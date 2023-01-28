Saturday Grand Island sports roundup

WRESTLING Keiper, Northwest win Central Conference Meet SEWARD – The Northwest wrestling team came away with the Central Conference title.

The Vikings had only one champion with 13 other medalists to claim the title with 228 points Saturday in Seward.

NW coach Brian Sybrandts said it was a good day for the Vikings.

“I think we have a great wrestling conference,” Sybrandts said. “This is a huge deal to our program. When you can place all 14 wrestlers in the top six, especially with five guys in the finals, that really helped us.”

Kaleb Keiper was the lone champion as he pinned Lexington’s Garrett Kaiser in 0:23.

“Kaleb looked like he was on a mission today,” Sybrandts said. “He’s been working hard and getting better. I was pretty happy with his performance.”

Alex Linden (fifth, 113), Roland Mendoza (third, 120), Jonathan Taylor (third, 126), Kadyn Friesen (second, 132), Ian Arends (second, 138), Theron Johnson (sixth, 145), Caleb Vokes (fourth, 152), Bo Bushhousen (third, 160), Nolan Moorman (third, 170), Cooper Ewoldt (third, 182), Kolton Kerr (fifth, 195), Joseph Stein (second, 220) and Victor Isele (second, 285) were the other Viking medalists.

Central Conference Tournament

At Seward

Team Standings

Northwest 228, York 118.5, Lexington 185, Columbus Lakeview 182, Schuyler 155, Crete101, Seward 71, Aurora 56, Adams Central 15.

Championship results 106–Kaleb Keiper, NW, pinned Garrett Kaiser, LEX, 0:23; 113–Daylen Naylor, LEX, dec. Wyatt Clarke, CRE, 4-0; 120–Jamie Ramos, CRE, dec. Brayan Romero, SCH, 2-0, TB-1; 126–Emmitt Dirks, YOR, dec. Trey Svatora, SCH, 7-0; 132–Daven Naylor, LEX, tech fall Kadyn Friesen, NW, 19-4; 138–Jackson Konrad, LEX, dec. Ian Arends, NW, 3-2; 145–Cesar Cano, LEX, dec. Christopher Shannon, SCH, 6-4; 152–Diego Maganda, SCH, dec. Landon Johnson, LEX, 9-3; 160–Owen Bargen, CL, dec. Brooks Loosvelt, YOR, 7-1; 170–Yordi Dominguez, CL, dec. Dylan Bower, YOR, 6-2; 182–Seth Erickson, YOR, inj. def. Favian Recinos, CL; 195–Keagyn Linden, YOR, pinned Dustin Hurley, SEW, 3:11; 220–Landon Ternus, CL, pinned Joseph Stein, NW, 1:12; 285–Jack Allen, AUR, dec. Victor Isele, NW, 1-0.

Grand Island takes third at Norfolk InviteNORFOLK – Zachary Pittman led the Grand Island Senior High boys wrestling team at the Norfolk Invite Saturday.

Pittman captured the 285-pound title after pinning Norfolk’s Rylee Hammer in 1:58. That allowed the Islanders to score 134 points.

Riley Bishop (second, 106), Alex Gates (second, 113), Madden Kontos (second, 120), Kaden Harder (second, 126), Cristian Cortez (third, 132), Alex Dzingle (second, 152), Hudson Olivier (second, 182) and Justyce Hostetler (third, 195) were the other GISH medalists.

Norfolk Invite Team Standings

Norfolk 202.5, Columbus 152, Grand Island 134, Omaha Westside 79.5, Bellevue East 62, Millard North 62, Fremont 58, Lincoln Northeast 4.

Championship results

106–Ryder Kahny, NOR, pinned Riley Bishop, GI, 5:02; 113–Logan Edwards, OWS, pinned Alex Gates, 2:19; 120–Brenyn Delano, COL, dec. Madden Kontos, GI, 1-0; 126–Kooper Brandle, OWS, maj. dec. Kaden Harder, GI, 11-2; 132–Mason Petersen, COL, dec. Calvin Empkey, NOR, 9-4; 138–Caydn Kucera, COL, dec. Gavin Van Driel, NOR, 7-4; 145–Kaden Brownlow, COL, dec. Joel Thompson, NOR, 4-2; 152–Cannon McCarty, OWS, dec. Alex Dzingle, GI, 3-2; 160–Jacob Licking, NOR, pinned Michael Myers, OWS, 3:56; 170–Brian Petry, MN, dec. Hudson Waldow, NOR, 4-1; 182–Mason Chandler, BE, dec. Hudson Oliver, GI, 8-5; 195–Kayden Kettler, NOR, maj. dec. Liam Blaser, COL, 12-0; 220–Jackson Box, NOR, dec. Preston Wagner, FRE, 9-4; 285–Zachary Pittman, GI, pinned Rylee Hammer, NOR, 1:58.

Girls Wrestling

Islanders claim Amherst InviteAMHERST – The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team claimed the Amherst Invite.

The Islanders had two champions and 11 other medalists to take the meet with 195 points Saturday.

