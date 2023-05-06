GOLF
GICC finishes tied for third at Centennial Conference
COLUMBUS - Two medalists helped Grand Island Central Catholic tie for third in the Centennial Conference Meet.
Bowdie Fox was third with a 75, while Jack Alberts was eighth with a 77 as the Crusaders fired a 324 score at Quail Run Golf Course.
GICC tied with Kearney Catholic.
Centennial Conference Meet
Team Standings
Lincoln Christian 312, Omaha Concordia 318, Grand Island CC 324, Kearney Catholic 324, Columbus Scotus 331, Lincoln Lutheran 337, Bishop Neumann 381, Archbishop Bergan 390, Hastings St. Cecilia 403, Aquinas 445.
Medalists
1, Fleming, CS, 69; 2, Jakub, AQU, 74; 3, Fox, GICC, 75; 4, Sucha, OC, 75; 5, Watson, LC, 76; 6, Sladky, BN, 76; 7, Edeal, KC, 76; 8, Alberts, GICC, 77; 9, Kock, OC, 77; 10, Mooss, LC, 77.
Other GICC golfers -- Kelly 85, Stegman 87, Messere 89.