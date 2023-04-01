Boys Soccer

Vikings bounce back, defeat Aurora

AURORA – Peyton Atwood helped the Northwest boys soccer team bounce back from its first loss.

Atwood scored two goals and assisted on another to help the Vikings defeat Aurora 3-0 Saturday.

Atwood scored the first goal off a direct kick for the only goal of the first half. Then Cross Gordoa headed in a goal off a cross pass from Atwood. Then Atwood completed the scoring with a late goal.

“We are pleased with the boys' performance today,” NW co-coach Ann Purdy said. “We are happy with both our offense and defensive players. They did a great job keeping up with the game plan.”

The Vikings will be back in action against Holdrege at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest.