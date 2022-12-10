Saturday City Roundup

City Roundup

BOYS WRESTLING

Keiper guides Vikings at Holdrege Invite

HOLDREGE – Kaleb Keiper was the high finisher for the Northwest wrestling team at the Holdrege Invite.

The sophomore captured the 106-pound title to lead the Vikings to a third-place finish with 178 points Saturday.

Keiper won the title by pinning Broken Bow’s Ahren Finney in 1:37.

“He pinned all of his opponents in the first period so he really had a great day,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said.

Keiper was one of 11 medalists for Northwest. Alex Linden (fifth, 113), Roland Mendoza (fourth, 120), Jonathan Taylor (third, 126), Gavin Ruff (third, 132), Ben Briseno (fourth, 138), Theron Johnson (third, 152), Bo Bushhousen (third, 160), Nolan Moorman (third, 170), Parker Yendra (sixth, 182), Joseph Stein (third, 220), Victor Isele (second, 285) were the other medalists.

Also, Isele picked up his 100th career victory.

“We had a great day, especially since we medaled almost everybody on our team,” Sybrandts said. “We were only 2 1/2 points away from second place. I can’t complain.”

Broken Bow captured the meet with 239 points.

Holdrege Invite

Team Standings

Broken Bow 239, Columbus Lakeview 180.5, Northwest 178, Minden 157, Norton, Kan. 115.5, Wayne 109, McCook 96.5, Holdrege 94, Dayspring Christian Academy 51.

Championship results

106 –Kaleb Keiper, NW, pinned Ahren Finney, BB, 1:37; 113— Chauncey Watson, BB, pinned Derek Clydesdale, NOR, 1:37; 120 – Cash Watson, BB, pinned Cade Harsin, MIN, 1:45; 126 – Braxon Rynearson, BB, dec. Koltdyn Heath, MIN, 13-9; 132 – Robert Nelson, MIN, tech fall. Colton Kelly, BB, 18-3; 138 – Rylan Landin, HOL, dec. Eli Pilakowski, CL, 3-1, SV-1; 145 – Orrin Kuehn, MIN, dec. Ashton Munsell, WAY, 8-6; 152 – Miguel Cullum, CL, dec. Cade Kirwan, HOL, 5-4; 160 – Owen Bargen, CL, dec. Canyon Hosick, McC, 7-4; 170 – Yordi Dominguez, CL, pinned Brice Chaplin, BB, 3:54; 182 – Connor Wells, BB, dec. Braxton Janda, MIN, 1-0; 195 – Garrett Urban, NOR, dec. Max Denson, BB, 4-0; 220 – Landon Ternus, CL, dec. Cal Wells, BB, 4-2; 285 – Corbin Puga, NOR, dec. Victor Isele, NW, 2-0.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Islanders place second at Battle at the Point

WEST POINT – The Grand Island girls wrestling team finished second at the Battle at the Point in West Point Saturday.

The Islanders had no champions but had 10 medalists to them help finish with 182 points, 10 behind champion South Sioux City.

Sandra Gutierrez (fourth, 100), Alondra Salazar (second, 105), Jasmine Morales (fourth, 110), Amber Gomez (fifth, 115), Briannah Kutschkau (sixth, 130), Jordan Williams (fifth, 135), Maria Lindo-Morente (fourth, 140), Anyia Roberts (second, 155), Meghan Hixon (third, 170) and Ali Edwards (second, 190) were the medalists for Grand Island.

Battle at the Point Invite

At West Point

Team Standings

South Sioux City 192, Grand Island 182, Pierce 116, Crofton 116, Crofton 97, Omaha North 96, West Point-Beemer 95, Scribner-Snyder 85, Battle Creek 81, Yutan 72, Wahoo 64.5, Johnson County Central 58, Columbus Lakeview 58, Fillmore Central 48, Madison 44, Norfolk Catholic 44, Viborg Hurley, SD 40, Bellevue East 38, Wayne 37, Summerland 36, Weeping Water 33, Southwest 311, Conestoga 30, Lyons-Decatur NE 29, Raymond Central 28, Stanton 21, Bancroft-Rosalie 17, Elkhorn 17, Neligh-Oakdale 15, Oakland-Craig 13, Platteview 9, Elkhorn Valley 7, Nobrara Verdigre3.

Championship results

100 – Nattlie Hull, SS, dec. Joshyonna Coppage-Dortch, ON, 3-0; 105 –Madelynn Bohnet, SSC, pinned Alondra Salazar, GI, 0:56; 110— Afftynn Stusse, BC, pinned Jocelyn Prado, JCC, 3:18; 115 – Sophia Shultz, RC, pinned Ella Reeves, BC, 0:24; 120 – Aubrie Pehrson, YUT, pinned Lacy Lemburg, CL, 1:04; 125 – Alexis Pehrson, YUT, dec. Madison Peterson, CRO, 6-2; 130 – Ann Marie Meiman, ON, pinned Maggie Painter, PIC, 2:47; 135 – Selena Zamora, SSC, pinned Angeline Skrdla, PIE, 1:51; 140 – Kristen Schellenberg, SS, pinned Morgan Finecy, CL, 2:53; 145 – Rylie Arens, CRO, pinned Ashley Stadt, SS, 1:03; 155 – Jayda Parker, BE, pinned Anyia Roberts, GI, 3:55; 170 – Kaylee Ricketts, WAH, pinned Annabelle Poppe, CRO, 4:21; 190 – Claire Paasch, WPB, pinned Ali Edwards, GI, 1:13; 235 – Melissa De La Torre, SSC, pinned Raina Krebs, SUM, 5:18.

