Invite

OMAHA — Alex Dzingle led the Grand Island Senior High wrestling team at the Tom Dineen Invite at Omaha Creighton Prep Invite.

Dzingle captured the 152-pound title after posting a 5-3 overtime win over Omaha Westside’s Cannon McCarty in the final Saturday.

That helped the Islanders finish third with 159 points.

Riley Bishop (third, 106), Madden Kontos (third, 120), Kaden Harder (seventh, 126), Cristian Cortez (fourth, 132), Hudson Oliver (fourth, 182), Justyce Hostetler (fourth, 195) and Zachary Pittman (fourth, 285) were the other Grand Island medalists.

Tom Dineen Invite

At Omaha Creighton Prep

Team Standings

Papillion-LaVista 206, Lincoln Southwest 168, Grand Island 159, Elkhorn North 153.5, Fremont 138, Omaha Creighton Prep 133, Omaha Westside 117, Omaha North 97, Lincoln Southeast 92, Lincoln North Star 91, Lincoln Pius X 84.5, Fort Calhoun 72.5, Elkhorn 65.5, Omaha Burke 28, Omaha Roncalli 28, Marquette Wisc. 22, Lincoln Northeast 11.

Championship results

106—James Ferguson, EN, dec. Cadillac Niroomand-rad, PLV, 3-2 SV-1; 113—Tyler Durden, PLV, maj. dec. George Ivanov, LPX, 13-5; 120—Presden Sanchez, OCP, pinned Logan Edwards, OWS, 3:23; 126—Kooper Brandle, OWS, dec. Jacob Snow, LSW, 7-1; 132—Cal Price, dec. Lance Olberding, FC, 7-3; 138—Ely Olderding, FC, pinned Jaron Cannon, Jr., ON, 1:08; 145—Caleb Durr, LSE, maj. dec. Phoenix Burt, OB, 10-2; 152—Alex Dzingle, GI, dec. Cannon McCarty, OWS, 5-3, SV-1; 160—Michael Myers, OWS, dec. Pierce Johnson, OCP, 10-3; 170—Sam Andres, LPX, pinned Jack Baptista, LSW, 3:23; 182—Mason Villwok, ELK, dec. Coleton Haggin, PLV, 4-3; 195—Benny Alfaro, FRE, maj. dec. Casey Popish, PLV, 8-0; 220—Matt Bohy, LPX, pinned Preston Wagner, FRE, 1:55; 285—Tyson Terry, ON, pinned Titus Richardson, FRE, 3:00.

