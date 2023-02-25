Boys Basketball
Grand Island boys season comes to an end
OMAHA – Early in Saturday's A-1 district semifinal, Grand Island Senior High was playing right alongside No. 1 Bellevue West, trailing only 7-3. However, the Thunderbird hits four-three-pointers in the last two minutes to end the period up 21-6.
Bellevue West didn't let up and rolled right along to an 80-53 win, ending the Islanders season.
Steven Poulicek led Bellevue West (24-0) with 18 points off of six three-pointers.
Mukadi Mukoma led Grand Island (5-19) with 27 points.
Bellevue West 80, Grand Island 53
Grand Island; 6; 13; 19; 15-53
People are also reading…
Bellevue West; 21; 21; 22; 16-80
GI-Mukadi Mukoma, 27, Kazadi Mukoma, 11, Broxton Barrientos 9, Colton Marsh 3, Bode Albers 2, Reid Kelly 1.
BW-Steven Poulicek 18, Robert Garcia 14, Jaden Jackson 13, Jacob Arop 9, Eldon Turner 8, Jaxon Stueve 6, Isaiah McMorris 5, Josiah Dotzler 5, Jdyn Bullion 2.