GICC's Yax wins 155 title at Wood River

WOOD RIVER - Grand Island Central Catholic's Bambi Yax captured the 155-pound title at the Wood River Invite.

The Crusaders won four matches to take the title, which including pinned David City's Cally Schmid in 1:58.

That helped the Crusaders finish sixth with 27 points.

Madalyln Renz (third, 170) and Clara Vargas (second, 190) were the other medalists.

Wood River captured the meet with 47 points, one point better than David City.

Wood River Invite

Team Standings

Wood River 47, David City 46, St. Paul 44, Centura 40, Grand Island 35, Grand Island CC 27, Doniphan-Trumbull 4, Southern Valley 3.

Championship results

100-Grace Gautier, GI, won by forf.; 105-no matches; 110-no matches; 115-Ruby Guerrero, WR, pinned Jaelyn Palser, WR, 2:45; 120-Jalee Lewandowski, CEN, pinned Cherish Faircloth, WR, 6-4; 125-no matches; 130-Sara Philamlee, WR, pinned Naudia Hruby, CEN, 1:10; 135-Sarah Klein, CEN, pinned Aliyah Eacker 1:12; 140-Hailey Marr, CEN, pinned Jazmine Palencia, DC, 0:43; 145-Savannah Gregory, DC, pinned Gracie Ackles, SP, 3:35; 155-Bambi Yax, GICC, pinned Cally Schmid, DC, 1:58; 170-Lauren Sladek, SP, pinned Laylani Kasik, DC, 3:13; 190-Carly Schmid, DC, pinned Clara Vargas, GICC, 0:23; 235-Nevaeh Bryant, WR, pinned Antonia Velasco, GI, 3:41.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest falls to Seward

SEWARD – The Northwest girls basketball team fell to Seward to fall to 1-2 on the season.

The Bluejays defeated the Vikings 39-27 Saturday.

Avyn Urbanski led Northwest with 11 points. Whitney Loman and Hailey Brandt each scored four points in the loss.

Nebraska Christian too much for Heartland Lutheran

CENTRAL CITY - Class D-1, No. 9 Nebraska Christian led 16-1 after the first quarter and never looked back against Heartland Lutheran.

That helped the Eagles defeat the Red Hornets 57-12 Saturday.

Reghan Flynn led Nebraska Christian with 19 points, while Sheridan Falk added 16.

Ema Koch led Heartland Lutheran with four points.

Nebraska Christian 57, Heartland Lutheran 12

Heartland Lutheran; 1; 3; 5; 3-12

Nebraska Christian (3-0); 16; 18; 10; 13-57

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN - Ema Koch 4, Brielle Saddler 3, Carly Niemoth 3, Kelsey Essex 2.

NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN - Tatem Perdew 2, Clare Pipher 4, Amanda Needham 4, Ali Bruning 5, Reghan Flynn 19, Hope Seip 2, Sheridan Falk 16, Sophie Swanson 2, Maryah Wheeler 3.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Vikings fall to 0-3 after loss to Seward

SEWARD – The Northwest boys basketball team fell to 0-3 after falling to Seward 37-33.

No other information was provided.

Slow start hampers GICC in loss

ELKHORN - Grand Island Central Catholic fell behind 17-2 after the first quarter.

That resulted in a 43-33 loss to Elkhorn Mt. Michael Saturday.

Bowdie Fox led the Crusaders with 12 points, while Ishmael Nadir added nine.

Elkhorn Mt. Michael 43, GICC 33

Grand Island CC; 2; 8; 13; 10-33

Elkhorn MM; 17; 2; 11; 13-43

GRAND ISLAND CC-Nadir 9, Liban 3, Birch 3, Stegman 4, Mehring 2, Fox 12.

Nebraska Christian defeats Heartland Lutheran

CENTRAL CITY - Nebraska Christian jumped out to a 23-8 first quarter lead over Heartland Lutheran and never looked back.

That helped the Eagles to a 63-18 win over the Red Hornets.

Gabe Langemeier led the Eagles with 11 points, while Micah Davis added 10.

Adin Baker led Heartland Lutheran with eight points in the loss.

Nebraska Christian 63, Heartland Lutheran 18

Heartland Lutheran; 8; 2; 6; 2-18

Neb. Christian; 23; 18; 15; 7-63

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN-Adin Baker 8, Micah Rhoades 4, Josh Nikodym 4, Colton Zehendner 2.

NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN-Isaac Herman 9, Riley Schreiber 3, Brodey Flynn 1, Oliver Herman 7, Jacob Nokelby 2, Drew Perdew 8, Micah Davis 10, Gabe Langemeier 11, Terry Sebek 6, Micah Perdew 6.