Jasmine Morales claimed the 110-pound title after defeating Fillmore Central’s Sarah Turner 11-9 in overtime, while Ali Edwards won the 190-pound title after pinning Southwest’s Madelyn Tryon in 3:04.

Grace Gautier (sixth, 100), Addisyn Gates (second, 105), Genesis Solis (third, 115), Amber Gomez (fifth, 115), Kim Gonzalez (third, 120), Jordan Williams (second, 130), Lluvia Fierro (third, 135), Anyia Roberts (second, 145), Cladis Lucas-Escobar (third, 155), Meghan Hixon (second, 170) and Chanya Zavala (second, 235) were the other medalists.

Amherst Invite

Team Standings

Grand Island 195, Sandhills Valley 76, McCook 70, Minden 67, Amherst 66, Fillmore Cnetral 63, Ansley-Litchfield 48, North Platte 46, Ainsworth 36, Thayer Central 35, Southwest 33, Arcadia-Loup City 31, Overton 28, Weeping Water 27, Centura 20, Ord 16, Southern Valley 15, Niobrara-Verdigre 11, SEM 6, Gothenburg 4.

Championship results

100–Aubree Stutzman, SV, maj. Dec. Angelina Schademann, FC, 10-0; 113–Carsyn McBride, AMH, dec. Addisyn Gates, GI, 4-2; 110–Jasmine Morales, GI, dec. Sarah Turner, FC, 11-9 SV-1; 115–Jolyn Pozehl, AIN, pinned Peyton Cock, McC, 0:50; 120–JoLee Gewecke, FC, pinned Saije Phelps, SV, 1:38; 125–Ambie Custard, McC, pinned Aliena Osterbuhr, MIN, 1:30; 130–Sydnie Brown, OVE, pinned Jordan Williams, GI, 3:25; 135–Libby Sutton, WW, maj. dec. Taylor Roach, AMH, 12-4; 145–Reagan Gallaway, AMH, tech fall Anyia Roberts, GI, 20-5; 155–Mariah Duran, SV, pinned Sierra Kluthe, ORD, 0:45; 170–Jocelyn Ambriz, AL, dec. Meghan Hixon, GI, 11-5; 190–Ali Edwards, GI, pinned Madelyn Tryon, SW, 3:04; 235–Savannah Koch, MIN, pinned Chanya Zavala, GI, 4:53.

Kenny leads NW at Central ConferenceSEWARD – Mia Kenny led the Northwest girls wrestling team at the Central Conference Meet.

Kenny was the lone champion to help the Vikings take sixth with 130 points.

Kenny pinned Columbus Lakeview’s Morgan Finecy in 0:37.

Jaclyn Julian (fifth, 125), Ellie Smidt (third, 130), Isabella Rivera (second, 135), Emma Harb (second, 145), Chloe Mader (second, 155), Megan Boyd (third, 170) and Kaelin Millan (fifth, 190) were the other medalists.

Central Conference Meet

Team Standings

Lexington 160, Crete 158, Schuyler 158, Columbus Lakeview 152, Adams Central 136.5, Northwest 130, Seward 119, Aurora 112, York 82.

Championship results

100–Aubrie Beed, AUR, pinned Kobie Kosek, SEW, 1:38; 105–Sinai Sanchez, SCH, pinned Lauren Frihauf, SEW, 1:10; 110–Fransisca Walsh, LEX, pinned Ayshia Delancey, CL, 1:04; 115–Angelica Velasquez, LEX, pinned Ellison Berkeland, CL, 0:51; 120–Lacy Lemburg, CL, dec. Grace Wioskowski, AC, 5-0; 125–Trinity Williamson, CRE, pinned Libby Held, CL, 1:56; 130–Kayden Sipp, AC, pinned Kehlanee Bengston, AUR, 2:00; 135–Lauren Wemhoff, SCH, pinned Isabella Rivera, NW, 3:38; 140–Miah Kenny, NW, pinned Morgan Finecy, CL, 0:37; 145–Carly Wemhoff, SCH, pinned Emma Harb, NW, 5:59; 155–Kalli Sutton, LEX, pinned Chloe Mader, NW, 4:51; 170–Aileen Rueda, CRE, pinned Avery Alberts, YOR, 4:28; 190–McKenzie Furgison, LEX, pinned Stephanie DonJuan Mendoza, CRE, 1:43; 235–Alexa Ramirez, CRE, pinned Claire Hemberger, AC, 5:15.

SWIMMING

Islander girls third, boys fourth at Westside InviteOMAHA – The Grand Island Senior High swimming teams competed at the Omaha Westside Invite Saturday.

The girls finished third with 140 points, while the boys took fourth with 149 points.

Lilly Brennan won the lone event for the Islanders, taking the 100 backstroke (1:00.56).

Girls Basketball

Northwest falls to AuroraYORK – The Northwest girls basketball team fell to Aurora 35-30 during the consolation rounds of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday at York.

Anna Keller and Evie Keller each led the Vikings with six points, while both Avyn Urbanski and Reagan McIntyre had five points.

Boys Basketball

Vikings defeat LexingtonYORK – The Northwest boys basketball team defeated Lexington 51-33 during the consolation round of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday.

No other information was provided.