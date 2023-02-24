Boys Basketball
Grand Island moves on in A-1 tourney
OMAHA – Riley Plummer and Mukadi Mukoma helped the Grand Island Senior High boys basketball team keep their season alive.
The Islander duo combined to score 43 points during a 68-51 win over Omaha Benson in the Class A, District 1 Tournament Friday.
Plummer led the way with 24 points, while Mukoma added 19 for Grand Island.
Brandon Jarmon paced the Bunnies with 31 points, but most of those came in the second half.
The Islanders jumped out to a 33-14 halftime lead and never looked back.
Grand Island continues postseason play by taking on No. 1 Bellevue West at 6 p.m. Saturday in Bellevue.
Grand Island 68, Omaha Benson 51
Grand Island; 18; 15; 27; 8–68
Omaha Benson; 5; 9; 13; 24–51
GRAND ISLAND – Plummer 24, M. Mukoma 19, K. Mukoma 5, McDonald 4, Choul 5, Marsh 3, Nelson 2, Alberts 2.
OMAHA BENSON – Jarmon 31, Barfield 13, Newsome 1, Faya 4, Lino 2.